"Bruno’s gonna get her back for this" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé hilariously says Bruno Mars is a liar during her Vanity Fair lie detector test

On January 16, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé participated in Vanity Fair's renowned lie detector test. During the session, she was questioned about a playful claim made by singer-songwriter Bruno Mars that she allegedly tried to kiss him, which she promptly and amusingly refuted.

In the Vanity Fair lie detector segment, Rosé was directly asked about Mars's playful accusation. The interviewer inquired if it was true that the BLACKPINK idol tried to kiss Bruno Mars. Rosé, maintaining her composure, responded with a smile,

"No, not at all."

The Polygraphy test specialist, Judd, confirmed that the BLACKPINK idol was telling the truth. To which, Vanity Fair further pressed her and asked if she was calling Bruno Mars a "liar." Rosé chuckled and remarked,

Trending

"Yes, he is a liar. Bruno Mars is a liar."

This candid and humorous denial added another layer to the ongoing jest between the two artists.

For the unversed, the lighthearted rumor began approximately three months ago when Bruno Mars shared an Instagram post detailing an evening spent with Rosé. In his post, Mars recounted how Rosé introduced him to a traditional Korean drinking game, resulting in a convivial atmosphere.

He humorously claimed that as the night progressed, Rosé attempted to "kiss him," writing:

"So this was me hanging on for dear life after @roses_are_rosie introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy. Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like “woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?” She was like, “I ain’t playin games wit you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!” Shaken, I replied “stop Rosie, I’m scared!” But other than that, super chill night."

This tongue-in-cheek narrative quickly went viral, sparking discussions and amusement among fans of both artists.

The exchange elicited a wave of hilarious reactions from fans across social media platforms. Many expressed delight at the playful banter between Rosé and Mars, appreciating the camaraderie and mutual respect evident in their interactions. One fan commented,

"Why do I feel like Bruno’s gonna get her back for this. Wait for it."

Expand Tweet

As the humorous narrative continued to unfold, supporters of both artists eagerly joined in the ensuing banter. Some fans hilariously stated that Bruno Mars would get back at the BLACKPINK idol for this.

"The overtly dramatic way the old man says "Bruno Mars... IS A LIAR" always gets me, Lmao," one fan wrote.

"I'm sure Bruno laughing so loud, rolling on the floor and kicking his feet," another fan said.

"Oh you best believe Bruno will get her for this! ROSÉ watch yo back," another fan emphasized.

Others made light of the matter and said that fortunately the entire joke involved Bruno Mars and "not any other K-pop idols."

"This whole interview is so unhinged and I love it," a fan remarked.

"If I was the interviewer i'd freaking ask about her and suzy like girrllllll you had the chance," one other fan joked.

"Girl. Glad it was Bruno Mars, not any other K-pop idols," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT. accolades and the track's original inspiration explored

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars achieved a remarkable milestone with their collaborative single, APT., which has held the No. 1 position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for an impressive 11 consecutive weeks.

Since its release on October 18, 2024, APT., debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, amassing 224.5 million streams in its initial week. This achievement marked Rosé's first solo entry atop the global charts.

APT. is a dynamic pop track infused with elements of pop-punk and new wave, reflecting both artists' versatility. The song draws inspiration from a popular South Korean drinking game known as the "Apartment Game."

In this game, participants stack their hands and chant "apateu" (the Korean word for "apartment") rhythmically while removing their hands in sequence. The game's chant influenced the song's catchy chorus, creating an infectious rhythm that resonates with listeners.

The rules of the "Apartment Game" are straightforward. Participants sit in a circle and stack their hands in the center, one on top of another. The leader calls out a number corresponding to the position of a hand in the stack.

Starting from the bottom of the stacked hands, each player removes their hands one by one. If a player removes their hand at the number called by the leader or repeats a previously called number, they incur a penalty, typically taking a drink.

APT. is the pre-release single from the BLACKPINK singer's debut full-length solo album, Rosie, released on December 6, 2024. The studio album includes 12 English tracks such as number one girl, toxic till the end, two years, 3am, drinks or coffee, stay a little longer, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback