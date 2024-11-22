Face Me episode 5 & 6 recap: Jung-woo uncovers Min-hyung's brother as his fiancée's killer, straining the relationship

KBS2 aired episodes 5 and 6 of Face Me, a mystery-thriller medical drama, on November 20 and 21, 2024. The series stars Lee Min-ki, Han Ji-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, and Jeon Bae-soo. It follows a detached plastic surgeon, Cha Jung-Woo (Lee Min-ki), and a dedicated violent crimes detective, Lee Min-Hyung (Han Ji-hyun).

Cha Jung-Woo, a top plastic surgeon with a cold demeanor, uses his skills in both plastic surgery and emergency medicine to analyze accidents and injuries in Face Me. His emotional detachment begins to shift after meeting Detective Lee Min-Hyung, who is fearless, empathetic, and passionate about solving crimes.

Supporting roles of Face Me include Lee Yi-kyung as Han Woo-Jin, Cha Jung-Woo's friend and fellow surgeon, and Jeon Bae-soo as Kim Seok-Hoon, Cha Jung-Woo's mentor.

Face Me episodes 5 & 6 Recap: Min-hyung's Brother's Secrets, Jung-woo's Quest for Truth, and a Deadly Stalker Threaten Lives

The fifth episode of Face Me opens with a flashback to seven years ago. Lee Min-hyung is a rookie police officer patrolling with her partner. They receive a call about a murder. At the scene, Min-hyung is shocked to find her brother, Lee Jin-seok, arrested as a suspect.

He is accused of possessing drugs and murdering a woman in his neighboring apartment. This woman was Cha Jung-woo's fiancée. During the trial, Jung-woo attacks Jin-seok and reveals his face to the media. Min-hyung watches this from across the street. Despite her brother pleading innocence, she believes he is guilty.

The story of Face Me returns to the present. The masked man, revealed to be Jin-seok, tells Min-hyung that Jung-woo's actions ruined his life. After being released, he began stalking Jung-woo. Min-hyung tries to reason with him but fails. When she attempts to arrest him, a scuffle ensues. Jin-seok accidentally injures Min-hyung with a knife and flees.

Next in this episode of Face Me, Jung-woo finds Min-hyung injured and offers to treat her wound. She makes an excuse and leaves, but forgets her jacket with her phone in its pocket. Outside the hospital, Park Chae-gyeong and Han Woo-jin tease Jung-woo for having her jacket.

A security guard advises him to report the stalker, raising their concerns. Park Chae-gyeong and Han Woo-jin check CCTV footage but fail to identify the stalker. Jung-woo visits the police to inquire if Jin-seok has been released but is denied access to the records. As he leaves, Min-hyung calls him from another phone, realizing her mistake. Jung-woo asks her to meet him at his apartment.

Then in episode 5 of Face Me, on her way there, Min-hyung overhears a delivery man threatening someone over the phone. At Jung-woo's apartment, he offers to treat her wound in exchange for a favor. However, a scream from the neighboring apartment interrupts them.

Min-hyung rushes over and finds a boy, Min-jae, lying in a pool of blood. A woman, Cho Soo-kyung, claims a delivery man attacked her after she dropped the money. Min-jae tried to protect her but was pushed into a mirror, causing his injuries. The delivery man fled.

Min-hyung chases and arrests the delivery man, but he denies the attack. He claims Min-jae was already injured when he arrived. He says he fled due to his criminal record, fearing false accusations. His words remind Min-hyung of her brother's similar pleas of innocence.

At the hospital, Jung-woo notices an unusually deep glass injury to Min-jae's chin. He suspects someone pressed the glass into his face but remains silent. He also notices bruises on Min-jae's hands. Concerned, he asks Park Chae-gyeong to look into Jin-seok's release.

Min-hyung visits Hae-jo and learns Jin-seok attended her father's funeral. She checks on Min-jae at the hospital and questions his hand injuries. Min-jae claims they are from his scuffle with the delivery man.

Leaving the hospital, she runs into Jung-woo, who treats her wound. He shares his suspicion about Min-jae's deeper scar and asks her to investigate Jin-seok. She refuses, citing police rules. Back at Min-jae's apartment, Min-hyung finds a slipper with a hole in the sole.

She sends it for forensic testing to match the hole to the glass shard. Kang-ho checks CCTV footage and discovers Min-jae hasn't left the house in two weeks. Min-jae's father reveals that he is a high school student meant to live in a boarding school and has no relatives in Seoul.

Meanwhile, a high school student seeking liposuction recognizes Min-jae and Cho Soo-kyung. The student informs Jung-woo that Soo-kyung was a trainee teacher at their school. The student also reveals rumors of an affair between Soo-kyung and Min-jae and a student's suspicious death linked to Soo-kyung.

Min-hyung visits Soo-kyung's apartment next in this episode of Face Me. Soo-kyung apologizes for lying about her relationship with Min-jae. She claims Min-jae is blackmailing her with a video s*xual assault. During a scuffle that day, she says Min-jae's injuries occurred.

She refuses to go to the police, insisting she is the victim. Min-hyung accuses her of lying. Min-jae then hits her with a laptop, knocking her unconscious. Soo-kyung hands Min-jae a knife, urging him to kill Min-hyung to avoid being exposed. Min-jae hesitates, begging her to stop. Soo-kyung slaps him, reminding him of their previous crimes.

Jung-woo, arriving at the building, sees Min-hyung's car and rushes upstairs. Hearing no response at Soo-kyung's door, he recalls the student's story about the suspicious death. Finding a fire extinguisher, he begins breaking the door lock. Episode 5 of Face Me ends here.

The sixth episode of Face Me begins with Jung-woo breaking into the apartment. Min-hyung wakes up just as Soo-kyung is about to stab her with a knife. Soo-kyung quickly changes her tune, claiming to be a victim and begging Jung-woo for help. Min-jae, seeing this and hearing Min-hyung call him an attempted murderer, flees the apartment.

Min-hyung urges Jung-woo to chase him, revealing that Kang-ho, now his way, has been on the phone with her the entire time. Under pressure, Soo-kyung confesses. She admits she pushed Min-jae that day after getting angry over a broken promise while he watched TV.

Min-jae stumbled into a mirror and got injured. She also reveals she pressed glass into Min-jae's chin with her slipper and blamed the delivery man who arrived afterward. Soo-kyung is arrested soon after.

Jung-woo checks on Min-hyung, asking if she's hurt. She brushes it off, prompting him to ask if detectives are immune to pain. She avoids the question, leading him to confront her about why she's avoiding him. Min-hyung denies it.

The next day in this episode of Face Me, Min-hyung apologizes to the delivery man upon his release. She explains the investigation led to her suspicion of him. He, however, accuses her of bias due to his criminal record. This makes Min-hyung think about her brother.

Later in this episode of Face Me, she speaks with her mother about her brother's release. Her mother believes Lee Jin-seok is innocent and gives Min-hyung a credit card bill. The bill includes a cab transaction that raises Min-hyung's suspicions. She investigates and discovers that Lee Jin-seok went near Hyo-ju's building the night her father was murdered.

Jung-woo's colleagues tease him about rescuing Min-hyung and encourage him to ask her out. That evening, he finds her at a food stall and joins her for dinner. Surprised, Min-hyung asks about his interest in Lee Jin-seok. Jung-woo reveals that his fiancée's death drives him to know if Jin-seok killed Hyo-ju's father.

Min-hyung, angered, asks him not to blame himself and leaves after a half-drunk glass. This reminds Jung-woo of her ex and her drinking habits. The next day, Jung-woo's car is vandalized with the message, "You know the killer, don't you?"

He calls Park Chae-gyeong, confirming that Lee Jin-seok is out of prison and asking her to investigate further. Meanwhile, Min-hyung learns from Hyo-ju that the killer and Hyo-ju's father were in the same prison. Both received medical check-ups from the same organization and had identical keyrings.

The killer's keyring, mistaken for her father's, is cleaned by Hyo-ju before finding her father's original. Min-hyung discovers Lee Jin-seok's address. At the same time, Jung-woo also tracks the address. They run into each other there, surprised to meet.

Next in Face Me, Min-hyung questions Jung-woo's presence. He shows her the picture of his vandalized car and seeks answers. She says she hasn't confirmed Jin-seok's involvement in Hyo-ju's father's murder yet. Woo-jin calls Jung-woo and tricks him into leaving. He takes him to dinner with Jung-woo's mother, who urges him to stop running from his past.

Jung-woo leaves, telling her he won't see her before leaving for Bintan, the overseas branch of their clinic. Afterward, Min-hyung meets Jung-woo's mother. She shows her a picture of Lee Jin-seok, asking if she recognizes him. Jung-woo's mother is shocked and confirms Jin-seok as the killer of her son's fiancée.

Woo-jin, also present, corroborates her reaction. Min-hyung quickly leaves. Jung-woo's mother confirms Jin-seok's participation in the prison program. Woo-jin tells Min-hyung, then rushes to a disturbed Jung-woo at a fencing range. He informs him about Jin-seok and Hyo-ju's father being in the same prison. Jung-woo rushes out.

Later in this episode of Face Me, Min-hyung and Hyo-ju visit Hyo-ju's neighbor, who saw the killer. However, the neighbor cannot identify Jin-seok as she didn't see his face. Fearful, she asks Min-hyung not to return. Hyo-ju later brings her fried chicken to comfort her. Jung-woo breaks into Jin-seok's house.

Min-hyung, alerted by a sensor she installed, arrives. Jung-woo finds a picture of Jin-seok and connects him to Min-hyung. He accuses her of deception. She explains her need to uncover Jin-seok's motives and intentions. She promises to apologize as the offender's family if needed but asks him not to presume her intentions. Jung-woo warns her to find Jin-seok before he does.

That night, Hyo-ju stays at the neighbor's house. While sleeping, the neighbor hears someone unlocking the door. Terrified, she hides in the bathroom and sees a killer dressed in black approaching Hyo-ju, who is asleep on the couch.

She messages Min-hyung for help. Min-hyung and Jung-woo rush to the scene. Hyo-ju wakes up and screams, startling the killer. He attacks her, stabbing her. The neighbor tries to stop him and takes pictures but is also targeted. The episode 6 of Face Me ends here.

Episodes 7 and 8 of Face Me will air on KBS2 on November 27 and 28, 2024, at 9:50 PM (KST), with streaming available on Viki in select regions.

