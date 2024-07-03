Dare to Love Me finale explained: Did INFINITE's Kim Myung-soo and Lee Yoo-young get a happy ending?

Dare to Love Me starring INFINITE's L, also known as Kim Myung-soo and Lee Yoo-young, aired its finale episode on Tuesday, July 2 on KBS2 at 10 pm KST. The series follows the love story of an MZ scholar Shin Yun-bok played by Kim Myung-soo and his former art teacher Kim Hong-do played by Lee Yoo-young.

Shin Yun-bok, as a scholar, helps in preserving the cultural heritage of his village and follows the conventions of the Joseon Dynasty in the Seongsan village.

Kim Hong-do dreams of becoming a designer at a luxury brand, but she gets no respect at her workplace. She brushes off the negativity and moves forward towards her goal. Shin Yun-bok and Kim Hong-do got separated because of their work commitments.

However, they got their happy ending in the last episode of Dare to Love Me. He kept his promise to meet her in Paris after fulfilling his duty at the Seongsan village one year later.

Dare to Love Me ending explained: Kim Myung-soo catches the culprit behind his father's death, Lee Yoo-young starts her brand

In the final episode of Dare to Love Me, Lee Beom-kyo (Park Yun-hee) blackmailed Shin Yun-bok by kidnapping Kim Hong-do to get the Jade Box. Lee Beom-kyo did not arrive at the promised place and instead sent someone else to get the Jade Box.

Meanwhile, Lee Joon-ho (Park Eun-seok) gained consciousness and revealed Lee Beom-kyo's hideout to Shin Yi-bok (Jo In) who immediately contacted Shin Yun-bok. When he reached the location, Lee Beom-kyo was reading to flee the scene. As Kim Hong-do was a witness to his crimes, he set the house on fire while Kim Hong-do was inside.

Shin Yun-bok could save Kim Hong-do from the fire. Lee Beom-kyo had forgotten the car keys inside the house and ran into the woods. Kim Hong-do and Shin Yun-bok were quick to notice this.

Shin Yun-bok caught Lee Beom-kyo and asked him the reason behind going so far for money that he would even put people's lives in danger. Lee Beom-kyo then confessed that he was behind Shin Yun-bok’s father, Shin Sa-do’s death. He stated that Shin Yun-bok reminded him of Shin Sa-do, for his upright values and mindset.

Later, Shin Yun-bok and Kim Hong-do, who had previously broken up, ask him to stay behind while she goes to Paris alone. Kim Hong-do wanted him to follow his dream and take care of Seongsan village. Shin Yun-bok bid farewell to Kim Hong-do one last time, but he held his feelings back and could not confess his love for her.

While Shin Yun-bok continued to catch the perpetrators who stole the cultural art pieces from the village to sell them illegally, he also worked on bridging a gap between the traditional village and the outside world.

Before leaving for Paris, Kim Hong-do's Kim Chil-bok (Kim Byung-choon), visited her house without her knowledge and tried to leave quietly after leaving Banana Milk. Kim Hong-do and her brother saw him and she asked him to stay beside her brother while she was away. She asked him to not abandon her and her brother this time and reconciled with him.

Meanwhile, Dare to Love Me's last episode also showed that Kim Hong-do went to Paris as the designer of the luxury brand Camille, and following her work there, she opened her brand under the name of Camille. Although she could not be with Shin Yun-bok, she kept up with the news and checked the progress of his vision in the Seongsan village.

Kim Hong-do expected Shin Yun-bok to take over the position of the Village head, but one day while reading the news she found out Shin Yi-bok became the Village Head. At that moment, Shin Yun-bok arrived wearing a Hanbok asking Kim Hong-do if he was too late. Dare to Love Me ended with Kim Hong-do embracing her love for Shin Yun-bok.

All episodes of Dare to Love Me starring Kim Myung-soo and Lee Yoo-young are available on Rakuten Viki.

