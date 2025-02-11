BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers' MV for 2022 FIFA World Cup earns its biggest year on YouTube with over 105 million views

BTS' Jungkook achieved a new milestone with his song Dreamers, the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On February 11, 2025, the music video surpassed 395 million views on YouTube. Out of these, over 105 million views were recorded from January to February 2025. The music video features Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

The aforementioned data can be retrieved from YouTube Studio after accessing the 'Channels your audience watches' segment under 'Audience'. This feature lets users check the viewership data of channels on the platform.

Dreamers was released on November 20, 2022, as part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, coinciding with Jungkook's live performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. This event marked a historic moment, as Jungkook became the first South Korean artist to perform an official World Cup song at the tournament's opening ceremony.

Trending

In addition to its YouTube success, Dreamers entered Billboard's Global 200 at No. 9 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 4 for the week of December 3, 2022.

By May 2023, Jungkook's live performance video of the song at the World Cup opening ceremony had surpassed 50 million views on FIFA's official YouTube channel. The song quickly gained international acclaim, topping iTunes charts in 104 countries.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook's solo releases and collaborations

In 2022, Jungkook collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth on the single Left and Right, released on June 24. The song achieved notable chart success, peaking at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2023, the BTS singer made his official solo debut with the single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, released on July 14. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global 200, and the Global Excl. U.S. charts, making him the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat.

Following this, he released 3D featuring Jack Harlow on September 29, 2023, which debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100 as well as the UK Singles Chart, making Jungkook the first South Korean solo artist to achieve two consecutive top-five entries on the latter.

His third single, Standing Next to You, also debuted at No. 1 on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts and at number five on the Hot 100. All three singles supported his debut studio album, GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023.

Expand Tweet

The album sold over 2.7 million copies worldwide, debuted atop the South Korean, Belgian, French, Lithuanian, and Japanese album charts, and reached the top 10 in 14 countries, including the US Billboard 200.

In 2023 and 2024, the BTS singer's contributions to music were recognized with several prestigious awards. He won 'Song of the Year' at the 2024 BIC Seven Awards for his solo track Seven. He also won the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 'Song of Summer' global category for the song, becoming the first and only K-pop solo act and K-pop act to achieve this feat.

At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, he won the 'Top Global K-pop Song' for Seven. Additionally, he won in two categories of 'Top K-pop Album' for GOLDEN and 'Top Global K-pop Song' for Standing Next to You, at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook is set to be officially discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback