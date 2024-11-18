Babymonster announces first world tour "Hello Monsters" starting January 2025: All we know so far

Babymonster, YG Entertainment's rookie girl group, is gearing up for their first-ever world tour. On November 18, YG Entertainment officially announced Babymonster’s upcoming world tour via their blog and social media.

The official post on the social media platform X, along with the poster, reads:

"2025 #BABYMONSTER 1st WORLD TOUR <HELLO MONSTERS> ANNOUNCEMENT #베이비몬스터 #1st #WORLD_TOUR #HELLO_MONSTERS #ANNOUNCEMENT #YG"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The group will kick off their "Hello Monsters" tour in January 2025, starting in Seoul. This marks a major achievement for the girl group, who debuted less than a year ago. They have already made waves with their first full-length album, Drip, and record-breaking performances.

Babymonster to make stops in Seoul and North America on debut world tour

The poster released on November 18 across social media hinted at possible concert dates. The tour will start in Seoul before moving to North America, with scheduled stops in New Jersey in February and Los Angeles in March. The phrase "AND MORE TBA" on the poster suggests that additional dates and cities will be revealed soon.

The tour serves as a significant step in BABYMONSTER’s journey to establish themselves internationally. Despite being a rookie group, they have quickly gained recognition for their stage presence and music. This tour will also mark their first opportunity to perform in the United States, one of the most influential music markets globally.

In a statement to Korean media outlet SBS News, YG Entertainment highlighted the group’s dedication to delivering a top-tier performance. They stated that the artists and staff are putting their best efforts into making this tour memorable. The agency also hinted at plans to meet fans beyond the current schedule, further building anticipation.

"As this is their first world tour since their debut, both the artists and staff are putting forth their best efforts to show the best performance possible," a representative from YG Entertainment stated, adding, "In addition to the announced schedule, they plan to meet as many fans as possible, so please look forward to it."

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a seven-member girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The lineup includes Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

The group made their official debut on April 1, 2024, with the release of their EP Babymons7er. The title track, Sheesh, became their breakthrough hit, earning a spot in the top ten on Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

The idol group's debut album, Drip, released on November 1, has already made a strong impression on the charts. The album sold over 820,000 copies in its first week and debuted at No. 149 on the Billboard 200. Its title track, Drip, achieved impressive rankings on the Billboard Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts, landing at No. 16 and No. 30, respectively.

The album features tracks penned by YG veterans, including G-Dragon and WINNER’s Mino, highlighting the group’s connection to the label’s legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback