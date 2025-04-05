"Got the culinary class wars in reunion" — Fans react as BTS Jin's IGIN Smile Park Pop-Up features chef David Lee, Jang Ho-jun, B1A4's Sandeul & more

On April 5, 2025, to commemorate BTS Jin's IGIN liquor brand launch, 'IGIN Smile Park Pop-Up Store' was established in Yesan-ro, Chungcheongnam-do, Seoul. The store was open from 11 AM to 7 PM (KST).

However, fans were surprised to see Culinary Class Wars star chefs like David Lee, Jang Ho-jun, Yoon Nam-no, and Park Jae-hyun offering unique cocktails to attendees. Additionally, Jin's closest friend and K-pop idol B1A4's Sandeul was also present.

For the unversed, in December 2024, the BTS idol launched his traditional Korean liquor brand IGIN with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won. This venture introduced a distilled liquor alongside ready-to-drink beverages like "IGIN Sweet Tonic" and "IGIN Tangy Tonic," made using apples, watermelons, and plums.

Meanwhile, chefs Jang Ho-jun and Yoon Nam-no were reportedly seen creating unique cocktails with IGIN, such as the Apple Gin Hwanchae. Fans praised the BTS star's marketing ideas, and the Pop-Up store, filled with celebrity chefs and K-pop idols, offers a curated and iconic experience for fans.

One fan wrote on X:

"chef yoon namno, chef jang hojun, chef david lee and chef park jaehyun are all present in the hyundai seoul pop up store! Seokjin really got the culinary class wars in reunion just to serve igin drinks in pinkish igin smile park"

Fans praise B1A4's Sandeul for participating in making cocktails for fans during the event. They lauded him and his supportive gesture towards his longtime friend, BTS Jin.

"I actually need to see them and other ccw chefs on run jin. please. jebal," a fan wrote.

"Look at bestie Sandeul. He is sooo supportive of Seokjin," another fan wrote.

"We love a supportive bestie," another fan added.

Others praised the BTS singer for his "amazing" marketing skills.

"Seokjin’s ideas are so amazing! He is a marketing genius. He makes his products so desirable," a fan wrote.

"Enjoying the IGIN Smile Park Pop-Up Store with chefs David Lee and Park Jaehyun," another fan remarked.

"More fun at IGIN Smile Park Pop-Up Store, where chefs Jang Hojun and Yoon Namno are whipping up some delicious Apple Gin Hwanchae!" another fan shared.

What is Culinary Class Wars, and how did it link with BTS' Jin's liquor brand?

Released in September 2024, Culinary Class Wars is a South Korean cooking competition show. The show includes a competition of 100 chefs, with 20 celebrity chefs and 80 self-taught cooks.

The celebrity and Michelin star chefs are called "White Spoons," and the self-taught chefs are named as the "Black Spoons." The "spoon" in the title was added to refer to the larger Korean sociological issue around hierarchy and recognition in the Korean culinary profession.

The show's star judges were Baek Jung-won and Anh Sung-jae. The latter owns South Korea's only three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Mosu Seoul.

The impact of Culinary Class Wars was huge as participating chefs reported a surge in restaurant reservations, and dishes featured on the show found their way into menus and meal kits, reflecting the program's influence on dining trends.

Parallel to the innovations in Korean culinary television, BTS' Jin ventured into the traditional liquor industry by co-founding IGIN with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won. This collaboration aimed to rejuvenate and globalize traditional Korean spirits, intertwining cultural heritage with contemporary tastes.

IGIN's product line includes a premium distilled liquor and ready-to-drink beverages like "IGIN Sweet Tonic" and "IGIN Tangy Tonic," crafted using local fruits from Baek Jung-won's hometown region, Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do.

The origins of IGIN are firmly planted in the BTS idol's appearance in the YouTube show Drunken Truth featuring Baek Jong-won in 2022. The singer and Baek Jong-won met the experienced artisan Park Rok-dam in the show and learned the traditional art of brewing Korean liquor.

As IGIN is co-owned by Baek Jong-won and the BTS star, the recent 'IGIN Smile Park Pop-Up Store' included appearances from chefs and K-pop idols, who are close to the brand's owners. Furthermore, several star chefs from Culinary Class Wars like Michelin star chef Fabrizio, were also featured in IGIN's marketing social media posts.

Culinary Class Wars is available on Netflix for global fans, and Drunken Truth is available on YouTube.

