Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min confirmed to lead new drama Would You Marry Me written by Rookie Cops' writer: Everything we know so far

On February 4, 2025, SBS officially confirmed that Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min would star in the upcoming romantic comedy Would You Marry Me (literal title). SBS revealed the cast and shared a synopsis of the drama, which reads:

"The protagonist of sweet chemistry that came in the second half of the year. The meeting of delicate actor Choi Woo-shik and romantic comedy goddess Jung So-min. How did I become a fake husband? Kim Woo-joo, the 4th generation son of the famous confectionery company Myeongsundang. Want to win a newlyweds special townhouse prize?"

The synopsis adds:

"The bride-to-be on the edge of a cliff, 'Yumary' Sweet and Chewy Newlywed Survival Romantic Drama, SBS new drama 'Marry Me in Space' Scheduled to air in 2025"

The story of Would You Marry Me follows Kim Woo-joo and Yoo Mary as they enter into a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage with the goal of winning a luxurious newlywed home. Would You Marry Me, written by Lee Ha-na, known for her work on Rookie Cops (2022), Cunning Single Lady (2014), and The Time We Were Not in Love (2015), promises to blend humor, romance, and suspense.

SBS’s Would You Marry Me is expected to premiere in 2025

Choi Woo-sik portrays Kim Woo-joo in Would You Marry Me, the only son and fourth-generation heir of Myeongsundang, South Korea’s oldest bakery, which has been in operation for 80 years. As a talented and perfectionistic marketing team leader, Woo-joo is determined to take over his late father’s business.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes involved with Yoo Me-rii, a designer from a partner company, and is forced to become her fake husband. Yoo Me-rii played by Jung So-min, is a quirky and bold designer who needs a fake husband to secure a top-class townhouse she won as a newlywed prize.

Her engagement is broken off due to her fiancé’s infidelity and being scammed on the home lease. Yoo Me-rii encounters Kim Woo-joo in a professional setting, where they collaborate as part of partner companies.

It is during this time that she decides to implement her plan for a business marriage with him. Yoo Me-rii proposes to Kim Woo-joo, who shares the same name as her ex-fiancé, in order to protect her newlywed prize.

Produced by Samhwa Networks and Studio S, Would You Marry Me will air in the second half of 2025, taking over the Friday-Saturday slot on SBS.

Would You Marry Me's leads Choi Woo-sik and Jung So-min: A look at their upcoming projects

Choi Woo-sik, a Canadian actor based in South Korea, has steadily built his career since his debut in 2011. His breakout role came with the 2014 film Set Me Free, which earned him widespread recognition.

Choi’s television career includes standout roles in Deep-Rooted Tree (2011), Fight for My Way (2017), and Our Beloved Summer (2021-2022). In 2023, he captivated audiences with his performance in the Netflix series A Killer Paradox.

Choi’s filmography is equally impressive, with memorable roles in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018), Time to Hunt (2020), and Wonderland (2023). However, it was his performances in Train to Busan (2016) and Parasite (2019) that solidified his international fame.

Parasite was a groundbreaking success, winning numerous awards, including the Palme d'Or at Cannes and the Academy Award for Best Picture. Choi’s role in the film showcased his versatile talent, earning him a spot in the global spotlight.

Choi Woo-sik is also set to appear in the upcoming romantic drama Melo Movie, which will be released on Netflix on February 14, 2025. In this film, he stars alongside Park Bo-young.

Jung So-min, born Kim Yoon-ji, made her acting debut in 2010 with a supporting role in Bad Guy. But it was her breakout performance in the same year as the lead in Playful Kiss that brought her significant attention.

She later starred in hit dramas such as Because This Is My First Life (2017), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), Alchemy of Souls (2022), and Love Next Door (2024). She also appeared in films such as Twenty (2015) and Love Reset (2023), where her performances were widely praised.

Her role in Love Next Door as Bae Seok-ryu resonated deeply with audiences, particularly for her authentic portrayal and the strong chemistry with co-star Jung Hae-in. Love Next Door became a major hit, not only dominating viewership ratings but also making it to Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Series list.

