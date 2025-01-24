From Go Youn-jung’s Resident Playbook to Park Bo-young’s Unknown Seoul: tvN Unveils 2025 K-drama Lineup

On January 23, 2025, South Korean broadcasting channel tvN unveiled its list of K-drama lineups for 2025. While some announcements were made in 2024, this new announcement features new updates and additions to the lineup.
tvN's offering for 2025 features a lineup of highly anticipated dramas like My Dearest Nemesis, Resident Playbook, The Potato Lab, among others. While we have a set premiere date for a few dramas, the rest are tentatively scheduled for the coming months.
tvN unveils K-drama lineup for 2025
1) My Dearest Nemesis
Release Date: February 17, 2025
Cast: Moon Ga-young, Choi Hyun-wook
My Dearest Nemesis is a workplace romance drama about Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon. Su Jeong is a hardworking team leader of the planning team at Yongsung Department Store. Ju Yeon is her boss at work and also the successor of the store.
Su Jeong and Ju Yeon's story goes back 16 years to when they first met during an online game. She rejected Ju Yeon's love confession, and he has harbored bitter feelings for her since. The drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.
2) The Potato Lab
Release Date: March 1, 2025
Cast: Kang Tae-oh, Lee Sun-bin
Lee Sun-bin is Kim Mi Gyeong, a potato researcher with 12 years of experience. She is a potato nerd working on a secret project to create a good potato 'Mi Gyeong.' Kang Tae-oh is So Baek Ho, the newly appointed research facility director. The two eventually have an office romance, but things are not as easy as they seem.
3) Divorce Insurance
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Da-hee, Lee Joo-bin
Release Date: March 2025
In tvN's Divorce Insurance, Lee Dong-wook plays No Ju Gun, a member of the product development team at an insurance company. He graduated from a famous overseas university and is an accomplished actuary, but he has undergone divorce three times. As a result, he has quite the experience in marital issues.
4) Resident Playbook
Cast: Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, Kang Yoo-seok, Jung Joon-won
Release Date: April 12, 2025
Hospital Playlist's spin-off Resident Playbook is finally releasing this year. The drama is set at Yulje Medical Center's Jongo branch. It follows the resident doctors of the obstetrics and gynecology department as they navigate a time of low birth rates. The drama will air on tvN as well as on Netflix.
5) Please Stop Drinking
Cast: Choi Soo-young, Gong Myung
Release Date: May 26, 2025
Choi Soo-young is Han Geum Ju, a mechanic at a lead car company. Her drinking capacity is better than men's. But when she is dubbed as an alcoholic, she decides to refrain from drinking.
Gong Myung is Seo Eui Jun, a successful doctor from Seoul who moves to Bucheon Health Center. He does not condone drinking alcohol. The two cross paths eventually.
6) Unknown Seoul
Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, Ryu Kyung-soo
Release Date: May 2025
Park Bo-young stars in a double role as twin sisters Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae. The sisters have nothing in common except the same face. Mi-ji was a promising athlete but retired from the lifestyle to live free-spiritedly.
Mi-rae, on the other hand, was an elite student who now works in a public corporation. Due to an unknown reason, the sisters switch places. Park Jin-young is Lee Ho Su, a popular and passionate lawyer whose life changed due to a past event.
7) Gyeonwoo and Fairy
Cast: Cho Yi-hyun, Choo Young-woo
Release Date: June 2025
Gyeonwoo and Fairy is a high school fantasy romance drama about Park Seong-a, a high school girl who moonlights as a shaman. She falls in love with Gyeon-woo, who is misfortunate and does not believe in shamans, but after meeting with Seong-a, his life changes.
tvN dramas releasing in the second half of 2025
The following tvN dramas are slated to release in the second half of 2025. Fans can expect more information about these dramas closer to the estimated schedule.
8) Seocho-dong
Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Moon Ga-young, Kang Yoo-seok
tvN's legal drama Seocho-dong follows a group of young and passionate lawyers at the Seocho-dong Law Town. An Ju-hyeong is an experienced lawyer with nine years of experience under his belt. He sees his job as a lawyer only as a job that he has to do every day.
Ju-hyeong does not attach deep meaning to his work. Then we have Kang Hui-ji, who works at Johwa Law Firm and believes that her work is worthwhile if she can help change even one person's life.
9) The Tyrant's Chef
Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Ha-na
The Tyrant's Chef is a fantasy drama about a French chef who travels back in time only to find herself in the employ of a tyrant king. The king is also a great gourmet.
The drama is based on the webtoon Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef by Park Kook-jae. The drama was recently in the news following actor Park Sung-hoon's controversy.
10) First, for Love
Cast: Yeom Jung-ah, Park Hae-joon
First, for Love details the story of a mother and a daughter who restart their lives in the countryside. As they begin their new journey, they experience various ups and downs and gain insights into an ordinary life.
11) Typhoon Boss
Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Kim Min-Ha
Typhoon Boss tells the story of small and medium-sized businesses that took a hit during the 1977 IMF crisis. Kang Tae Poong struggles to protect his small company after his father, during the IMF crisis. Further details about the drama are awaited from tvN.
12) Spring Fever
Cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Joo-bin
tvN's Spring Fever tells the story of Yun Bom, who shifts to Shinsu-eup from Seoul after a hurtful incident and starts her life as an exchange teacher at Shinsu High School. There, she meets Seon Jae-gyu, another exchange teacher. The two develop a friendship over time.
Jae-gyu is the uncle of Seon Han-gyul, a student at the same high school, with large tattoos and a big build creating an impression of a dangerous guy. But he is very sweet and warm-hearted in reality. It is based on a popular webtoon of the same name by author Bae Min-a.
13) Pro Bono
Tentatively titled Pro Bono, this drama is a comic courtroom drama about a foul-mouthed judge who is desperate for success. He becomes a public defender against his will. The cast of Pro Bono is not yet revealed by tvn.
With actors, writers, and directors working on a variety of genres, tvN has a plethora of options for fans to choose from. While many fans are not entirely happy with the 12-episode schedule for these dramas, they are still open to welcoming fresh stories to enjoy in the coming days.