"Godzilla represents Blinks" — Internet reacts hilariously to BLACKPINK's Jennie's almost kiss scene with Charles Melton in 'LOVE HANGOVER' MV

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her latest music video, LOVE HANGOVER (feat. Dominic Fike), featuring actor Charles Melton from Riverdale. The video, released on January 31, 2025, sparked a wave of humorous and enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide, particularly focusing on an almost-kiss scene between Jennie and Melton.

In LOVE HANGOVER, Jennie portrays a lover entangled in a tumultuous relationship, unable to break free despite recognizing its toxicity. The music video creatively depicts a series of surreal and comedic scenarios where the BLACKPINK idol's character repeatedly sabotages romantic moments, leading to her untimely demise in various exaggerated ways.

Charles Melton, known for his role in Riverdale, plays her beleaguered partner, witnessing these bizarre events unfold.

One scene that particularly caught the internet's eye involves Jennie and Melton leaning in for a kiss at a drive-in cinema theatre, only for the moment to be humorously interrupted by an animated monster. The monster picks the BLACKPINK idol, interrupting their kiss, and bites her head off.

This playful subversion of a classic romantic trope led to a flurry of memes and lighthearted commentary by her fans across social media platforms. Fans humorously named the animated monster "Godzilla" and compared it with themselves (BLACKPINK fans) for protecting Jennie from kissing the guy.

One fan wrote on X:

"Godzilla represents Blinks"

Social media was flooded with fans sharing clips and screenshots of the almost-kiss scene, adding their own humorous captions.

"I almost had a heart attack. Godzilla saved my heart, thank goodness," a fan wrote.

"Never thought id thank a monster for existing lmao," another fan said.

"I LOVE U GOZILLA," another fan added.

Similar reactions filled social media platforms.

"I WASN’T BREATHING,,,, THANK U GODZILLA," a fan wrote.

"I thought it's gonna be ttte again. Thank u godzilla," another fan remarked.

"Everyone thanking the monster. But yeah thank you monster lmao," another fan added.

Jennie drops two music videos, ZEN and LOVE HANGOVER, ahead of her upcoming solo album

LOVE HANGOVER music video is directed by the acclaimed duo Bradley & Pablo, is lauded for its inventive storytelling and visual flair. Bradley & Pablo, known for their work with artists like Harry Styles and Lil Nas X, blended humor with poignant commentary on the cyclical nature of toxic relationships in Jennie's LOVE HANGOVER.

The latest MV is a collaboration between Jennie and American singer-songwriter Dominic Fike. The track delves into the emotional turmoil of an irresistible yet destructive attraction, with Fike's verses complementing Jennie's narrative. The song's catchy chorus and relatable lyrics have resonated with fans, further fueling discussions online.

The BLACKPINK star is set to make a significant mark in the music industry with her debut solo album, Ruby, scheduled for release on March 7, 2025. The album promises a diverse collection of 15 tracks, featuring collaborations with renowned artists such as Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.

On January 25, she surprised fans by dropping the music video for ZEN, a concept track from the upcoming album. The visually captivating video was directed by Cho Gi-seok.

Prior to ZEN, the K-pop idol released Mantra in October 2024, which topped charts in Hong Kong and Taiwan and secured high positions on the Billboard Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts. Additionally, it reached No. 3 on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart and ranked within the top ten in several other regions.

To further promote Ruby, Jennie has announced The Ruby Experience, a series of intimate showcase performances. The tour will commence in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater on March 6 and 7, followed by a show at New York's Radio City Music Hall on March 10.

She will conclude the tour with a performance in Seoul on March 15. Fans can also look forward to her appearances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20, 2025.

