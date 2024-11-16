Doubt season 1: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The finale episode of Doubt season 1 was released on November 15, 2024, via the MBC TV network. This ten-episode murder mystery featured Han Seok-kyu, Han Ye-ri, Chae Won-bin, and Oh Yeon-soo in the lead roles, alongside its supporting characters.

The previous episode of the show revealed how Song Min-a was murdered by Kim Sung-hee. In the latest episode, the complete story of Lee Su-hyeon’s murder and Ji-su’s involvement in the matter was revealed. Sung-hee turned out to be the mastermind of Song Min-a’s murder, as shown in the previous episode and she also killed Su-hyeon as shown in the latest episode.

Doubt finale episode 10 recap: Kim Sung-hee murdered Lee Su-hyeon

The tenth episode of Doubt started with the backstory of Lee Su-hyeon. Kim Sung-hee was preparing a drink for Lee Su-hyeon. She took that drink to Su-hyeon’s room, where she was locked up by Choi Yeong-min. Sung-hee gave her the glass of drink and tried to convince her to do everything Yeong-min told him to do. Su-hyeon refused as he was forcing the runaway group members to commit crimes.

Sung-hee left the room and locked it from outside. The next day, while Sung-hee was talking to Yeong-min, her son Do-hyun unlocked Su-hyeon’s door and told her to run. Yeong-min and Sung-hee saw her running and followed her. Su-hyeon was badly wounded as Yeong-min hit her and so, she wasn’t able to run properly. She somehow managed to call Ha-bin from her phone and asked her to meet.

In the present, Ha-bin was sitting in the interrogation room and Eo-jin began asking her about Lee Su-hyeon. She asked her how she killed Su-hyeon and showed Ji-su’s video of burying Su-hyeon’s body. Ha-bin denied the allegations of killing her friend, Lee Su-hyeon. She countered, asking if the police had any evidence showing that Ha-bin killed her.

Captain Oh sent his team to where Su-hyeon asked Ha-bin to meet her before she died. Police reached the location and informed Captain Oh that Ji-su went to that location after Su-hyeon’s death and destroyed the nearby CCTV camera. This increased their suspicion of Ha-bin. In between these events, Jang Tae-su spoke to his daughter Ha-bin and told her that he believed her.

Meanwhile, the police team checked Su-hyeon’s call records and found calls from Choi Yeong-min’s burner phone on the day she died. Eo-jin checked all burner phone numbers of Yeong-min and found that two of Yeong-min’s numbers were active and constantly in touch on the day Su-hyeon died.

Conversely, Officer Gu interviewed Sung-hee and Do-hyun. Officer Gu was kind to them during this investigation, so Sung-hee invited him to her house for a meal. After hearing this, Do-hyun appeared tense and privately advised Officer Gu not to eat his mother's food, which made Officer Gu distrust Sung-hee.

He became more skeptical of her during the interview since she was attempting to influence Do-hyun's responses to all of the questions about Song Min-a's murder.

Park Jun-tae, who was already in police custody, revealed the truth that he saw Sung-hee running away with a knife and blood all over her clothes from Yeong-min’s murder site. This directed most of the suspicion toward Sung-hee, but the police released her due to a lack of evidence.

Tae-su went home and tried to get more information about Ji-su from Ha-bin before she committed suicide. Ha-bin told him that she began writing letters and also started visiting Ha-jun’s urn more before she died.

Tae-su and Ha-bin then headed to Ha-jun’s columbarium, where they noticed Lee Sun-hyeon’s urn near his. There, they saw many letters placed on her shelf and read them, discovering that they were handwritten by Ji-su. Yoon Ji-su narrated the complete incident. While Ha-bin was reading the letters, a flashback continued the story of Su-hyeon after she called Ha-bin.

Ji-su overheard Ha-bin's call with Su-hyeon and got restless as Ha-bin stormed out of the house. Ji-su tracked her down and followed her daughter, Ha-bin. When she arrived at the spot, she noticed Ha-bin standing outside a gate and she was departing.

After she left, Ji-su entered that location and found Su-hyeon lying dead inside. She was scared as she thought her daughter killed Su-hyeon. After some time, she received a message from Yeong-min saying that he saw Ji-su’s daughter killing Su-hyeon. Listening to this, she buried Su-hyeon’s body, and Yeong-min recorded everything secretly.

Following that, Yeong-min and Sung-hee began extorting money from Ji-su using that video. One day, Ji-su followed Song Min-a to Yeong-min’s place, who came to pick up the extortion money on his behalf. Ji-su met with Sung-hee at the location, where Sung-hee further threatened Ji-su with the video. Due to the blackmail, Ji-su committed suicide as she couldn’t confirm with her daughter if she really killed anyone; she died with that guilt.

In the present, Tae-su expressed his anger and said he would arrest Kim Sung-hee. But Ha-bin argued with her father and said they should take revenge on Sung-hee and not just arrest her.

Meanwhile, police searched for the missing money from Yeong-min’s belongings. They located it in a hotel room and summoned Sung-hee for further investigation. Do-hyun, Sung-hee’s son, was missing from her place as Ha-bin took him away. Police found CCTV footage of the area and saw Ha-bin taking away Do-hyun. It seemed like she wanted to use Sung-hee’s son to hurt her.

In the subsequent scene, Ha-bin entered the police station and tried to attack Sung-hee with a knife but Tae-su stopped her in time. He apologized to Ha-bin, as due to his suspicions, she grew up without her father.

Towards the end of this Doubt episode, Tae-su confronted Sung-hee in the interrogation room. He showed her the CCTV footage of the day when Su-hyeon died. Although Ji-su destroyed the nearby CCTV camera, she managed to save the hard drive. Ha-bin found it and gave it to Tae-su.

Sung-hee then confessed the whole incident. Sung-hee followed Su-hyeon when she ran away. She reached the abandoned factory where Su-hyeon asked Ha-bin to meet her. But before she could reach there, Sung-hee entered the factory and killed Su-hyeon as she found out that she was involved in crimes with Yeong-min. When Su-hyeon threatened Sung-hee, she hit her head with a rod and strangled her to death.

Ha-bin arrived at the location after some time but couldn’t find Su-hyeon, as Sung-hee hid her body in a room and watched Ha-bin. Ha-bin left and Sung-hee kept the body outside. Then she noticed Ji-su and she messaged her. She blackmailed Ji-su, ultimately blackmailing Ji-su to bury the body. She involved Yeong-min in this later on. Sung-hee confessed and the case was closed.

Do-hyun, on the other hand, told the police how Sung-hee killed Song Min-a.

Jang-Tae-su resigned from his position as he believed he crossed the line as a cop. He decided to spend more time with his daughter and improve their relationship. Tae-su celebrated Ha-bin’s birthday and gifted her a watch in the last scene of Doubt.

Doubt season 2 renewal possibilities

The first season of Doubt concluded satisfactorily, with all three murder mysteries solved and the offender apprehended. Even Jang Tae-su recognized his mistake in doubting his daughter and apologized to her in the end.

This MBC psychological thriller drama appears to have reached a suitable conclusion, implying that there are no chances of renewal. No loose ends have been left untied in this Korean drama.

As of this writing, MBC has not confirmed a potential season 2 of Doubt. MBC's social media pages shared the snippets from Doubt and captioned it as "happy ending."

