BTS becomes first Asian and K-pop act to have 38 songs surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify

On January 16, 2025, BTS became the first Asian and K-pop act to have 38 songs cross 300 million streams on Spotify. This milestone was reached when their track, Not Today, surpassed the 300 million mark, as reported by BTS Spotify Centre⁷ on X.

The list includes solo songs like WHO, Dreamers, and Left and Right from Jimin and Jungkook's solo discographies. The 38 tracks are as follows:

Dynamite

My Universe

Butter

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Left and Right (Feat. Jung Kook of BTS)

FAKE LOVE

Life Goes On

Permission to Dance

DNA

Euphoria

Blood Sweat & Tears

Spring Day

Run BTS

Black Swan

IDOL

ON

Filter

Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]

I NEED U

The Truth Untold

Go Go

Pied Piper

Dimple

Magic Shop

Burning Up (FIRE)

Yet To Come

Dope

Airplane pt.2

Mikrokosmos

Save Me

Anpanman

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) (Full Length Edition)

WHO

HOME

Make It Right

Singularity

RUN

Not Today

More about BTS' accolades and achievements

Since 2017, BTS has bagged the Top Social Artist award consecutively at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). In 2019, they became the only K-pop group to win Top Duo/Group. As of 2022, they are the most-awarded group in BBMA history, with 12 wins overall.

They are also the only K-pop group to have won Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock and Favorite Social Artist at the American Music Awards (AMAs). In 2021, they made history as the first Asian act to earn Artist of the Year award.

Additionally, they are the first Korean pop act to receive a Grammy nomination for Dynamite in 2021 and the only group to have multiple nods for Butter and My Universe (with Coldplay).

BTS emerged as the first Korean artist to be nominated for a Brit Award in 2021. Furthermore, with 30 awards, including a record four consecutive wins for Artist of the Year (Asia), the K-pop sensation is the most-awarded foreign artist in the history of these awards in the Japan Gold Disc Awards.

They have secured a total of 52 wins at the MAMA Awards till January 2025 with a nomination tally of 76, making them the only K-pop act to earn the highest wins in MAMA's history. The group has won the Artist of the Year (Daesang) category at the MAMA Awards for seven consecutive years from 2016 to 2022.

In 2021, they bagged four Daesangs (Grand Prizes) at MAMA for Song of the Year for Butter, Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Additionally, they emerged victorious in additional five categories at the 2021 MAMA Awards, including Best Group (Male), Best Music Video, Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10, and TikTok Favorite Moment.

In 2022, the group won Album of the Year (Daesang), Artist of the Year (Daesang), Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang), and the Worldwide Fans' Choice - Top 10. For clinching awards in all major four categories, they became the first K-pop act to also win the MAMA Platinum—which was introduced in 2022.

It was also the year when the band released their last group album, Proof, before taking a break for their military enlistment and solo activities.

In 2023, BTS earned the Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang), Best OST, and Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10. However, the Artist of the Year category was won by the K-pop band, SEVENTEEN.

In 2022, BTS announced a break from group music to pursue solo careers and fulfill mandatory military service. Notably, they plan to reunite in 2025, having renewed their contracts with Hybe's BigHit Music. Jin and j-hope returned from military in June and October 2024, respectively, while the rest five members will be discharged in June 2025.

