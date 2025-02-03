Check-in Hanyang episodes 13 & 14 recaps: Deok-soo learns Lee Eun and Jun-hwa's truth as the fight for the ledger intensifies

On February 1 and 2, 2025, Channel A aired episodes 13 and 14 of Check-in Hanyang, a Joseon-era drama centered on four interns at the prestigious Yongcheonru guesthouse, each hiding their agenda.

Kim Ji-eun plays Hong Deok-soo, a woman disguised as a man, while Bae In-hyuk plays Lee Eun, a prince concealing his identity in Check-in Hanyang. Jung Gun-joo portrays Go Soo-ra, determined to reclaim his family’s honor, and Park Jae-chan takes on the role of Cheon Jun-hwa, the rightful heir to Yongcheonru.

In the previous episodes of Check-in Hanyang, Lee Eun discovered that Deok-soo was actually Hong Jae-on and joined forces with her to track down the missing ledger. At the end of episode 12 of Check-in Hanyang, their alliance takes a personal turn when they share a kiss at Deok-soo’s former home—unaware that Jun-hwa is silently watching.

Trending

Check-in Hanyang episodes 13 & 14 recaps: Secrets unravel as betrayals, power struggles, and shocking truths shake the kingdom

The episode 13 of Check-in Hanyang picks up where the previous episode of Check-in Hanyang left off—Cheon Jun-hwa witnessing Deok-soo and Lee Eun kissing in her old home. Heartbroken, he silently walks away.

Afterward, Deok-soo and Lee Eun talk about her past, including her father’s murder. They search the house for the missing ledger but find nothing. Determined, Deok-soo decides to ask Seol Mae-hwa about it.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jun-hwa returns to Yongcheonru and drowns his sorrows in alcohol. Go Soo-ra finds him and brings up Deok-soo’s rejection, but Jun-hwa refuses to give up, declaring he won’t lose her to Lee Eun.

Back at their quarters, Deok-soo and Lee Eun grow closer, openly discussing their feelings. For both, this connection is new and unfamiliar. Lee Eun reassures Deok-soo, telling her that regardless of whether she is Deok-soo or Jae-on, she is the one in his heart, and he will protect her.

The next morning, Jun-hwa sees them acting like a couple over breakfast, their laughter stinging him. Angered, he storms out without eating.

Soo-ra follows and finds him in his room, where Jun-hwa confesses that Cheon Mak-dong knows he is his son. He reveals that Mak-dong paid off his debts and has vowed to support him until he takes control of Yongcheonru.

Meanwhile, in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, rumors spread through the city—whispers that the current king poisoned his predecessor. Many believe this act of treachery has caused the kingdom’s prolonged drought. When Lee Eun hears this, he is furious.

Elsewhere, Mak-dong learns that Seol Mae-hwa never arrived at the merchant office on the outskirts. Assuming she has been killed, he is pleased. Jun-hwa then approaches him, revealing that Deok-soo is actually Jae-on, and that they even share part of the same name. Mak-dong insists that Deok-soo belongs to Jun-hwa, and under no circumstances can he let her go.

Determined, Jun-hwa confronts Lee Eun, warning him to stay away from Deok-soo, claiming she will be in danger if she remains by his side. But Lee Eun refuses, vowing to protect the person he cherishes.

Meanwhile in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, the defense minister pressures the king to issue a royal decree naming his grandson as crown prince. He blackmails the king with the rumors of his alleged crime, demanding an immediate decision.

A still from Check-in Hanyang (Image via Viki)

Lee Eun intervenes, stating that an auspicious date must first be chosen for the proclamation, forcing the minister to wait. After the minister leaves, Lee Eun assures the king that he will find the ledger soon. Once he departs, the king orders his men to shadow Lee Eun. If he finds the ledger, they must ensure his safety—but eliminate everyone else.

That night, the defense minister visits Yongcheonru to celebrate. When his companions mock the name ‘Mak-dong,’ Jun-hwa overhears them. He also learns that the minister suspects Lee Eun of scheming something.

Alarmed, Jun-hwa rushes to Mak-dong, revealing he knows where Lee Eun will be that night. He asks for men to retrieve Hong Jae-on, aka take Deok-soo back.

Later in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, Deok-soo and Lee Eun return to her old home. Sensing Lee Eun’s unease, Deok-soo reassures him. As they share a meal, memories of her father resurfaces, leading her to a sudden realization.

She rushes to a hidden spot, uncovering a box containing the long-lost ledger. Upon reading it, they discover the names of the defense minister and Cheon Mak-dong—but also that of the current king, Lee Eun’s father. Stunned, Lee Eun barely has time to process this before danger strikes.

Surrounding them are Jun-hwa, Mak-dong’s men, and the royal guards sent by the king. Chaos erupts as the guards attack Deok-soo. Lee Eun fights to protect her, but soon Jun-hwa and his men join the battle—turning against the royal guards when they target Deok-soo.

In the heat of battle, Lee Eun orders Jun-hwa to take Deok-soo and flee. But Deok-soo resists, unwilling to leave him behind. Amidst the clash, Lee Eun suddenly recognizes one of the guards and is visibly shaken. Before he can react, an enemy strikes at Deok-soo, but Jun-hwa shields her, sustaining a severe injury.

