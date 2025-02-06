ADOR vs. Newjeans’ first court hearing date set for March amidst ongoing contract feud

On February 6, 2025, Maeil Business Newspaper reported that ADOR's first court hearing against NewJeans is set for March 7 at the Seoul Central District Court. This will address an injunction filed by ADOR against the group.

Additionally, a hearing for the contract dispute lawsuit is scheduled for April 3, 2025. This lawsuit, filed on December 3, 2024, seeks to confirm the validity of ADOR's exclusive contracts with the group. The injunction and lawsuit hearings are separate.

For the unversed, on November 28, 2024, NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein publicly announced the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR. They cited the agency's failure to uphold its duties in protecting the artists and expressed intentions to continue their activities independently and reclaim the group's name through legal means.

In response, ADOR refuted these claims, asserting that the exclusive contracts remain valid and that the members' unilateral termination is unjust. The agency emphasized its commitment to supporting the girl group and highlighted plans for the group's 2025 activities, including a regular album release and a fan meeting.

Detailed timeline of contract dispute between NewJeans and ADOR

In April 2024, tensions arose at ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, due to allegations against CEO Min Hee-jin. HYBE conducted an audit of ADOR, focusing on her management. By August 27, 2024, Min Hee-jin was fired and replaced by Kim Joo-young, HYBE's former Chief Human Resources Officer.

In August 2024, member Hanni testified before South Korea's National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee, highlighting workplace harassment and inadequate artist protection within the entertainment industry.

She accused HYBE and senior managers of undermining NewJeans and detailed instances of discrimination. ADOR's CEO, Kim Joo-young, also testified, pledging cooperation with the investigation. However, the Ministry of Employment and Labor later dismissed the case on November 20, 2024, stating that K-pop group members are not classified as workers and thus not entitled to labor rights.

On September 11, 2024, NewJeans members conducted an unscheduled YouTube livestream, expressing dissatisfaction with ADOR's management and demanding Min Hee-jin's reinstatement as CEO. They cited issues such as workplace harassment and the leaking of private information.

Despite their efforts, HYBE rejected the demand, maintaining a separation between management and production roles.

On October 17, 2024, ADOR re-hired Min Hee-jin as the internal director, who would directly supervise the girl group's production for the remainder of the group's contract. However, the board of directors unanimously rejected re-appointing Min Hee-jin as the CEO of ADOR.

On November 13, 2024, the girl group issued a formal notice to ADOR, demanding the rectification of significant contract breaches within 14 days (November 28). They signaled their intent to terminate their exclusive contracts if the issues were not addressed.

Specific grievances were publicly detailed, but the move indicated escalating tensions. One of the demands mentioned in the certified letter was to reinstate Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO and give her full control of the label and its decision-making process.

On November 20, 2024, Min Hee-jin suddenly resigned as a HYBE shareholder and also as the internal director of ADOR. She unfollowed NewJeans' official Instagram account as well.

Between November 28 and 29, 2024, NewJeans announced the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR, citing the agency's failure to protect them and fulfill contractual obligations. They declared their intention to continue activities independently and to reclaim the group's name through legal means.

On December 3, 2024, ADOR filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to confirm the validity of their exclusive contracts with NewJeans. The agency emphasized that contracts cannot be unilaterally terminated based solely on one party's claims and expressed a commitment to supporting NewJeans' activities.

On December 14, 2024, NewJeans members established a new Instagram account, jeanzforfree, separate from the official one managed by ADOR amidst South Korea's martial law crisis.

They used this platform to engage with fans and support social causes, including providing free food to attendees of a rally in Seoul advocating for the impeachment of South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol. ADOR warned of potential legal action regarding the new account.

On January 13, 2025, ADOR filed an injunction to prevent the girl group members from independently signing advertising contracts or engaging in promotional activities without the agency's consent, citing concerns over potential confusion and harm to third parties. This hearing is fixed for March 7, 2025.

As of February 2025, the legal dispute between NewJeans and ADOR remains unresolved. Both parties continue to prepare for upcoming court proceedings for both their injunction and lawsuit hearings, respectively.

