9 best July comebacks that fans are looking forward to

Like any other month, July comebacks are in the queue, as various K-pop idols and groups unveil their brand-new music videos. In the last month, Blackpink Lisa's solo Rockstar became one of the hit songs of the month, while Jung Kook's Standing Next to You was one of the biggest hits.

In July, there are several comebacks prepared from both the 4th and 5th generation K-pop bands. The comebacks can be seen from Jimin's solo to ENHYPHEN's second full album. The details are discussed below.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Stay C and others are bringing July Comebacks

Here is the list of the July comebacks by the K-pop groups and idols.

1) Metamorphic by StayC

Metamorphic by StayC ( Image via X)

After a year of hiatus, Stay C is coming with its debut full-length stage album, Metamorphic. On June 1, 2024, the girl group announced its July comeback on social media through a series of posts.

The album is slated to be released on July 1. The group has released its 1st teaser titled " Spoiler", filling it with a ticking sound, marshmallows, a broken mirror, etc. The second teaser "Waiting for Only 1 Thing" emphasized Number 1, the release date.

2) Forever by Babymonster

Forever by Babymonster ( Image via X)

Another July Comeback comes from the K-pop girl group Babymonster with the title Forever. The confirmed release date of the album is on July 1, 2024. A few days back, the group unveiled a D-1 teaser poster, showcasing a bold and stylish portrayal of the members.

3) Don’t You Know by Chorong

Don’t You Know by Chorong ( Image via Instagram)

Chorong, a member of Apink, is making her debut with a solo album in July. She is the first artist to participate in the Playlist project and her solo song will be released on July 2, 2024.

The July upcoming of Chorong, Don't You Know is a funky pop genre song, and the first teaser of it was released on June 20. After the official video release, the behind video will be published on July 3.

4) All(H) ours by Witness

All(H) ours by Witness ( Image via X)

In June, Eden Entertainment announced the official release date of All(H)ours, scheduled for July 2, 2024. The album is titled Witness and consists of five tracks. The group debuted in January 2024 with a mini album All Ours.

5) Hot Mess by Aespa

Hot Mess by Aespa is quite a renowned name in the K-pop industry and the four members are coming with a brand new July comeback on July 3. With several teasers, the band is launching its Japanese debut Hot Mess. On the teasers, the members have showcased their unique fashion sense, wearing black and purple ensembles.

6) (G)I-DLE by I Sway

GI-DLE by I Sway ( Image via Twitter)

Another July comeback will be released by (G)I-DLE and the group is preparing for their seventh mini-album, I Sway. On June 10, the band first announced its July comeback which is scheduled for July 8.

In the teaser, the graphical expression of colorful cassettes amp up the fans' enthusiasm. The updated logo of (G)I-DLE has been showcased as well.

7) Heaven by Taeyeon

Heaven by Taeyeon ( Image via Twitter)

Taeyeon, a member of Girls' Generation, is about to launch a solo album, named Heaven. On June 23, Taeyeon released the first teaser where a man enters the frame and sits opposite her and later she leaves.

With this 26-second-long trailer, Taeyeon revealed the release date which is July 8. Evaluating the trailer, it can be said that the music video will focus on a love quarrel.

8) Bliss by Weeekly

After eight months, Weeekly is preparing for its July comeback. On July 9, the band is releasing Bliss, the sixth mini album after ColoRise. The poster of the song portrays the pink-hued visuals where scarve inclusion accentuates retro aesthetics.

9) ROMANCE: UNTOLD by ENHYPHEN

ENHYPHEN is on the list of July comeback. The K-pop boys group is launching its 2nd full album Romance: Untold on July 12. Belift Lab, the agency announced the news via WeVerse, a fan community application. The teaser was released in June, showcasing a 28-second rushing video that ends with a silver Key.

Apart from these, the solo album of Jimin ( BTS), Muse, comes as the July comeback. The ninth album of Stary Kids, ATE is coming in this July.

