"Cultural Impact" — Internet reacts to BTS' SUGA being honored with an Art Exhibition by Russian-Korean Federation International Cultural Center

BTS' SUGA made headlines on February 6, 2025, as the Russian-Korean Federation International Cultural Center is set to host the "BTS Min Yoongi Tribute International Art Exhibition - Meeting Instead of Farewell," celebrating the cultural influence of the Grammy-nominated musician.

This exhibition will showcase works by Russian artists inspired by SUGA's music and cultural impact, highlighting the global reach of BTS and the deep connections they've fostered across diverse cultures.

The exhibition will take place from March 4 to March 9, 2025, from 10 am to 7 pm. The viewing of the event on Tuesdays is between 4 pm to 7 pm and on Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.

This event is not an isolated instance of BTS' integration into the art world. In 2020, the group launched Connect, BTS, an art initiative that featured public art projects by artists like Antony Gormley and Tomás Saraceno across multiple cities.

Trending

This project aimed to connect people across continents through art, reflecting BTS' commitment to fostering global unity.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the exhibition sparked enthusiastic responses from internet users globally. Fans expressed their excitement and appreciation for such initiatives that bridge cultural divides. One fan tweeted:

"Imagine the daechwita mv related art works by those russian artists! daechwita really defines masterpiece & cultural impact"

Expand Tweet

The BTS ARMY was elated to hear that the Haegeum rapper-songwriter will be honored with a solo art exhibition by Russian acclaimed artists.

"This is wonderful, and I can't wait to hear more about this!" a fan wrote.

""Min Yoongi is more than just a musician, he is a cultural phenomenon. He is a catalyst that brings together creative people with a shared love for art and Korean culture". You are so loved, Yoongi," another fan wrote.

"YES YES YES! HE IS! It's high time everybody aknowledges the Genius. My King, I miss you so much," another fan added.

Similar reactions inundated social media platforms.

"OH MIN YOONGI. YOU ARE SOOO RESPECTED AND LOVED," a fan said.

"A whole ART EXHIBIT dedicated for Min Yoongi," another fan wrote.

"Imagine…these are Russian artists inspired by, and acknowledging Yoongi’s cultural influence. Yoongi, we are so proud of you and miss you so much. You deserve this accolade. I hope you see and feel ARMYs’ love all the time. See you soon," another fan commented.

BTS' SUGA, embroiled in DUI incident, gets cleared of all charges; media outlet apologizes

Expand Tweet

On August 6, 2024, BTS member SUGA, was involved in a drunk-driving incident that garnered significant media attention.

On the night of August 6, SUGA was riding an electric kickboard/scooter near his residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul. He fell off the scooter, and a nearby police officer detected alcohol on his breath.

A breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.227%, significantly exceeding South Korea's legal limit of 0.08%. Consequently, his driver's license was revoked, and he was fined.

The following day, he issued a handwritten apology on Weverse, acknowledged his mistake, and pledged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. He wrote:

"I am deeply sorry. I truly regret I have disappointed many fans and many people."

On August 7, 2024, South Korean broadcaster JTBC aired CCTV footage purportedly showing Suga riding his electric scooter under the influence. This footage was widely disseminated and contributed to public scrutiny of the incident.

On August 15, Dong-A Ilbo reported the real CCTV footage of the BTS rapper riding a foldable electric kickboard on the pavement. The kickboard's full speed was around 25 kmph (similar to a bicycle).

Upon further investigation, on August 16, it was revealed that the CCTV footage aired by JTBC did not depict SUGA but another individual. JTBC issued an on-air apology during their nightly news program.

They acknowledged the error and apologized for the misinformation, stating:

"A CCTV footage of him riding an electric scooter was aired, and a police investigation confirmed that the man in the video was not BTS' SUGA."

Expand Tweet

On August 23, the BTS rapper appeared at the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul for questioning regarding the incident. Dressed in a black suit, he addressed the media, reiterating his remorse. He confirmed his commitment to cooperating with the investigation. Reportedly, SUGA was investigated over three hours.

On August 30, after concluding their investigation, the Yongsan Police Station forwarded SUGA's case to the prosecution on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act. On September 10, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office issued a summary indictment against him.

It was confirmed that riding the electric kickboard did not require a license.

On September 30, 2024, The Seoul Western District Court fined the BTS rapper 15 million won (approximately $10,344.79) for his offense.

In other news, SUGA enlisted for his alternative military duty on September 22, 2023, and will be officially discharged on June 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback