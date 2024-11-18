A Virtuous Business season 1: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The eleventh and twelfth episodes of A Virtuous Business season 1 were released on November 16 and November 17, respectively, via the JTBC TV network and Netflix. The raunchy drama features Kim So-yeon, Kim Sun-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Kim Sung-ryung, and Lee Se-hee in key roles, alongside an extensive supporting cast. A Virtuous Business has a total of twelve episodes in the first season.

The finale week of A Virtuous Business season 1 focused on the happy endings for all the leading characters. Do-hyeon finally discovered that his lost mother was Geum-hui, and Jeong-suk played an important role in bringing them together. Ju-ri also settled down with her love, Dae-geun. Meanwhile, Young-bok got back together with her husband, Jong-sun, at the end of A Virtuous Business season 1.

A Virtuous Business episode 11: Geum-hui apologizes Do-hyeon for abandoning him

Trending

The eleventh episode of A Virtuous Business opened with Jeong-suk staring at Geum-hui and Do-hyeon, realizing that Geum-hui could be Do-hyeon's missing mother. Jeong-suk found a similar baby cloth at Geum-hui’s house, which she had previously seen with Do-hyeon. After this realization, Jeong-suk began to notice the bond between the two.

Focusing on their work, the four ladies decided to take professional photos of their items, which were clicked by Dae-geun. Everyone looked happy with his pictures.

In the evening, Ju-ri and Dae-geun planned a dinner date at the latter’s house. Dae-geun told Ju-ri that he couldn’t pursue photography because his mother was against his passion.

While they were spending time, Dae-geun’s mother arrived and seemed very angry seeing them together as Ju-ri was a single mother. She ordered Ju-ri to break up with Dae-geun, but both of them refused. Instead, Dae-geun left his mother’s house and they both went to Geum-hui’s house with Ju-ri’s son. As a result, Ju-ri also lost her salon since Dae-geun’s mother was the landlady.

One evening, when Jeong-suk and Do-hyeon were walking together, she disclosed that she saw a similar baby cloth at Geum-hui’s house. The next day, Do-hyeon took the baby cloth to Geum-hui’s house for questioning. She was shocked seeing it but she denied knowing it.

A still from A Virtuous Business (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

It was apparent that Geum-hui was trying to hide the truth from Do-hyeon. This made Do-hyeon sad, as he had been looking for his missing mother for years and she was denying him acceptance. He told the same to Jeong-suk.

Once again, Do-hyeon went to Geum-hui and asked her why she abandoned him. She treated him rudely and informed him that her pregnancy was unintentional and that she did not wish to assume responsibility; hence, she abandoned Do-hyeon. This exacerbated Do-hyeon's misery.

Subsequently, Jeong-suk attempted to contact Do-hyeon, but he did not respond, prompting her to visit his home. She found him ill and lying in bed. She then went to the pharmacy to buy his medicine and encountered Geum-hui there.

Geum-hui got concerned upon learning that Do-hyeon was unwell. She discreetly inquired about Do-hyeon’s health, but Geum-hui's husband, Won-bong, eavesdropped on their discussion over Do-hyeon being her son.

Won-bong expressed considerable empathy towards Geum-hui’s situation and offered her support. In the final scene, Guem-hui visited Do-hyeon's house and expressed her apologies to him. Finally, they hugged each other, marking the end of episode 11 of A Virtuous Business.

A Virtuous Business episode 12: Jeong-suk opens her own store

The twelfth episode of A Virtuous Business began with Geum-hui’s story about her pregnancy and the birth of her son Kim Do-hyeon. At a young age, she fell in love with the son of her servant and got pregnant. She left the house as she was pregnant. While leaving alone, she gave birth to Kim Do-hyeon. One day, when she went out to get briquettes, unknowingly she dropped a nearby lantern on the floor.

She returned and saved her son, who was badly injured in a fire. In a panic, she rushed to her parent's house to beg money for his surgery. However, her parents asked that in return for their help, she let go of her son, as per their wishes. This is how Geum-hui and Do-hyeon were separated.

In the present, Geum-hui visited Do-hyeon’s house to apologize. Although they came together on good terms, they still behaved awkwardly with each other. Jeong-suk resolved this situation with a project, where she gave some tasks to Geum-hui and Do-hyeon to bring them closer. Geum-hui packed lunch for Do-hyeon, and they had drinks together, which brought them together.

Meanwhile, Yeong-bok’s husband, Jong-sun, was released from prison. She received him and they decided to repay Geum-hi’s kindness as she withdrew her charges against Jong-sun.

On the other hand, Ju-ri ended her relationship with Dae-geun when she saw him suffering after he was kicked out of his house in the previous episode of A Virtuous Business. Ju-ri went to Dae-geun’s mother and accepted her condition of breaking up with him. However, later on, Dae-geun’s mother realized her son wasn’t with Ju-ri and she told him to get back to her.

Furthermore, Geum-hui revealed to her friends that Do-hyeon was her son, and they showed their support for her.

Still from A Virtuous Business (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Meanwhile, Kim Do-hyeon received transfer orders from Seoul and decided to move. However, his relationship with Jeong-suk was not affected by this transfer. Eventually, he left for his new office.

After Do-hyeon left, Jeong-suk’s business faced a major crisis when she realized that the owner of her company was a scammer. Although the police were chasing the culprit, Jeong-suk also went to Seoul to find the culprit. After a week of searching, Jeong-suk tracked down the owner and confronted her.

Mrs. Kim, who started the Fantasy Lingerie business, told Jeong-suk that her business failed in Seoul as people called it indecent. Therefore, somehow she ended up in the small town of Geumje, where she tried to run her business. However, Mrs. Kim soon fled when the police arrived. While leaving, Mrs. Kim encouraged Jeong-suk that if she wanted, she could continue to run the business.

Jeong-suk returned to Guemje and kept thinking about how she could continue with her business. Eventually, she realized the path she had to follow.

Fast forward four years, Jeong-suk finally opened her lingerie store in Geumje. At the end of the last episode of A Virtuous Business, Jeong-suk inaugurated her new store with Geum-hui, Young-bok, Ju-ri, Do-hyeon, Dae-geun, Won-bong, and Jong-sun.

A Virtuous Business season 2 renewal possibilities

The nostalgic, raunchy series A Virtuous Business had a happy ending. At the end of the last episode, Jeong-suk finally opened her own store along with her friends Guem-hui, Young-bok, and Ju-ri, which seemed like a satisfactory ending for this empowering women's show. The four women eventually made their way through the male-dominated society.

Moreover, the four females had happy ends in their own lives. Jeong-suk and Do-hyeon appeared to be happy together, Guem-hui found her son, Young-bok's husband was released from prison, and Ju-ri’s relationship was accepted by Dae-geun’s mother.

The narrative's leap ahead of four years, culminating in Jeong-suk's accomplishment of her dreams, seemingly diminishing the renewal possibilities for a second season.

As of this writing, JTBC has not confirmed a possible second season of A Virtuous Business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback