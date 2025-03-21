ADOR reportedly permits NJZ to perform in Hong Kong as NewJeans after winning the court injunction

On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, granting the injunction to prohibit NewJeans' independent activities. Pannchoa reported that ADOR granted the group permission to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong under the name "NewJeans."

Meanwhile, ADOR reportedly intends to send staff to help with the performance and ensure the group is listed with their original name, NewJeans.

Yonhap News reported that the injunction verdict temporarily reinforces ADOR's exclusive management rights over the group. It also restricts the members from engaging in performances, endorsements, or other professional endeavors without the agency's approval.

Hence the group needs ADOR's permission to perform at their upcoming Hong Kong show.

On March 21, 2025, MK Sports reported that ADOR officially expressed its gratitude to the justice system after winning the injunction. The HYBE subsidiary label said:

"We are deeply grateful for the preliminary injunction court's wise decision. Since ADOR has been legally confirmed as NewJeans’ company, we will take full responsibility for supporting our artists in the future. We will also provide extensive on-site support so that this weekend's ComplexCon performance will be held under the name of ‘NewJeans’.

For the unversed, in February 2025, the girl group renamed itself NJZ and announced its performance for ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, which is set for March 23. The performance was arranged without ADOR's approval and the group planned to release a new song onstage as NJZ.

ADOR wins injunction against NewJeans (NJZ), restraining their activities outside label's approval

The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR began in August 2024, following the resignation of Min Hee-jin, the agency's former CEO. Min Hee-jin's departure led to internal upheaval, with the group's members publicly advocating for her reinstatement.

The group issued a 14-day notice to ADOR, warning them to terminate the contracts if Min Hee-jin wasn’t reinstated by November 27, 2024. When the ultimatum was not addressed, members declared the termination of the exclusive contracts on November 28, 2024.

The girl group claimed ADOR had not protected their interests and breached the contracts. In response, ADOR challenged the validity of members’ termination of the contracts by filing an injunction to establish it was the group’s exclusive agency, and asked the members to refrain from acting independently.

The legal proceedings commenced with a hearing on March 7, 2025, at the Seoul Central District Court. During the hearing, the group members presented their grievances, alleging mistreatment and discrimination by ADOR, which they claimed led to a breach of trust and justified their contract termination.

Conversely, ADOR's CEO appealed for the group's return, emphasizing the agency's dedication to the members' careers.

On March 21, MK Sports reported that ADOR stated they wanted to have a transparent conversation with the girl group members following the injunction verdict.

"We look forward to meeting the artists and having a heart-to-heart conversation with them as soon as possible. We sincerely ask that you send your warm support and encouragement to NewJeans, which will grow again together with ADOR."

On April 4, 2025, ADOR's lawsuit against the girl group will have its first court hearing. The lawsuit was filed by the agency to determine the validity of its contract with the group and if the NJZ's unilateral contract termination could be seen as lawfully binding.

