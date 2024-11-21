From Moving 2 to Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off: Disney+ unveils 2025 lineup, first looks, & more at the APAC showcase

Disney+ has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 lineup at the APAC Showcase, offering a first look at several major projects, including Moving season 2 and Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming thriller Knock Off.

On November 21 Disney+ held the Disney Content Showcase APAC 2024 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore. The event provided a glimpse into the streaming service’s diverse slate of content aimed at engaging audiences across the globe.

As reported by ETnews, Carol Choi, Disney’s Head of Original Content Strategy for the Asia-Pacific region, emphasized that the company’s content approach is centered on curating high-quality original material from the region. Disney plans to continue delivering major tentpole content through partnerships with leading production companies and top actors in the entertainment industry.

First look at Nine Puzzles (Image via Instagram/@disneypluskr)

Carol Choi said:

“Nine out of the top 15 contents launched on Disney+ last year were Korean contents, [...] We will continue to invest (in the Asia-Pacific region). [...] Stories from the Asia-Pacific region are the axis of the global entertainment industry,”

She further added:

“Disney’s content strategy continues to focus on carefully selecting high-quality original content based on the Asia-Pacific region, and we will continue to present excellent tentpole content with the best production companies and actors in the entertainment industry.”

Disney+ unveils 2025 lineup: Moving 2, Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off, Takryu, Sculpture City, and more exciting originals

The APAC showcase features a sneak peek into the upcoming season of Moving, a hit superhero K-drama that has garnered widespread attention for its unique storyline and powerful performances.

Moving 2 is expected to deliver more intense action and character development, drawing in fans eagerly awaiting the new chapter. This follows a successful collaboration with Kang Full, the creator of Moving and Light Shop. The first four episodes of Light Shop will debut on Disney+ on December 4.

The series Moving explores the lives of children with extraordinary abilities, delving deeper into their struggles to balance normal life with their superhuman powers while facing increasing threats. Since its August 2023 debut, Moving has received numerous accolades, including Grand Prize and Best Screenplay at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards. It also triumphed at the Asia Contents Awards, winning Best Creative, Lead Actor, Writer, and several other categories.

According to South Korean media outlet Nate Entertainment, Carol Choi shared that Moving has been Disney+’s most-viewed local content, winning multiple awards and a Critics’ Choice Award nomination. She hinted that the new season is still in its early stages but promised more details soon.

The APAC showcase unveiled the first look at several series, including - Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off, Park Eun Bin's Hyperknife, Kim Nam-Gil's Trigger, Yang Se Jong and Ryu Seung Ryong Low Life, and Kim Dami and Son Suk Ku's Nine Puzzles.

Kim Soo Hyun will star in Knock Off alongside Jo Bo Ah in a highly anticipated new series. The first look at Knock Off reveals a high-stakes narrative filled with drama, mystery, and suspense, marking another addition to Disney+’s growing slate of original content.

First look of Knock Off (Image via Instagram/@disneypluskr)

In this series, Kim Soo Hyun plays a complex character caught in a web of deception, crime, and intrigue, as the story centers on a mysterious counterfeit scandal. The series blends intense thriller elements with emotional complexity.

The showcase also featured a range of other highlights, including new dramas, films, and anime series. The platform is expanding its reach by collaborating with regional creators, offering fresh perspectives and stories that cater to the cultural tastes of the APAC region. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming family tales and futuristic sci-fi narratives, Disney+’s 2025 lineup includes diverse genres.

The event also revealed several new and upcoming Korean series. Takryu takes viewers to a turbulent era in the Joseon Dynasty, where a once-pristine river becomes a murky symbol of lawlessness. The story follows three individuals navigating this chaotic region, exploring themes of survival and morality.

Directed by Choo Chang-min, known for Gwanghae: The Man Who Became King, the series boasts a star-studded cast including Rowoon, Shin Ye-eun, Park Seo-ham, and Park Ji-hwan. This drama is Disney+'s first Korean original historical series.

In contrast, Sculpture City delves into a tale of betrayal and revenge. Tae-jeong, falsely imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, plots retribution against Yohan, a shadowy and enigmatic figure. The series features a screenplay by Oh Sang-ho, with direction by Park Shin-woo and Kim Chang-joo. The cast includes Ji Chang-wook, Do Kyung-soo (D.O.), Lee Kang-soo, and Jo Yeon-soo.

These shows, along with other titles like Trigger, Hyperknife, Knock Off, Nine Puzzles, FINE: Country Bumpkins, and Made in Korea, were also revealed in the showcase.

First look at Hyperknife (Image via Instagram/@disneypluskr)

Disney+ reveals Japanese originals for 2025: Medalist, Sentinel Disqualification, and more

Disney+ also teased several new projects from renowned directors and actors across the APAC region, including Japan and Southeast Asia collaborations.

The global streaming series showcased its Japanese original content lineup at the APAC Showcase. Disney+ continues its successful collaboration with Kodansha, following the success of Tokyo Revengers. The collaboration promises new projects, with A'Medalist, Sentinel Disqualification Part 2, and One Dance slated for release next year.

In addition to the animation offerings, the lineup also featured Bullet Bullet, Cat's Eye, and Twisted Wonderland.

For the series lineup, Gannibal season 2 was officially announced. The new season is set to release on March 19, 2025, following the first season's success. Disney+ also introduced Snowman's Travel Reality, a new addition to its entertainment offerings.

First look at Low Life and Trigger (Image via Instagram/@disneypluskr)

The 2025 lineup also includes original films and new seasons of popular series.

With Moving 2 and Knock Off leading the lineup, Disney+'s 2025 programming will include stories from Asia and beyond, heightening anticipation among fans for the upcoming content.

