"Don't make it a big issue" — Internet divided as fans debunk BTS' j-hope alleged DM to Filipina dancer & influencer Niana amid backlash

In early February 2025, an alleged interaction between BTS member j-hope (Jung Hoseok) and Filipina dancer and influencer Niana Guerrero on TikTok sent fans into an online frenzy. The speculation began when a screenshot surfaced, purportedly showing a direct message from j-hope (@hobipower) to Guerrero, in which he reportedly asked,

"Please teach me TikTok hahahaha."

The screenshot was shared and confirmed by Niana Guerrero's manager on Instagram story on February 7, 2025. The screenshot quickly went viral, igniting excitement among fans and prompting discussions across various social media platforms.

However, Niana Guerrero's manager soon deleted his post after it went viral online. An internet user (@j94shope) claimed that the message didn't originate from j-hope's TikTok account because a verification badge was absent next to his username in the aforementioned screenshot.

Significantly, both j-hope and Niana Guerrero are verified users on TikTok, which means their usernames are accompanied by a blue checkmark.

However, several fans highlighted that in the TikTok interface, direct messages from verified accounts typically display without the blue verification badge, making it easier for verified accounts to connect.

Furthermore, fans also noted that BTS' Jungkook also follows Niana on TikTok which makes it highly likely for another BTS member to like j-hope to connect with Niana. Hence several fans believe that j-hope and Niana must have become each other's acquaintances on social media.

However, a fan commented citing that it could have been a shared prank played on both fandoms.

The fan wrote on X:

"I think it was shared as a prank. probably they didn't know fans would be sold. But I feel relieved knowing it's fake. Stop attacking anyone and keep enjoying again. don't make it a big issue. I'm watching you bangwools"

Fans lashed out at the netizen for making false assumptions regarding the nature of j-hope and Niana's TikTok connection or the authenticity of the DM.

"That's definitely hobi, they're mutuals that's why it's on her notifs. you think she's mutuals with a random acct? lmao. This shouldn't even be a problem bc that dm was just casual. Can y'all chill," a fan wrote.

"I'm verified on tiktok. I dmed my other acct to check. the check doesnt pop up via dms. ++ so what if hobi dmed her? All he did was ask her to help him with tiktok. Ya'll acting like he proposed lmfao niana is a literal teenager. Him sending her a DM is not that srs grow up," another fan wrote.

"This is FALSE that’s jhope’s acc for sure (1) did you really think niana, with 44.7M followers, would have notifications on for EVERY message request sent to her? no, only for mutuals (2) the blue check does not appear for message previews," another fan added.

Others emphasized the structure of TikTok's user interface and the fact that users will receive alerts of personal messages (DMs) sent by mutual friends alone.

"You will not be able to message verified accts try messaging hobi or even niana it will only go to message request and will not notify her. Ya’ll doing everything bec you can’t contain your jealousy," a fan commented.

"The only messy about this is niana's manager. he shouldn't have post this esp. when we have people like you who always police bangtan's interaction w/ others. And wonder why it got deleted? if u get hate dms won't you delete it? U r looking too much from a genuine interaction," another fan wrote.

"The hate Niana is receiving from this account is UNREASONABLE. This just shows how jealous this op is about Niana's recognition by Hobi. Their "evidence" doesn't even make sense. How can you receive a notification from an account you don't even follow?" another fan stated.

j-hope's upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour 2025 details

BTS member j-hope is set to embark on his inaugural solo world tour, titled HOPE ON THE STAGE, following his completion of mandatory military service in October 2024. The tour is scheduled to commence on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea, and will span multiple cities across Asia and North America.

From February 28 to March 2, 2025, a three-night stint at Seoul's KSPO Dome will serve as the opening act for the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour.

Following these performances, j-hope will take the stage in various major cities:

Brooklyn, New York : Barclays Center – March 13-14, 2025

: Barclays Center – March 13-14, 2025 Chicago, Illinois : Allstate Arena – March 17-18, 2025

: Allstate Arena – March 17-18, 2025 Mexico City, Mexico : Palacio de los Deportes – March 22-23, 2025

: Palacio de los Deportes – March 22-23, 2025 San Antonio, Texas : Frost Bank Center – March 26-27, 2025

: Frost Bank Center – March 26-27, 2025 Oakland, California : Oakland Arena – March 31-April 1, 2025

: Oakland Arena – March 31-April 1, 2025 Los Angeles, California : BMO Stadium – April 4 and 6, 2025

: BMO Stadium – April 4 and 6, 2025 Manila, Philippines : SM Mall of Asia Arena – April 12-13, 2025

: SM Mall of Asia Arena – April 12-13, 2025 Saitama, Japan : Saitama Super Arena – April 19-20, 2025

: Saitama Super Arena – April 19-20, 2025 Singapore : Singapore Indoor Stadium – April 26-27, 2025

: Singapore Indoor Stadium – April 26-27, 2025 Jakarta, Indonesia : Indonesia Arena, GBK – May 3-4, 2025

: Indonesia Arena, GBK – May 3-4, 2025 Bangkok, Thailand : Impact Arena – May 10-11, 2025

: Impact Arena – May 10-11, 2025 Macau : Galaxy Arena – May 17-18, 2025

: Galaxy Arena – May 17-18, 2025 Taipei, Taiwan : NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) – May 24-25 5, 2025

: NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) – May 24-25 5, 2025 Osaka, Japan: Kyocera Dome – May 31-June 1, 2025

Notably, j-hope will make history as the first BTS member and the first Korean solo act to headline a solo stadium show when he performs at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6, 2025.

Tickets for the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour will be available through a structured sales process to ensure fair access for all fans. The BTS ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale kicked off on January 22, 2025, at 3 p.m. local time.

General ticket sales commenced on January 23, 2025, at 3 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices are expected to vary based on the venue and seating selection. Resale tickets for North American venues start at the lowest price of $135 to $801 and above for the premium seats.

Exclusive VIP Packages will be available, offering premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, and a post-show send-off package.

While the official setlist for the tour has not been released, j-hope's solo discography provides a rich repertoire for live performances.

Fans can anticipate tracks from his acclaimed 2022 solo album Jack in the Box, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, as well as collaborations like On the Street with J. Cole and Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G.

Additionally, material from his 2018 Hope World mixtape may also feature in the setlist. His 2024 solo album, Hope on The Street Vol. 1 tracks will also be featured such as NEURON, i wonder..., and more.

In 2022, he made history as the first South Korean artist to headline Chicago's Lollapalooza festival, performing in front of over 100,000 fans—a first in the festival's history.

