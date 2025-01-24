From Go Youn-jung’s Resident Playbook to Park Bo-young’s Unknown Seoul: tvN Unveils 2025 K-drama Lineup

On January 23, 2025, South Korean broadcasting channel tvN unveiled its list of K-drama lineups for 2025. While some announcements were made in 2024, this new announcement features new updates and additions to the lineup.

tvN's offering for 2025 features a lineup of highly anticipated dramas like My Dearest Nemesis, Resident Playbook, The Potato Lab, among others. While we have a set premiere date for a few dramas, the rest are tentatively scheduled for the coming months.

tvN unveils K-drama lineup for 2025

1) My Dearest Nemesis

Release Date: February 17, 2025

Cast: Moon Ga-young, Choi Hyun-wook

My Dearest Nemesis is a workplace romance drama about Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon. Su Jeong is a hardworking team leader of the planning team at Yongsung Department Store. Ju Yeon is her boss at work and also the successor of the store.

Su Jeong and Ju Yeon's story goes back 16 years to when they first met during an online game. She rejected Ju Yeon's love confession, and he has harbored bitter feelings for her since. The drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

2) The Potato Lab

Release Date: March 1, 2025

Cast: Kang Tae-oh, Lee Sun-bin

Lee Sun-bin is Kim Mi Gyeong, a potato researcher with 12 years of experience. She is a potato nerd working on a secret project to create a good potato 'Mi Gyeong.' Kang Tae-oh is So Baek Ho, the newly appointed research facility director. The two eventually have an office romance, but things are not as easy as they seem.

3) Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Da-hee and Lee Joo-bin in 'Divorce LInsurance (Image: Instagram.com/tvn_drama)

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Da-hee, Lee Joo-bin

Release Date: March 2025

In tvN's Divorce Insurance, Lee Dong-wook plays No Ju Gun, a member of the product development team at an insurance company. He graduated from a famous overseas university and is an accomplished actuary, but he has undergone divorce three times. As a result, he has quite the experience in marital issues.

4) Resident Playbook

Go Youn-jung in tvN's upcoming medical drama 'Resident's Playbook' (Image: X.com/Cjndrama)

Cast: Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, Kang Yoo-seok, Jung Joon-won

Release Date: April 12, 2025

Hospital Playlist's spin-off Resident Playbook is finally releasing this year. The drama is set at Yulje Medical Center's Jongo branch. It follows the resident doctors of the obstetrics and gynecology department as they navigate a time of low birth rates. The drama will air on tvN as well as on Netflix.

5) Please Stop Drinking

Choi Soo-young and Gong Myung in 'Please Stop Drinking' (Image: Instagram.com/tvn_drama)

Cast: Choi Soo-young, Gong Myung

Release Date: May 26, 2025

Choi Soo-young is Han Geum Ju, a mechanic at a lead car company. Her drinking capacity is better than men's. But when she is dubbed as an alcoholic, she decides to refrain from drinking.

Gong Myung is Seo Eui Jun, a successful doctor from Seoul who moves to Bucheon Health Center. He does not condone drinking alcohol. The two cross paths eventually.

6) Unknown Seoul

Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young in 'Unknown Seoul' (Image: Instagram.com/tvn_drama)

Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, Ryu Kyung-soo

Release Date: May 2025

Park Bo-young stars in a double role as twin sisters Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae. The sisters have nothing in common except the same face. Mi-ji was a promising athlete but retired from the lifestyle to live free-spiritedly.

Mi-rae, on the other hand, was an elite student who now works in a public corporation. Due to an unknown reason, the sisters switch places. Park Jin-young is Lee Ho Su, a popular and passionate lawyer whose life changed due to a past event.

7) Gyeonwoo and Fairy

Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo in 'Gyeonwoo and Fairy' (Image: Instagram.com/tvn_drama)

Cast: Cho Yi-hyun, Choo Young-woo

Release Date: June 2025

Gyeonwoo and Fairy is a high school fantasy romance drama about Park Seong-a, a high school girl who moonlights as a shaman. She falls in love with Gyeon-woo, who is misfortunate and does not believe in shamans, but after meeting with Seong-a, his life changes.

tvN dramas releasing in the second half of 2025

The following tvN dramas are slated to release in the second half of 2025. Fans can expect more information about these dramas closer to the estimated schedule.

8) Seocho-dong

Jo Jung-suk, Moon Ga-young and the cast of 'Seocho-dong' (Image: Instagram.com/tvn_drama)

Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Moon Ga-young, Kang Yoo-seok

tvN's legal drama Seocho-dong follows a group of young and passionate lawyers at the Seocho-dong Law Town. An Ju-hyeong is an experienced lawyer with nine years of experience under his belt. He sees his job as a lawyer only as a job that he has to do every day.

Ju-hyeong does not attach deep meaning to his work. Then we have Kang Hui-ji, who works at Johwa Law Firm and believes that her work is worthwhile if she can help change even one person's life.

9) The Tyrant's Chef

Im Yoon-a is slated to appear in 'The Tyrant's Chef' (Image: Instagram.com/yoona__lim)

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Ha-na

The Tyrant's Chef is a fantasy drama about a French chef who travels back in time only to find herself in the employ of a tyrant king. The king is also a great gourmet.

The drama is based on the webtoon Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef by Park Kook-jae. The drama was recently in the news following actor Park Sung-hoon's controversy.

10) First, for Love

Yum Jung-ah is slated to star in 'First, for Love' (Image: X.com/ACOM__official)

Cast: Yeom Jung-ah, Park Hae-joon

First, for Love details the story of a mother and a daughter who restart their lives in the countryside. As they begin their new journey, they experience various ups and downs and gain insights into an ordinary life.

11) Typhoon Boss

Lee Jun-ho and Kim Min-ah in 'Typhoon Boss' (Image: Instagram.com/@minhakim_ and @le2jh)

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Kim Min-Ha

Typhoon Boss tells the story of small and medium-sized businesses that took a hit during the 1977 IMF crisis. Kang Tae Poong struggles to protect his small company after his father, during the IMF crisis. Further details about the drama are awaited from tvN.

12) Spring Fever

Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Joo-bin in 'Spring Fever' (Image: Instagram.com/@bohyunahn and @hellobeen)

Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Joo-bin

tvN's Spring Fever tells the story of Yun Bom, who shifts to Shinsu-eup from Seoul after a hurtful incident and starts her life as an exchange teacher at Shinsu High School. There, she meets Seon Jae-gyu, another exchange teacher. The two develop a friendship over time.

Jae-gyu is the uncle of Seon Han-gyul, a student at the same high school, with large tattoos and a big build creating an impression of a dangerous guy. But he is very sweet and warm-hearted in reality. It is based on a popular webtoon of the same name by author Bae Min-a.

13) Pro Bono

Tentatively titled Pro Bono, this drama is a comic courtroom drama about a foul-mouthed judge who is desperate for success. He becomes a public defender against his will. The cast of Pro Bono is not yet revealed by tvn.

With actors, writers, and directors working on a variety of genres, tvN has a plethora of options for fans to choose from. While many fans are not entirely happy with the 12-episode schedule for these dramas, they are still open to welcoming fresh stories to enjoy in the coming days.

