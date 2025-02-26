“He Can Pose The way he wants to” — Fans outraged as BTS’ Jin gets allegedly disrespected by paparazzi at the Gucci Milan Fashion Week 2025

On February 25, 2025, BTS' Jin attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show. Dressed in a combination of a black leather jacket over dark trousers, a blue shirt, and a tie, the Grammy-nominated artist attended Gucci's event for the second time as its global ambassador.

Several clips of the BTS singer flooded on social media platforms like X and Instagram. However, some fans noted that while posing for the paparazzi, the idol raised his right hand to wave.

Right then, a reporter asked Jin to put his hand down. Fans noted that the idol was seemingly taken aback yet obliged to the paparazzi's request.

The reporter's comment was seen by the fans as a disrespect towards the artist's autonomy. One fan commented on an Instagram reel by W Korea, stating that Jin could "pose" in any way he wants to.

"Who the hell is asking him to put his hand down???? He Can Pose The way he wants to! Just Shut up"

A fan reacted to the BTS idol getting allegedly disrespected by the reporter. (Image via Instagram/@jimi.nxiuphoria)

The protest over Jin's treatment turned red hot on social media within no time.

"What is with these photographers telling the stars what to do... He's the star he can put his hands up or down... You want his photo and you are dictating to him what to do!!!, The nerve of these ppl. No wonder he doesn't like these events," a fan wrote.

"It reminded me of how one of the photographers told Jungkook to put his hands down, and Tae just got pissed off. It's the artist's choice how they want to pose in front of the camera. That is such disrespectful behaviour by the reporter and the photographers," another fan said.

"What’s the big deal about having your hand up like you are waving to Army. She needs to back off," another fan added.

More similar fan reactions flooded Instagram:

"The reporter who say this should shutdown his mouth their is enough for them to take his pic whatever the pose he gave . In front of the any member be in your limit didn't teach them what to do," a fan reacted.

"Cancel that reporter," another fan commented.

BTS' Jin's collaboration with Gucci, honoring creative director Sabato De Sarno's legacy

Gucci confirmed Jin as its new global ambassador on August 8, 2024, bringing in the announcement via a joint Instagram post in which the idol was dressed in pieces from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection.

It was the Running Wild singer-songwriter's first independent foray into luxury fashion, following BTS' collective ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton in 2021.

The Moon singer-songwriter debuted as Gucci's global ambassador at the brand's Spring-Summer 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2024. He wore a maroon-brown sweater with purple hues, brown tailored pants, black Horsebit loafers, and a matching belt. This partnership comes as Gucci transitions creatively after Sabato De Sarno's exit, with designs inspired by the 1960s and 1990s glamour.

In other news, BTS' Jin released his maiden solo album, Happy, with six tracks. It's available on all major music streaming platforms.

