"Giggling to myself again" - Fans react to behind-the-scenes video of Han Ji-min & Lee Jun-hyuk's kiss in Love Scout

A behind-the-scenes video on SBS Catch (@SBSCatch) showed a playful side to Han Ji-min and Lee Jun-hyuk's passionate kiss scene in Love Scout. While the on-screen moment was intense, the filming process, released on January 29, 2025, was lighthearted.

The actors rehearsed with humor, and at one point, Han Ji-min pretended to lose her balance during Lee Jun-hyuk’s firm embrace, causing the laughter on set. They worked through different angles to make the scene look natural.

Despite the romantic nature of the scene, the atmosphere behind the camera remained lighthearted. When it came time to film, their on-screen chemistry felt undeniable to the viewers. Han Ji-min’s smile afterward and Lee Jun-hyuk’s pat on her shoulder highlighted the mutual comfort and respect between the co-stars.

The video also revealed the reactions of the production team, who were visibly excited about the scene. Fans appreciated the behind-the-scenes insight, praising both actors for their dedication and natural chemistry. One fan commented,

"Giggling to myself again. Luckily it's non shippable...lol"

Many noticed how the production team seemed just as excited as the viewers, further proving the impact of the scene.

"Even the production team were also excited to see the kissing scene! 😆💓💓" hilariously wrote this person.

"the production staff celebrating lol" joked this individual on X.

"Haha, you can totally tell! The excitement was so contagious, even the crew couldn't hide it! 😄💖" posted an X user.

Fans were also delighted to see the fun and camaraderie that unfolded off-camera. They were already praising Han Ji-min and Lee Jun-hyuk for their natural chemistry and the playful, professional atmosphere they maintained on set.

"Imagine the level of comfort, trust and respect they must have to bring out such a beautiful scene!" said an X user.

"veteran actors really scare me 🙈 doing kissing scenes like it's just a normal tuesday or something hahahaha" posted one netizen.

"How do they manage to look at each other like that after kissing? I would already be asking him what we are hahahahaha" joked one fan.

"if i were them, i would immediately ask “what are we?” 😃" added this person on X.

Love Scout surges to 11.0% viewership, enters SBS's top 20 Friday-Saturday dramas

SBS's Friday-Saturday romantic drama Love Scout follows the evolving dynamic between a CEO and her secretary. Kang Ji-yoon, portrayed by Han Ji-min, is the head of a thriving headhunting firm.

Confident in her career, Ji-yoon struggles with her personal life. Her secretary, Yoo Eun-ho, a single father played by Lee Joon-hyuk, is successful both at work and at home. The drama explores their relationship as they help each other grow—Eun-ho helps Ji-yoon find balance, while Ji-yoon gives him the chance to prove himself in a competitive environment.

Audience reactions have praised Love Scout for its refreshing take on middle-aged romance. The storyline diverges from the typical high school setting and offers a unique perspective on workplace romance.

Written by Ji Eun and co-directed by Ham Joon-ho and Kim Jae-hong, the drama first premiered on SBS TV on January 3, 2025. Love Scout airs every Friday and Saturday at 10:00 pm KST and is available for streaming on Wavve in South Korea, with Netflix and Viki offering it in select regions.

Love Scout reached a nationwide peak viewership of 11.0% during its episode 7, as reported by Nielsen Korea on January 24 earning the drama the rank 2 in the list. Nielsen Korea also revealed that the drama secured a 3.9% rating among the coveted 20-49 target demographic, topping all Saturday programs.

The episode 8, aired on January 25, continued its strong performance with a 10.9% nationwide rating and 10.6% in the metropolitan area. The show’s growing popularity has earned it a spot in the TOP 20 of all-time SBS Friday-Saturday dramas, surpassing the 2023 series The Devil.

Upcoming episodes of Love Scout, episodes 9 and 10 are set to air on SBS at their usual time on January 31 and February 1, respectively.

