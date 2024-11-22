"Ended the fanwars"- Fans react as BTS' Jin names BLACKPINK Rosé's 'APT.' ft. Bruno Mars as his current favorite song

In a YouTube video uploaded by K-Pop ON! Spotify, BTS Jin mentioned BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT ft. Bruno Mars is the song he has been into lately.

One of the X users rightly tweeted about how Jin's recommendation ended the fan wars between two of the biggest fandoms in K-Pop - ARMYs (BTS fans) and BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans).

"Ended the fanwars."

Expand Tweet

Trending

"he said blinks and armys stop fighting," - another user reiterated.

BTS' Jin appeared on K-Pop ON! Spotify to promote his solo debut album, Happy. The content involved various interactive and fun activities surrounding the theme of his album. During the games, he was asked about the songs he has been enjoying lately, to which he replied "APT.". He also sang the song while mimicking the hand gestures.

This brought fans of both BTS and BLACKPINK together as they commended the artist's taste in music.

"he's so real. his taste is INSANE," - an X user commented.

"Trust Jin to have the chef’s kiss playlist!" - another user stated.

"Waking up with jin sayong apt’s is his favorite song, life is so good," - a K-pop fan said.

"WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?! FIRST HOBI, NOW JIN SHOWING SUPPORT FOR APT. ARMYBLINKS WE WON AGAIN," - a fan exclaimed.

With the competitive nature of K-pop, fandoms have long been engaged in serious fan wars with each other on social media. Such fan wars do not reflect the individual opinions of the artists, but rather the bickering among fans about the achievements of their artists wherein one fandom tries to one-up the other.

A K-pop fan stated:

"At the end the fanswar means nothing at all."

BTS' J-Hope also showed his liking towards the song as a week after he got discharged from the military he was seen dancing to Rosé's APT. in a public event.

Expand Tweet

During one of the games, Jin also danced to aespa's Supernova, KATSEYE's Touch, and Stray Kids' Chk Chk Boom. One of the tasks also included preparing radish Kimchi. While doing so, he answered questions such as whether he learned a new dad joke or if he had grasped any Gen-Z lingo.

One of the questions was about what he recently said to a member on the phone, to which he replied that he told Jungkook:

"You still got a lot of time in the army, so work hard. Cheer up! I am waiting for you."

Sticking to the theme of the album, he was asked what happy memory puts a smile on his face. He said that preparing for the encore after the concert always makes him happy, as at that time, they hear fans sing on their own or do the wave.

BTS Jin promotes his solo debut album

BTS Jin has been promoting his debut studio album Happy on various platforms. Happy was released on November 15, 2024, with the title track Running Wild. The album contains six tracks including the pre-released single I'll Be There.

On November 20, 2024, the BTS member appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed Running Wild. He also taught Jimmy the 'Super Tuna' dance which amused his fans and the live audience.

The dance originated from Jin's Super Tuna music video which soon captivated the hearts of fans due to the amusing and simple steps.

Expand Tweet

During the interview with Jimmy Fallon, the Running Wild singer mentioned how Chris Martin and Coldplay's sound has influenced his solo debut album. The album contains a collaboration with Red Velvet's Wendy on the song Heart on the Window.

Both the singers performed the song live during the Happy Showcase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback