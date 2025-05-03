From 'Who' to 'Closer Than This': BTS' Jimin's top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify explored

BTS' Jimin or Park Ji-min kicked off his solo career in March 2023 with the release of his first studio album, FACE, which featured the song Like Crazy as its title track. Following the successful rollout of the album, the idol released another studio album, MUSE, in July 2024, with the song Who as its title track.
With these two album releases, the idol has garnered several eyes to his discography, as people consistently continue to stream his solo songs months after his release.
Some of the tracks have also surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Here are the top 10 most-streamed solo songs of Jimin on Spotify:
- Who - 1,632,621,787 streams
- Like Crazy - 1,354,246,386 streams
- Set Me Free Pt. 2 - 413,414,322 streams
- Like Crazy (English Version) - 375,905,969 streams
- With You - 302,558,161 streams
- Closer Than This - 273,253,302 streams
- VIBE (feat Jimin of BTS) - 250,822,813 streams
- Be Mine - 235,015,384 streams
- Angel Pt. 1 (feat Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long) - 229,474,624 streams
- Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat Loco) - 216,881,389 streams
All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and his recent solo activities
BTS' Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. The idol is one of the vocalists and main dancers of the K-pop boy group. During his time with BTS, the idol has released several solo tracks under the group's albums.
Some of these tracks include Serendipity, Lie, Filter, and more. The idol also released a few independent tracks through SoundCloud, such as Promise, Christmas Love, and more. However, his official solo debut was in March 2023, with the release of his first studio album, FACE. Soon after, the idol enlisted in the military around December 2023 for his mandatory service.
He enlisted alongside his fellow member, Jungkook, through the Buddy System, a military system that allows people to enlist alongside their friends, acquaintances, or siblings to ease the service pressure. Regardless of the enlistment, the idol released another album called MUSE in July 2024, created before he started his military journey.
Around August 2024, Jimin and Jungkook collaborated for a reality travel show called Are You Sure?, which was streamed on Disney+. The show highlighted the members' trip across three cities: New York State in the USA, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.
On the other hand, between November and December 2024, the idol also held an exhibition called The Truth Untold: The Sincerity I Couldn't Convey across various cities, including Los Angeles and Seoul. The exhibition was an effort to help the audience understand the emotions that the idol experienced while creating his two solo albums, FACE and MUSE.
In other news, the idol is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025, along with the other four members of the group, Jungkook, RM, V, and SUGA. Therefore, many fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the group's reunion after almost three years.