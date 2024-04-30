ENHYPEN unveils official track list of DARK MOON special album ‘MEMORABILIA’

ENHYPEN, HYBE's rookie boy group from BELIFT LAB, released the official track list of their DARK MOON special album, MEMORABILIA, on April 30, 2024, KST. MEMORABILIA is a special album that will serve as a follow-up to their original webtoon, DARK MOON, with the title track, Fatal Trouble.

The seven-member group also released a thrilling album teaser photo that alluded to the story of their impending release. The picture shows VHS cassettes stacked together, with the words "WHAT WE MUST NEVER LOSE" written on them.

The rookie boy group is set to release their special album on May 13 at 6 pm KST.

This marketing tactic differs from ENHYPEN's previous promotions, which usually begin with concept photographs that serve as visual teasers.

ENHYPEN releases tracklist and promotional schedule for their upcoming special album

The tracklist introduced six unique songs, among which two tracks hinted at the newly-formed subunits under ENHYPEN. TEETH, the fourth song from the upcoming special album, is set to be performed by the group's leader Jungwon, along with HEESUNG, SUNOO, and the youngest member, NI-KI.

The fifth track from the album, Lucifer, will showcase the unit strength of members JAY, JAKE, and Sunghoon.

The prospect of hearing the subunits has further delighted the fans and heightened their anticipation for May 13.

Check out ENHYPEN’s official tracklist for DARK MOON special album MEMORABILIA:

One In A Billion

CRIMINAL LOVE

Fatal Trouble (Title Track)

TEETH (Vocals by Jungwon, HEESUNG, SUNOO, NI-KI)

Lucifer (JAY, JAKE, Sunghoon)

Scream

Previously, a promotional timetable for their next special album, MEMORABILIA, was unveiled by ENHYPEN on April 29. As per the calendar, the boy group from BELIFT LAB (operated under HYBE Corporation) was scheduled to begin its promotional activities on April 30, 2024, with the release of the tracklist.

The six new tracks are produced by several producers such as Jacob Attwooll, Thomas Daniel Bracciel, FERNSTREAM, Anton Eriksson, Slow Rabbit, danke, Gabriel Brandes, Matt Thompson, and more. Furthermore, on May 2, 2024, the group will release the album preview, as per the roster.

A set of concept pictures will be dropped between May 5 and May 11, 2024, on the group's official social media accounts. On May 12, 2024—the day before the album is released—a music video teaser for the title song Fatal Trouble will be released.

The calendar, which detailed the important dates leading up to the album release, was uploaded on their official social media accounts for DARK MOON at 12 AM KST on April 29, 2024.

Here's ENHYPEN’s official promotional calendar for the DARK MOON special album, MEMORABILIA:

04/30 — 00:00 — Tracklist

05/02 — 00:00 — Album Preview

05/04 — 00:00 — Concept Photo #1

05/07 — 00:00 — Concept Photo #2

05/09 — 00:00 — Concept Photo #3

05/11 — 00:00 — Concept Photo #4

05/12 — 00:00 — MV Teaser

05/13 — 18:00 — Official MV & Album Release

More about ENHYPEN's DARK MOON series

A webtoon series, DARK MOON: The Blood Altar, is centered on the music videos and K-pop group ENHYPEN. A webtoon named Children of Vamfield serves as a prelude to the series. The narrative centers on vampires and werewolves at two competing schools in Riverfield and combines elements of urban fantasy, dark fables, and teen romance.

The DARK MOON television series served as inspiration for the seven-member boy band's next album, MEMORABILIA, which digs more into concepts of fatal love and vampire battles.

From January 15, 2022, to August 12, 2023, the 70-chapter-long DARK MOON was available on Naver and LINE Webtoon and illustrated and marketed by HYBE, with major contributions from ENHYPEN and lettering from Chana Conley.

In other news, ENHYPE recently performed at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA, on April 28, 2024, as part of their ongoing FATES World Tour. The seven boys will perform at their last two scheduled concerts in Chicago, IL, at Allstate Arena on May 1, 2024, and Belmont Park, NY, at UBS Arena on May 3, 2024.