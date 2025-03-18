"EVERYONE IN THE WORLD KNOWS IT'S HYUN BIN" - Fans amused as Son Ye-jin shares heart warming photo with husband disguised by rabbit sticker

Actress Son Ye-jin has once again delighted fans with a glimpse into her personal life, sparking excitement online. On March 18, Son Ye-jin took to social media to share a series of casual photos, enjoying a peaceful day out. Dressed casually in a white t-shirt, denim pants, a brown jacket, and a hat, the actress was seen enjoying her free time.

However, one particular photo quickly became the center of attention. In the picture, Son Ye-jin is seen closing her eyes as she leans on and holds the hand of a man whose face is covered by a rabbit sticker.

Despite the playful attempt to conceal his identity, fans were quick to speculate the identity of the figure as none other than her husband, actor Hyun Bin. His distinct physique left little no room for doubt for fans.

The photo sparked amusement among fans, who pointed out that even without showing his face, it was clear that the person was Hyun Bin. One fan wrote,

"ONLY SON YEJIN WOULD GATEKEEP HER HUSBAND’S FACE WHEN EVERYONE IN THE WORLD KNOWS IT’S HYUN BIN"

"son yejin covering hyun bin's face on her posts as if he is a non-showbiz husband is absolutely hilarious" mentioned another fan.

"Their height difference is everything Also can't blame yejin. I will gatekeep hyunbin too if he was my husband" shared one netizen.

"She always trolling her husband lol While others keep thirsting over him Enjoy your family time my loves" commented an X user.

"#SonYeJin hiding his husband's face as if we didn't know he's Hyunbin The way she clings on Hyunbin's arm is so cute haha" read a comment on X.

The photo also sparked emotional and relatable reactions from fans on X. Many admired Son Ye-jin’s choice to protect her husband’s privacy while still sharing a glimpse of their bond.

"Too handsome that she needs to gatekeep her husband" said one netizen.

"Girl same, I would f*king gatekeep my husband if it's hyun bin" shared an X user.

"She is right to hide her husband's face if I had a husband like him I would do that too" wrote an individual on X.

"Sobbing here right nowwww, they look so sweeetttt and lovely to each otherr" added a commenter on X.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin continue to capture hearts as she considers return with K-pop thriller Variety

This isn’t the first time Son Ye-jin has shared a photo while covering her husband’s face with a sticker. On November 25, 2024, she posted a picture from a dinner with her “favorite people,” as mentioned in the caption. Standing beside her was a man fans speculated to be Hyun Bin, whose face was hidden by a tiger sticker.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have remained one of the most beloved couples in the Korean entertainment industry. Their on-screen chemistry in the hit tvN drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020) soon turned into a real-life romance, much to the delight of fans. Before the drama, the duo shared the screen in the 2018 film The Negotiation.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2022 through heartfelt letters on social media. They officially tied the knot on March 31, 2022, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

A few months later, in June 2022, Son Ye-jin confirmed her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, on November 27, 2022.

At her career front, Son Ye-jin is reviewing an offer to lead the upcoming thriller-drama, Variety, set within the K-pop industry. According to reports on February 11, 2025, the actress has been approached to play a strong, outspoken character known for her creative influence.

This description of the character has sparked comparisons to former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who played a key role in shaping the success of the girl group NewJeans. Son Ye-jin’s agency, MSTeam Entertainment, has confirmed that she received the script and is considering the offer. However, no final decision has been made.

If confirmed, Variety would mark Son Ye-jin’s return to television after three years, following her last appearance in Thirty-Nine (2022). The project is directed by Kim Yong-hoon, best known for his work on Netflix’s Mask Girl.

Details about the storyline remain limited, but Variety is expected to dive deep into the inner workings of the K-pop industry, shedding light on the challenges faced by those behind the scenes. The series aims to explore the complexities of creative leadership in the fast-paced idol world.

