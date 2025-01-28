5 Ju Ji-hoon movies and dramas to watch if you loved him in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Ju Ji-hoon’s latest drama, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, has been topping charts worldwide. In the drama, Ji-hoon plays Baek Gang-hyeok, a genius trauma surgeon, who leads the trauma team at a university hospital.

Ji-hoon’s gripping portrayal of a surgeon bent on saving patients and working through the toughest circumstances has been met with high acclaim.

For viewers who enjoyed watching his performance in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, here are 5 movies and dramas to watch starring Ju Ji-hoon.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to those of the author

Light Shop, Ransomed, and other Ju Ji-hoon performances to watch if you loved him in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

1) Jirisan (2021)

Trending

Ju Ji-hoon and Jun Ji-hyun in Jirisan. (Image via YouTube/Viki Global TV)

In Jirisan, Ju Ji-hoon stars as Kang Hyun-jo, a former army captain and rookie ranger stationed at Jiri Mountain National Park. The park is situated in one of Korea’s largest and most revered peaks.

Hyun-jo teams up with Seo Yi-gang, the best ranger at the park, to save and protect visitors. The drama also stars Jun Ji-hyun, Sung Dong-il, and Oh Jung-se.

Like in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Ju Ji-hoon’s character in Jirisan too works on saving people from emergencies. Viewers who loved seeing Baek Gang-hyeok save patients on top of mountains and parks in the drama will also enjoy watching similar themes in Jirisan.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Viki

2) Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)

Ju Ji-hoon and Ha Jung-woo in a still from Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds. (Image via Netflix)

Ju Ji-hoon stars as Hae Won-maek, one of the guardians in the afterlife, in the movie Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds. The movie follows the guardians as they try to escort Kim Ja-hong, a man who died a heroic death, through to the afterlife.

The movie is based on the webcomic series Singwa Hamgge by Joo Ho-min. A sequel, titled Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days, was released in 2018. The movie also stars Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, and Kim Hyang-gi.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Ju Ji-hoon in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, will also watch him portray a similar powerful role in this movie.

Where to watch: Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Viki

3) Light Shop (2024)

As Jung Won-yeong. (Image via YouTube/ Disney+ Singapore)

In Light Shop, Ju Ji-hoon plays the role of Jung Won-yeong, a man who runs a small light shop. While the store looks ordinary in passing, the shop is visited by dead spirits floating between life and death.

The drama is based on the webcomic, Jomyeonggage, by Kang Pool. The drama also stars Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Sung-woo, and Uhm Tae-goo.

Like in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Ju Ji-hoon’s character in Light Shop too is based on a webtoon character with a complex past that shapes his present reality.

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Goong (2006)

Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Eun-hye in Goong. (Image via YouTube/ 옛드 : MBC 옛날 드라마)

In one of his most iconic roles yet, Ju Ji-hoon stars as Lee Shin, the spoilt Crown Prince, in this classic drama. Chae Gyeong, a bubbly high school student, is forced to marry Lee Shin to help her debt-ridden family.

The story follows the two bickering students as they navigate marriage, royal politics, intrusive family members, and their own complicated feelings toward each other. Goong is based on the Manhwa Gung - Palace Love Story by Park Soo Hee. The drama also stars Yoon Eun-hye, Song Ji-hyo, and Kim Jeong-hoon.

Like Baek Gang-hyeok, Ju Ji-hoon’s character in Goong too is brilliant but highly arrogant. Viewers who enjoyed the banter between characters in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, will also enjoy watching similar dynamics in Goong.

Where to watch: WeTV, Viki

5) Ransomed (2023)

Ju Ji-hoon and Ha Jung-woo in a still from Ransomed. (Image via Prime Video)

Ju Ji-hoon stars as Pan-soo, a Korean taxi driver living in Lebanon, in Ransomed. The movie follows Min-joon, a Korean diplomat who dreams of working in the U.S. To achieve this dream, he volunteers to undertake an unofficial operation to save a missing diplomat under the condition that he will be transferred to the U.S.

Min-joon travels to Lebanon, which is in the midst of a civil war, in order to save the diplomat. There he is joined by Pan-soo, a skilled driver who is also a swindler. The movie follows the two as they navigate the complexities of Min-joon’s unofficial mission. The movie also stars Ha Jung-woo, Im Hyung-guk, and Kim Eung-soo.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call briefly displays Ju Ji-hoon navigating the war in Afghanistan and Sudan. Similarly, in Ransomed, Ji-hoon’s character is seen trying to survive a civil war in Lebanon.

Where to watch: Viki, Netflix

Viewers who loved Ju Ji-hoon in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call will also enjoy watching him in Love Your Enemy (2024), Kingdom (2019), and Project Silence (2023).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback