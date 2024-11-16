From SEVENTEEN to New Jeans: 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards artist day complete winners list, performances, highlights, & more

SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, (G)I-DLE, ZEROBASEONE, and more received awards at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards. On Saturday, November 16, 2024, Korea Grand Music Awards Day 1, titled Artist Day, took place at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea. The ceremony was hosted by South Korean media outlet Daily (Ilgan) Sports, which is commemorating its 55th anniversary this year.

On the first day of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, (G)I-DLE took home Grand Prizes aka Daesang Awards in different categories. At the same time, SEVENTEEN bagged the Best Selling Album award. Good Partner star Nam Ji-hyun and NewJeans’ Hanni joined forces as the MCs of the award ceremony’s inaugural day.

Meanwhile, NewJeans, SHINee's Taemin, Doh Kyung-soo, (G)I-DLE, and others captivated the audience with their power-packed performances.

The Artist Day segment of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards took place on November 16, where several artists were honored with accolades for putting out exemplary work in the Korean music industry this year.

Notably, the Top 10 Best Artist Award was given to: ZEROBASEONE, SHINee's Taemin, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, P1Harmony, STAYC, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Young-ji, Jeong Dong-won, and Youngtak.

Grand Artist — NewJeans (Daesang)

Grand Record — (G)I-DLE (Daesang)

Grand Honors Choice — ZEROBASEONE (Daesang)

Best Hip Hop — Lee Young-ji

Best Band — QWER

IS Rising Star — JD1

Best Memory — Lee Mu-jin

Best R&B (Male) — Doh Kyung-soo aka EXO's D.O.

Best R&B (Female) — BIBI

Best OST — Yoo Hwe-seung

Best Rock Ballad — Lee Mu-jin

Best Solo Artist — SHINee's Taemin

Best Adult Contemporary — Youngtak

K-pop Legendary Artist — TVXQ

Lotte Caliber, Transcendence of the Year — Youngtak

Lulua x Fancast Most Popular Award — SHINee's Taemin

Best Selling Album — SEVENTEEN

2024 Korea Grand Music Awards performances

SHINee's Taemin — Heaven, S*xy In The Air rock version, and Guilty

NewJeans — Right Now, How Sweet, and Supernatural Dance Break version

(G)I-DLE — Wife and Klaxon

TVXQ — Mirotic, Rising Sun, and Keep Your Head Down.

ZEROBASEONE — Insomnia, Sunday Ride, and Good So Bad

P1Harmony — Sad Song and Killin’ It

STAYC — Cheeky Icy Thang and GPT

QWER — FAKE IDOL

Doh Kyung-soo — Popcorn

Doh Kyung-soo & Lee Young-ji — Small Girl

Lee Mu-jin — Episode and Coming of Age Story

Youngtak — Super Super

Project 7 Contestants — Up To You

Starlight Boys contestants — Good Luck

JD1 — Gori and Be Responsible

N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe-seung — I Think I Did from Lovely Runner

2024 Korea Grand Music Awards highlights

The 2024 KGMA gave K-pop fans some exciting artist interactions like Taemin conversing with NewJeans and showing his support to the girl group. Furthermore, NewJeans members gave an emotional speech while accepting the Daesang Award, talking about the uncertain future of the group and expressing their gratitude towards the fans.

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon was seen seemingly tearing up as the NewJeans members opened up about the group's struggles.

P1Harmony's Keeho and ZEROBASEONE’s Seok Matthew who have previously gone viral for their fun reel collaborations showcased their friendship on stage at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards. Keeho joined Seok Matthew in dancing to Sunday Ride by ZEROBASEONE delighting the audience.

Besides this, 100 Days My Prince co-stars Nam Ji-hyun, Doh Kyung-soo, and Kim Jae-young's interaction also went viral among K-drama fans. Nam Ji-hyun congratulated Doh Kyung-soo for winning several awards using Joseon Korean as their drama 100 Days My Prince was set in the Joseon era.

On the other hand, Judge from Hell star Kim Jae-young also revealed enjoying Doh Kyung-soo and Lee Young-ji's collaboration track Small Girl while announcing an award.

While performing Small Girl, Doh Kyung-soo was seen putting a bandage on Lee Young-ji’s finger, making the fans swoon over their onstage chemistry. Meanwhile, Taemin stunned the audience with his stellar performance showcasing his physique in the unbuttoned jacket.

Notably, the 2024 Korean Grand Music Awards Day 2 titled Song Day is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 17.

