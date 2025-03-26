"Always a pass for male artist" - Netizens divided over Park Sung-hoon's casting news after AV parody post controversy & The Tyrant chef removal

Squid Game season 2 actor Park Sung-hoon is currently in discussions for the lead role in the upcoming drama Efficient Meeting of Single Men and Women. On March 26, an official from BH Entertainment confirmed to South Korean media outlet Star News that the drama is one of the projects under review.

However, the agency also revealed that another actor is being considered as a priority for the role, and they are currently awaiting the production team’s decision.

If confirmed, this can mark Park Sung-hoon's official comeback to the industry following his recent controversy around The Tyrant's Chef. As per the outlet, previously, actress Han Ji-min, who is also from the same agency, has already been confirmed for the female lead.

While fans of the actor hope for his successful comeback, online reactions to the casting news remain divided. Many netizens have pointed out the leniency often shown to male celebrities when it comes to controversies, contrasting it with how female artists are treated in similar situations. One fan commented,

"Always a pass for a male artist"

Comments flooded social media platforms, reflecting frustrations over perceived gender-based double standards in the entertainment industry.

"Another proof that Korean industry always favours worst k actors. I won't be surprised if in few months I see ksh doing a new show." wrote one netizen.

"LORD, if y'all won't give us han jimin womance, just keep her away from problematic m3n or better yet, she'll reject the drama if she doesn't want the project but if she does end up accepting, i hope they change the leading man,,,,," mentioned another netizen.

"What's with bh ent's obsession with pairing up their female actress to their problematic male actor from jcy to ljw and now hjm to psh? this agency is f***ed up so bad" said an X user.

"Her company really needs to step up their game. From Love Scout to *this*? The quality is plummeting! Please, give her better projects!and while you're at it, find some new male leads!" read a comment on X.

However, supporters argue that Park Sung-hoon’s talent and past performances deserve recognition, emphasizing that he has apologized and paid the price by stepping down from his previous project.

"For those complaining: They are both under the same agency, so clearly this was a mutual decision & HanJiMin knows him personally. His 'scandal' has been over-explained time & again which he voluntarily took steps to deal w/ - if you take the time to read on it. Happy for them" mentioned one fan.

"Happy for him. He never harmed anyone and his only mistake was uploading an embarrassing photo by mistake, which he deleted seconds later and apologized multiple times. expecting him to lose his life is truly evil." said an individual on X.

"Before it was 'Yuna isn't safe with Sunghoon, now it's 'Han Jimin run' or 'don't be near a problematic guy'? How many times has Sunghoon been proven a r*pist or criminal? How many accusations? are you serious? Pathetic" wrote another fan of Park Sung-hoon.

"Love how park sung hoon's varied character choices ! He's willing to take on different personalities and not stick to specific stereotypes. Can't wait to see him in this new drama" added one netizen.

As per South Korean media outlet Xports News, Efficient Meeting of Single Men and Women is based on a popular webtoon. It tells the story of a woman determined to find love, who ends up meeting two men with different charms during a blind date.

Through this experience, she embarks on a journey of discovering the true meaning of love. The drama explores the realistic and condition-driven approach to dating among modern singles and presents a relatable narrative of romance and emotional growth.

The production is being handled by SLL, with filming scheduled to begin in June. Director Lee Jae-hoon is set to helm the project.

Park Sung-hoon was celebrated for his performances in The Glory, Queen of Tears, and the Netflix series Squid Game season 2. However, following the massive praise he received for his portrayal of Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender woman character in Squid Game 2, he found himself at the center of controversy in December 2024.

For the unversed, the issue arose as per Sports TV News, after he uploaded a poster of a Japanese adult video (AV) which was allegedly a parody of the series Squid Game. The image was briefly posted on his personal social media account before being deleted.

Addressing the incident, Park Sung-hoon explained that he had received the image via a direct message from a netizen. Intending to report it to his agency, he mistakenly uploaded it to his Instagram story.

Park Sung-hoon apologized publicly, clarifying that it was an accidental post made while checking multiple direct messages. He expressed deep regret, deleted the post immediately, and promised to reflect on the incident to prevent similar situations in the future.

Despite his apology, public criticism did not subside. As a result, Park Sung-hoon decided to withdraw from the tvN drama The Tyrant’s Chef, which was set to be his next project.

As Sports TV News reports, the production team of The Tyrant’s Chef released a statement confirming the decision, saying:

"After much discussion, we have decided that it is difficult to continue working together. Although there were several rounds of apologies and close discussions, we have ultimately decided to part ways."

Since then, as per Sports TV News, Park Sung-hoon has stayed away from new projects. However, many industry insiders and fans are eagerly waiting for his next career move.

With the Efficient Meeting of Single Men and Women’s webtoon origins and Han Ji-min’s confirmed participation already generating buzz, the final decision regarding Park Sung-hoon’s casting is highly anticipated.

