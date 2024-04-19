BTS Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ becomes the first longest charting song by a K-pop soloist on the Spotify USA chart

Park Jimin of BTS released his debut solo album FACE on March 24, 2023, with the title track Like Crazy. The song went on to create history and became the first song by a K-pop and Korean act to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and chart for 4 consecutive weeks.

After more than a year of its release, the track continues to achieve feats. On April 18, 2024, Like Crazy became the longest-charting song by a K-pop and a Korean soloist. The song broke its tie with BTS Jungkook's debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto). Jimin's song has been consistently charting for 179 days on the Spotify USA chart followed by Seven which has been on the list for 178 days.

Additionally, Like Crazy became the third overall longest-charting track by a K-pop act as of April 18. It is important to note that his bandmate Jungkook debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Seven. Jimin became the second K-pop soloist to do so, however, he surpassed Jimin's record of charting on the Hot 100 by reigning at No.1 for 7 straight weeks.

BTS Jimin's Like Crazy consistently rakes in accomplishments ever since its release

The three overall longest-charting songs by any K-pop acts on the Spotify USA chart is topped by BTS' Dynamite which has been on the list at No.1 for 332 days. In second place is Cupid by K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY which has been charting for 195 days and counting.

Meanwhile, Jimin's Like Crazy secured third place on the list by charting for 179 days and became the first song by a K-pop soloist.

Two versions of the song were released, one in Korean and one in English, on a synth-pop tune created by Pdogg and Ghstloop. The writers of the two renditions were Pdogg, Blvsh, Chris James, Ghstloop, Jimin, Evan, and BTS bandmate RM.

While the English version address the weight of fame and the dreaded prospect of losing oneself, the Korean version's lyrics discuss the emptiness left by a loved one and clinging to a world in which they are left alone. It is a tale of heartache and clinging to what is losing its hold which also gave birth to the album's other track Alone.

Like Crazy is a futuristic synthetic-pop song that drew inspiration from the 2011 movie of the same name, which starred Felicity Jones, Anton Yelchin, and Jennifer Lawrence. It also included a dialogue from the same Hollywood film that could be overheard at the beginning and conclusion of the song.

The Korean translation discusses the idea of losing a loved one and choosing not to acknowledge that fact. The song is a poetic portrayal of the consistent battles to hold onto something that is crumbling, whether it be a relationship or a particular incarnation or rebirth of the singer himself.

In terms of achievements, the title track from Jimin's debut solo record FACE debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Global 200, accumulating over 71.2 million streams and 86,000 sales globally. The South Korean soloist is also the highest ranking on the Billboard Global 200 alongside topping the Billboard Hot 100.

Furthermore, Like Crazy debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart after garnering 61.4 million streams and 48,000 unit sales in non-US regions. Jimin continued to rank first among the BTS members in terms of overall charting. He was tied with Jungkook for the third-most entries overall on the chart.

Furthermore, the 2023 United World Charts ranked Jimin's FACE as the finest album debut by a Korean soloist. With five tracks, including the lead single Like Crazy, along with Set Me Free Pt. 2, Alone, Interlude: Dive, and Face Off, the musician has become one of the most revered musicians in the world.

Jimin was enlisted in the military on December 12, 2024. On April 17, 2024, he reportedly enrolled in KCTC, the most rigorous training program for South Korean military soldiers.

