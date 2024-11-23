  • home icon
  • Gangnam B-Side- When is the finale and what to expect?

By Banhisha Kundu
Modified Nov 23, 2024 08:59 GMT
Gangnam B-Side: When is the finale and what to expect? (Images via Instagram/@jichangwook)
Disney+ Original K-drama Gangnam B-Side, starring Ji Chang-wook, BIBI, Jo Woo-jin, and Ha Yoon-kyung, is a gritty crime thriller that touches on themes of psychological games, corruption, betrayals, and messy investigations. The series aired episodes 5 and 6 on Wednesday, November 21, 2024.

The series contains eight episodes, and the two finale episodes will be aired on Disney+ on November 27, 2024, at 1 am (GMT) / 9 pm (ET). The finale episodes will likely bring the entire underworld drug trafficking and s*x racket to closure, with Ji Chang-woo getting his revenge for Jae-hee and Dong-woo exposing the drug ring.

Gangnam B-Side episode 6 opens with a three-year gap in the timeline after Jae-hee, aka Jenny's (BIBI) death. Dong-woo (Jo Woo-jin) is seen as a chauffeur for escorts after he leaves the police force for feeling guilty about being unable to protect Jae-hee. His daughter, Ye-seo (Jae-hee's best friend), runs away from home, further putting strain on Dong-woo, who has been looking for her for years.

Gil-ho (Ji Chang-wook) makes an entry later in the episode when he crosses paths with the former detective, Dong-woo. He beats him up for not saving Jae-hee while Dong-woo quietly endures it, thinking he deserves it.

Gangnam B-Side episodes 5 and 6 recap

Gangnam B-Side episode 5 opens with heightened tension as Detective Dong-woo (Jo Woo-jin) searches desperately for his daughter, Ye-seo. She gets abducted by Su-in, who locks her up with her female escorts. Jae-hee (BIBI) comes to her rescue and tells Su-in that she is finished running away and will reveal the true culprits behind Jung-Hwa's death.

Jang-ho discovers a livestream of Jae-hee's return and informs Dong-woo. Dong-woo quickly heads to the facility after recognizing it as the Hangil Cleaning Service. Meanwhile, Jung-Kwon persuades Gil-ho to flee and give Jae-hee a fresh start.

Meanwhile, Gil-ho receives a voicemail from Su-in and rushes to the Hangil building to save Jae-hee. He also gets a message informing him that she will be joining Jung-hwa, who was r*ped and murdered by the K-pop idol Joon-seo, in Gangnam B-Side episode 1. Later, Jae-hee jumps from the building during an ongoing livestream after exposing the drug and escort trafficking.

Gil-ho arrives at the scene a bit too late and finds Jae-hee's dead body. The latter's death proves to be a devastating blow, especially for her ally Gil-ho (Ji Chang-wook), whose grief transforms into a fiery desire for vengeance.

Episode 6 picks up with Dong-woo and Gil-ho at odds, each navigating their own paths of revenge and redemption. Dong-woo, having left the police force, operates undercover as a cab driver for escorts. He uses his position to track a dangerous new drug called Neon, which seems tied to Ye-seo's disappearance.

Gil-ho’s grief-driven rampage sees him burning down a nightclub owned by K, the series’ villain. The episode also delves deeper into Seo-jin’s (Ha Yoon-kyung) ascent within the ranks of the criminal underworld.

Despite her initial idealism, she succumbs to temptation, striking a deal with Choi Hak-gu (Sung Il). This alliance allows her to gain power but at the cost of her integrity, as she overlooks egregious crimes to climb the social and professional ladder as a chief attorney.

In the climax, Dong-woo and Gil-ho’s paths converge during a Neon drug drop, resulting in a chaotic and violent encounter.

Ji Chang-wook’s portrayal of Gil-ho's brooding rage and determination to bring justice to those responsible for Jae-hee's death is one of the highlights of the episode. His physicality and emotional depth elevate the narrative as he unravels the corruption web.

BIBI and Jo Woo-jin deliver equally powerful performances as a helpless escort and a guilt-ridden detective, respectively. Gangnam B-Side is currently streaming globally on Disney+.

Edited by Rachith Rao
