"Because it's that good" – Fans rejoice as Newtopia starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo earns high IMDb ratings for its first 2 episodes

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong-min’s new drama Newtopia seems off to a strong start, earning impressive IMDb ratings for its first 2 episodes. Early ratings of the show’s 2 released episodes on IMDb, reflect a strong positive reception, with episode 1 receiving an 8.8/10 and episode 2 an impressive 9.6/10 and overall 7.6 ratings.

Premiered on February 7, 2025, the drama blends action, romance, and dark humor, keeping audiences hooked. The series follows engineer couple Kang Young-joo (Jisoo) and her boyfriend Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) as they navigate a gripping storyline.

Fans were thrilled with its strong start and celebrated its high IMDb ratings with enthusiastic reactions online. They flooded the social media, celebrating Newtopia for achieving such high ratings just a day after its first two episodes premiered. One fan shared,

Trending

"Because it's that good. Loved the episodes so far"

Expand Tweet

"I get why ep1 got an 8.8/10 rating because, for me personally, some scenes are kind of boring, but it's really a great start for a series. Then they redeemed it in ep2. The scenes are very funny (some are gory because of the zombies) 😅. The eyeball scene is the best part haha," said a viewer.

"Episode 2 having highest ratings i knw that eye ball scene got everyone hooked up 😭😭😭" mentioned one netizen.

"The drama itself is really interesting. The plot is original, the actors play just great. And Jisoo seemed to have hardened after Snowdrop. Her acting is so natural. I am very glad that the viewers liked Newtopia," commented an X user.

"And its not sooyas doing, cuz if you had watched the episodes you can see the story is actually interesting and got everyone hooked, especially the eyeball scene and crackhead duo of Youngjoo and Jinwook," shared this viewer.

Many fans praised the series for its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

"just finished the 2 eps of newtopia & it looks so promising i love the comedy aspect in this zombie series & characters idc what anyone says but jisoo is a promising actress the downside is that they did not drop all eps :(( " said one fan.

"Newtopia is so funny and so interesting the acting is super good the characters ate their roles so bad and the cinematography is so good the zombie effects are so realistic I love it so much it’s actually new touch to the kdrama world we needed such unserious drama," commented one viewer.

"newtopia is hilariously good!!!!! I really like it omg it's better than I thought, it's fun and entertaining and the special effects are amazing too omg and of course jisoo's acting is perfect!!!!!! I need more episodes NOW," read another comment on X.

"Newtopia is PERFECT!!! If you want a show with not too much sappy love bullshit in it PLEASE TUNE IN!!! Once you get past the first 20-30 min of the build up, it peaks. The show just released today on Prime Video," added an X user.

Newtopia sets record-breaking premiere as romance and chaos collide in a zombie apocalypse

Expand Tweet

The first 2 episodes of Newtopia, have also set a new viewership record for a Coupang Play original premiere, marking a strong start for the highly anticipated series. Directed by Yoon Sung-hyun (Bleak Night, Time to Hunt), the series combines slapstick comedy with heartfelt moments.

The drama begins with Jae-yoon, as he is serving his mandatory military duty and constantly longing for Young-joo. Meanwhile, Young-joo, overwhelmed by the pressures of starting her career, finds his worrisome nature and constant calling, frustrating with him being in the military.

Just as they decide to take a break from their relationship, a zombie outbreak engulfs Seoul, turning their world upside down. As they fight to survive, their relationship is pushed to its limits, blending humor, romance, and suspense in a fresh take on the zombie genre.

The drama premiered on Coupang Play and is available for global streaming on Amazon Prime Video in select regions. New episodes will be released every Friday on these OTT platforms.

Newtopia continues with episodes 3 and 4, set to air on February 14 at 8 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback