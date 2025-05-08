From childbirth to deadly games: Decoding 11 hidden clues in Squid Game season 3 teaser

On May 6, 2025, Netflix released a one-minute-24-second teaser for Squid Game season 3, which sets the stage for another cycle of the deadly games. The teaser opens immediately after season 2's explosive finale, with Gi-hun (Player 456) back in the game but within a pink guard's wheeling in a black coffin. As the lid of the coffin creaks open, Gi-hun is seen inside, his eyes snapping open.

Almost immediately, a towering gumball machine takes the centre stage, distributing red and blue balls among the players and forming a red and a blue team. The usual characters quickly emerge: Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), together with Nam-gyu (Player 124), Min-su (Player 125), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), and still extremely pregnant Jun-hee (Player 222).

The Front Man returns, this time more deeply engaged. He is last seen scheming a betrayal that broke up Gi-hun's partnership with Jung-bae (Player 390) and killing the latter. Detective Hwang Jun-ho is also back on his mission, with a suggestion of an alternate investigation ongoing in secret. No-eul is meanwhile seen crawling through vents. The teaser ends with the faint echo of a baby crying.

11 hidden clues in the Squid Game season 3 teaser that hint at betrayals, death duels

The newest teaser for season 3 of Squid Game has set off a tide of speculation and theories. Full of new character journeys, brutal match-ups, and symbolic allusions, the trailer hints at a bloodier, more emotional season to come. Here's a complete breakdown of the most intriguing hidden clues and details the fans have noticed so far:

1) Gi-hun's coffin entrance

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

The teaser begins with Seong Gi-hun appearing dead as he is wheeled into the Player Room in a black coffin wrapped with a pink ribbon. The suspenseful action could either mark his punishment as a result of his unsuccessful revolt or be an ultimatum to intimidate the other players. He subsequently wakes up, which can also suggest that he has been perhaps sedated or might be play-acting his death.

2) Gumball machine death game

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

The season 3 teaser shows a gumball machine of enormous size distributing red and blue gumballs. Each player takes one ball, thus dividing them into two teams. The players are separated and set against one another, perhaps to emphasize forced separation and inevitable confrontation.

Red team members are Gi-hun, Nam-gyu, Min-su, and Myung-gi, whereas blue team members are Jun-hee, Hyun-ju, Yong-sik, and Seon-nyeo. Gamja and her son are seen to be on different teams. Gi-hun is seen wearing a red vest, turning away from a duel, having perhaps slain his adversary.

3) Knife and keyhole-shaped door

Stills from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

In the Squid Game season 3 teaser, Gi-hun is seen standing in front of a knife-shaped door, and across the hall, there is a keyhole-shaped door guarded by a pink guard. This possibly indicates a game that's about face-to-face confrontation and possibly with weapons, to successfully get out of the keyhole-shaped door.

4) Emotional breakdown of the mother

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

Jang Geum-ja is seen crying in the season 3 teaser, possibly following a game and perhaps due to the death of her son, as an outcome of a duel. This emotional thread connects to the idea that the new season will test not only survival but also familial bonds under forced conflict.

5) Return of Jun-ho and possible alliance with No-eul

Stills from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

Detective Hwang Jun-ho is seen actively looking for the island once more. He breaks in by himself, firearm in hand, making his way through smoky hallways. Kang No-eul, a pink guard played by Park Gyu-young, is seen crawling through air ducts, perhaps helping Jun-ho or scheming her own escape. There's a likelihood that Kang No-eul and Jun-ho could be working together from within.

6) Changes in the VIP layout

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

The teaser introduces five VIPs— three males and two females— attired in gold masks, seated around a hexagonal table. A new female VIP represents a change from previous seasons.

A male VIP, with slicked hair and a thick beard, looks like Leonardo DiCaprio, sparking rumors that have endured for a long time. Yet Netflix and the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, have brushed off the rumoured casting of DiCaprio as a misquote taken out of context.

7) Front Man's cracks in his emotions

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Front Man, In-ho, is seen in the teaser with tears in his eyes, perhaps watching the destruction all around. This might suggest a fissure in his philosophical position regarding the game's objective, particularly in the wake of Gi-hun's challenge to his faith in human nature.

8) Red and blue mysterious boxes

Stills from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

At one point in the teaser, guards are seen handing out red and blue boxes to players that look like music boxes. With claps and hinges visible, they could be used to store weapons or equipment for the duel-style game that is coming up. Their purpose isn't known, but their ceremonial look suggests importance.

9) Player symbolism and name clues

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

Nam-gyu’s storyline has attracted detailed fan analysis. His name means “fortune and health,” possibly foreshadowing his ultimate win and survival. His necklace, which he takes from Thanos, seen earlier in the teaser, is later spotted on Myung-gi, suggesting Myung-gi dies, possibly from a drug overdose.

10) Gi-hun’s transformation

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

Gi-hun is seen chained to a bed, perhaps bound for attacking guards or trying another uprising. His look is significantly altered. His defeat or capture could be held up as an example to others. Sequences indicate he engages in a violent bout for Kim Jun-hee, perhaps immediately leading into a fight against the Front Man.

11) Sacrifice for the baby

A still from Squid Game Season 3 teaser (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

As the Squid Game season 3 teaser comes to a close, the cry of an infant is heard. This audio cue, along with Jun-hee's visible distress, can imply that she gives birth during or immediately after the course of one of the games.

A fan theory is that the number of people who take part (456) will be 457 with the birth of the child. So a character might give themselves up— possibly Jun-hee or Myung-gi— to enable the child to survive and restore the original player number to 456.

Squid Game season 3 is set to premiere on June 27, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

