“BAMBAM FREEDOM FINALLY” — Netizens react as GOT7 idol terminates his contract with ABYSS Company post mental health crisis

On February 6, 2025, GOT7's BamBam officially parted ways with ABYSS Company following the expiration of his exclusive contract. He joined ABYSS Company in March 2021 after leaving JYP Entertainment. During his tenure, he released a studio album, two extended plays, and embarked on a world tour.

The agency announced:

"Hello, This is Abyss Company. First, we would like to sincerely thank all Ahgase fans for your love and unwavering support. Following the expiration of our exclusive contract with artist BamBam, both parties have engaged in thoughtful discussions and mutually agreed to terminate the exclusive contract."

ABYSS Company continued:

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to BamBam for our time together and will continue to support his future endeavors and new challenges. We kindly ask for your continued love and support for him moving forward. Thank you."

In July 2024, the LAST PARADE rapper shared a message on social media where he expressed that he wanted to go to sleep and "not wake up."

This alarmed fans, leading to an outpouring of support and calls for him to take a break. The GOT7 idol later clarified that he was experiencing significant "pressure and stress" due to his busy schedule.

Fans expressed concern for his health and urged him to take a break from his hectic schedule.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of his departure from ABYSS Company, netizens expressed mixed reactions. Some fans celebrated his newfound freedom, with one tweeting:

"BAMBAM FREEDOM FINALLY"

Others acknowledged the agency's efforts, thanking the agency for supporting BamBam's solo endeavors as long as they could.

"Thank you for everything from the beginning until today," a fan wrote.

"Big thanks to ABYSS for the supportive new opportunity! Take care of our Bambam and develop even further with the amazing possibilities," another fan wrote.

"We have definitely noticed something different about you and your surroundings, and we look forward to hearing from you soon," another fan added.

Conversely, some fans were happy that the GOT7 idol left ABYSS as they claimed that the company allegedly "forced him to overwork himself to the point of breakdown."

"Why is everyone thanking abyss in the comments did yall forget how they treated him like a cash cow slave this last 2 years and forced him to overwork himself to the point of breakdown and injury," a fan wrote.

BAMBAM IS FREE!!! And by the hints he dropped during the concert, he might just establish his own team to manage his schedules," another fan said.

"We all saw it coming. Still notices like this, give me some war flashbacks. Bam will do amazing, we know that. Looking forward to what he has in store for us. We know there is a bambam team," another fan remarked.

GOT7's BamBam faced significant mental health challenges, prompting concern among fans

In July 2024, BamBam shared a distressing message on his Instagram story:

"I just want to sleep and don’t wake up so I can finally rest."

Fans were startled by this tweet, which sparked a wave of worry and solidarity. Later, the GOT7 idol told his audience that he would find time to recover and attributed his emotions to extreme strain and stress.

On September 29, 2024, the rapper responded to a fan's tweet with the message:

"I feel like the more you grow up, the happy days keep getting less… I'm gonna say I feel unhappy more than I feel happy these days. I just wanna be honest because you guys are the only people that I can talk to."

This candid admission deepened fans' concerns about his mental well-being.

On October 1, 2024, the GOT7 rapper posted Justin Bieber's song, Changes, on his social media, hinting at his internal struggles.

In response, fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang reached out publicly, advising the Must Be Nice rapper to "be at a place where you get appreciation" and reminding him not to "forget who u r."

Jackson emphasized that fans love the rapper for who he is, not because of external factors.

"People closely around us specially the industry. The only thing they care about is living their life like you are living urs. Different intentions. It’s facts, it’s reality. We all go through it, just different aspects. Dont take it negatively. Sometimes just gotta be more selfish and get things right for urself. It’s not always a bad thing. We all have choices. Make them bam. Be at a place where you get appreciation. Dont forget who u r."

Additionally, solo artist Jessi commented on the Must Be Nice rapper's Instagram post, expressing her support. Fans praised her for reaching out during his time of need.

During his solo concert in Chiang Mai on October 4, 2024, BamBam addressed the concerns surrounding his mental health.

He expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and acknowledged the emotional fluctuations he had been experiencing. BamBam also thanked Jackson Wang for his public support.

He assured fans of his commitment to prioritize his well-being and to distance himself from toxic relationships.

Throughout this period, fans from various communities united to offer BamBam encouragement.

Social media platforms were flooded with messages of love and support for BamBam by several K-pop fandoms like BTS ARMY, Seventeen's CARAT, EXO's EXO-Ls, BLINKS, Twice's ONCE, ATEEZ' Atiny, Stray Kids' STAYs, and more.

In other news, GOT7 made a group comeback with their latest EP, Winter Heptagon, which was released on January 20, 2025.

