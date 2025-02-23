“Did he get hurt on his face?” — BTS’ Taehyung’s latest photos raise concerns among fans online

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, posted a series of photos on Instagram. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a subtle yet noticeable scar on his right cheekbone. This raised concern online as the particular picture of the Grammy-nominated musician went viral online.

Furthermore, the pictures seemed to hint that V had taken official leave to come home. Among the images, the Layover singer could be seen in his SDT uniform patrolling a locality, a gym session with Ma Sun-ho from Physical 100 season 1, and more.

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media after noticing the scar on his cheek. One fan wrote on X:

"Did he get hurt on his face?"

Many joined in on the conversation online and wondered if the Love Me Again singer-songwriter got injured on his face during his military training or duty.

"Anyone noticed scar under his eye??" a fan wrote.

"What happens to his cheek," another fan wrote.

"My babyyyy did he got hurt on face??" another fan reacted.

A few fans tried to look past the scar and left optimistic comments, such as praising his latest haircut.

"Hmm idk what to think," a fan commented.

"I LOVEEEE THIS HAIRSTYLE...never thought I would see him in under cut plss keep it even after military," another fan shared.

"I love him so much omg he looks so good," another fan remarked.

More about BTS' Taehyung's enlistment in the Special Duty Team (SDT)

Kim Taehyung enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) on December 11, 2023, alongside bandmate Kim Namjoon. He was deployed to the SDT unit (2nd Military Corps) in January 2024.

He completed his five-week basic military training at the Nonsan's Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province, beginning on December 11, 2023. Following this, Taehyung graduated as one of the four elite soldiers among 800 recruits on January 16, 2024. BTS' Namjoon was also one of the elite soldiers alongside him.

Taehyung was deployed to the Army General Administration School on January 18, 2024, to train for an additional two weeks of training for SDT.

The Special Duty Team (SDT), often referred to as the "special task force," operates directly under the South Korean President. The SDT unit is tasked with counter-terrorism operations, protecting high-profile individuals like diplomats and bureaucrats. They also lead hostage rescue missions, among others.

Meanwhile, on January 19, 2025, the Winter Ahead singer-songwriter updated fans via Instagram story that he completed his military COLD training. The training took place from January 6 to January 17, 2025, across South Korean regions like Chuncheon, Hwacheon, and Hongcheon.

For the unversed, South Korean military soldiers have to go through a 14-day COLD training in environments with temperatures below -20 degrees Celsius. The training is held to boost combat readiness and physical endurance among soldiers.

BTS' Kim Taehyung is reported to be officially discharged from his military duty on June 10, 2025.

