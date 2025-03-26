From Yim Si-wan to Yoo Jae-suk: Celebrities step up with donations as South Korea grapples with devastating wildfires

On March 25, 2025, Chosun Ilbo reported that actors like Yim Si-wan, Lee Chae-won, and other celebrities donated to the South Korean wildfires. On March 21, 2025, wildfires across Gyeongsang Province caused widespread property destruction and forced many people to evacuate their homes.

Amidst this crisis, the Squid Game 2 star donated 30 million KRW (around $20,444).

"I thought the pain of those who lost their homes due to the sudden wildfires must be great, so I offered a small contribution. I hope it brings some comfort during this difficult time," Yim Si-wan said.

Meanwhile, Running Man host and entertainer Yoo Jae-suk donated 50 million won ($34,074) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. His donation went forward to help victims of the wildfires in Gyeongsang Province. Notably, he has donated over 1 billion won ($681,473) to this charity.

WINNER's Kim Jin-woo, broadcaster Shim Jin-hwa, and more celebrities came together to donate to help the victims of the wildfires.

Collective Efforts from the entertainment industry as South Korea tackles devasting wildfires

On March 21, the fire broke out about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang province. The ROK government declared red alert across Ulsan city, South and North Gyeongsang provinces. By March 23, the wildfires had engulfed massive acres of land, raising a nationwide red alert.

Chosun Ilbo reported that Lee Chan-won also donated 100 million KRW (around $68,157) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. His donation went straight to support victims in the Yeongnam region, which was particularly hard-hit by the wildfires.

Meanwhile, WINNER's Kim Jin-woo donated 100 million KRW (around $68,157) while comedian & MBN host Lee Seung-yoon contributed 10 million KRW (around $6,817.31). WINNER's Kim Jin-woo told Chosun Ilbo,

"I heard that many neighbors in various regions are suffering greatly from the wildfires. Rather than remain still, I chose to do what I can right now. I hope it will be well used where it's needed."

Broadcaster Shim Jin-hwa donated 10 million KRW and also made an announcement to guide citizens about where to donate and help the nation amidst the rapid wildfires crisis. She said that people can donate to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association, the Korean Red Cross, and the Gyeongbuk Community Chest of Korea.

"If there are those who wish to donate, 1. Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association 2. Korean Red Cross 3. Gyeongbuk Community Chest of Korea (A single phone call can contribute 3,000 won, and a text message costs 2,000 won. There are many simple ways to donate, so for those considering it, please keep this in mind)."

Several other South Korean celebrities such as Chun Woo-hee, Yoo Byung-jae, So Yoo-jin, and Lee Hye-young made donations to the cause.

On March 26, 2025, CNN reported that 19 people died due to the massive wildfires in South Korea and another 19 were seriously injured. The wildfires killed 4 civil servants who were dispatched to tackle the situation. Reportedly, the 1,300-year-old Gounsa temple in Uiseong County was burned down to the ground.

At present, the destruction is estimated to be more than 17,398 hectares (almost 43,000 acres) due to the rapid spread of wildfires. The fires affected Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

South Korea deployed over 10,000 firefighters, police officers, and civil service officers. CNN reported on March 26, 2025, that 68% of the wildfires were contained.

Prior to the wildfires in 2025, South Korea had a similar disaster in 2019. Several K-pop idols and actors, such as BTS' j-hope, IU, actor Song Joong-ki, Hyomin, Super Junior's Heechul, and others, donated to assist with the situation.

In addition, BTS ARMY fandom and Kang Daniel's fandom raised enough funds in 2019 to make a donation to assist the wildfire victims.