At that moment, Lee Eun’s bodyguard arrives, shouting for the fighting to stop. He commands everyone to kneel before Prince Mu Yeong—revealing Lee Eun’s true identity. Shocked, Deok-soo lifts her head upon his order. Jun-hwa, weakened from his wound, is told to leave with her.

One of the royal guards hesitates, mentioning the king’s orders, but Lee Eun takes charge. He commands everyone to return to the palace with him. The guards comply, escorting him away, leaving Deok-soo reeling from the truth—Lee Eun is none other than Prince Mu Yeong. With this episode 13 of Check-in Hanyang ends.

Expand Tweet

The episode 14 of Check-in Hanyang opens with a flashback from 12 years ago. Cheon Mak-dong and the defense minister conspire to kill the then-king with the help of a physician. The king’s younger brother—Lee Eun’s father—arrives, unaware of their plan. He discusses the possibility of the king stepping down, but Mak-dong has already decided on a darker path.

Later, the defense minister personally delivers the poison, killing the king. The truth is kept hidden, but the now-king—Lee Eun’s father—eventually learns what happened.

Back in the present in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, Deok-soo reels from the revelation that Lee Eun is Prince Mu Yeong. She returns to Yongcheonru with Jun-hwa, tending to his wounds. As they talk, she struggles to process the truth.

Jun-hwa admits he already knew but warns her that staying near Lee Eun puts her in danger. However, Deok-soo is more concerned with the injustice done to Lee Eun’s family—just like her own. This revelation stuns Jun-hwa.

Determined to learn more, Jun-hwa confronts Mak-dong. Mak-dong confirms that Hong Jae-on—Deok-soo’s father—was killed but places the blame on Seol Mae-hwa. He claims he disposed of her after learning about her supposed betrayal. Hearing this, Jun-hwa asks Mak-dong for help, declaring he will take responsibility for Deok-soo.

At the palace, Lee Eun meets the king. When asked about the ledger, Lee Eun demands to know why his father’s name appears in it. The king refuses to explain and instead orders him to hand it over. Suspicious, Lee Eun directly asks if the king was involved in the former king’s murder.

The king denies it but insists he needs the ledger to prove his innocence and secure his power. Lee Eun, however, refuses to comply, vowing to right the wrongs caused by the ledger. Frustrated, the king orders his guards to place Lee Eun under house arrest and retrieve the ledger from Yongcheonru.

A still from Check-in Hanyang (Image via Viki)

Before they can act, Lee Eun’s bodyguard and the sickly son of the former king help him escape. He rushes to Yongcheonru, sneaking into Deok-soo’s room while she sleeps. He searches for the ledger, but just as he’s about to leave, Deok-soo wakes up.

She confronts him, asking if everything between them was just about the ledger. Lee Eun denies it, explaining that the king has ordered her capture because of it. Hurt, Deok-soo dismisses him, but after a moment, they agree to work together on a plan.

The next morning, Mak-dong summons Deok-soo and demands to know where the ledger is. She claims they were attacked before she could find it. Skeptical, Mak-dong orders her to take him to her old home. When they arrive, the ledger is nowhere to be found. Growing restless, Mak-dong suspects Lee Eun has taken it and sends his men after him. Later, he reveals his past friendship with Deok-soo’s father and shocks her further by confessing that Jun-hwa is his son.

Meanwhile in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, following Deok-soo’s plan, Lee Eun visits the defense minister. The plan is to turn Mak-dong and the king against the minister, forcing their enemies to fight among themselves.

As part of this scheme, Lee Eun hands over the ledger, claiming he wants Mak-dong arrested, and asks for the minister’s help in clearing the king’s name. Both the king’s spies and Mak-dong’s men witness this exchange.

Shortly after, the defense minister visits the king, using the ledger to blackmail him. He demands the king step down and transfer power, declaring his grandson, Prince Seong-yang, as the next ruler. He gives the king until the next day to comply.

Expand Tweet

Back at Yongcheonru, an announcement shakes the establishment. Cheon Jun-hwa is declared the new innkeeper, with Go Soo-ra and Deok-soo named as his assistants. It is also revealed that Mak-dong is officially the owner of Yongcheonru. The news sparks strong reactions.

Deok-soo is furious with Jun-hwa, scoffing at his promise to protect her, given that he is Mak-dong’s son. Meanwhile, the upper-tier group leader is enraged by the decision. Deceiving Deok-soo, he lures her into a private room and attacks, accusing her of switching allegiances from Lee Eun to Jun-hwa.

He tries to undress her, attempting to confirm if she is truly a woman. Before he can, Jun-hwa storms in, beating him mercilessly until he is left bleeding and coughing up blood.

Following the incident in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, Jun-hwa attends a meeting with the city’s elite. Introducing himself as Mak-dong’s son, he forces them to eat cow’s tongue—an act of humiliation, as they once mocked his father. He seals their silence with gold, asserting his power.

That night, a royal guard sneaks into the defense minister’s house to retrieve the ledger, only to find the minister dead, slain by a sword.

Meanwhile in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, a heavily wounded Seol Mae-hwa finally reaches the merchant’s home. In the final scene, she arrives at Yongcheonru, bringing the head merchant with her. On this note, this episode of Check-in Hanyang concludes.

The final two episodes of Check-in Hanyang, episodes 15 and 16, will air on February 8 and 9 at 7:50 p.m. KST. They will also be available on Viki and Netflix in select regions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback