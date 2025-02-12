Actress Park Bo-young recently shared how dating rumors can have lasting consequences beyond public speculation. The actress appeared in an interview on singer-songwriter Jung Jae-hyung’s YouTube channel (@fairyjaehyung) posted on February 9.

During a candid chat, the actress opened up about her dating rumors with senior actor Kim Hee-won. The speculations, which emerged in 2020 after they were seen together at a cafe, not only affected their public image but also strained their friendship. The Moving actor distanced himself from Park Bo-Young for a significant period.

“Sunbaenim felt so bad for me that he didn’t contact me for a year. He kept saying, ‘I feel really guilty toward you,’ and stopped contacting me,” she shared.

However, what initially seemed like a major setback ultimately led to their collaboration on Disney+’s Light Shop.

How dating rumors led Park Bo-young to her role in Light Shop

In the interview, Park Bo-young shared that Kim Hee-won decided to cut off contact with Park Bo-young for almost a year. Despite the strain, Park shared in the interview, that she was determined to restore their friendship. She confronted him about his decision to distance himself.

“I told him, ‘Do you think our friendship would break over something like this?’ I’m very angry,” she stated.

Her persistence helped them move past the issue, and they eventually met again and reconnected. Interestingly, during their reunion, Kim Hee-won introduced her to Light Shop.

“I knew we were so close, so I told him to just do it again comfortably, but that day, we met and ate a lot and drank a lot of tea. That day, I had a delicious meal and was about to go home when he handed me the book." shared the actress.

As she was about to leave, Kim handed her a book, casually mentioning that he would be directing it and asking her to read it without feeling pressured. However, Park admitted that the moment carried a different weight for her. She sensed an unspoken expectation, making it difficult to refuse. Despite the pressure, she quickly agreed, as she had long admired Kang Full’s work and had been a fan of Light Shop since its serialization.

Park Bo-young shines in Light Shop and gears up for Melo Movie release

For the unversed, Light Shop (Korean: 조명가게) is a 2024 South Korean mystery horror series written by Kang Full and directed by Kim Hee-won. Adapted from Kang’s webtoon, the story follows a group of strangers, each carrying deep emotional scars, who are drawn to a hidden light shop at the end of a dark alley.

Watched over by a mysterious keeper, the shop serves as a bridge between the living and the dead, offering revelations that could change their lives. Park Bo-young starred in Disney+'s Light Shop, where she played a nurse with a unique connection to her patients.

The series also features Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Seol-hyun, and Uhm Tae-goo in a gripping tale of trauma, mystery, and healing. Released on Disney+ from December 4 to 18, 2024, Light Shop quickly gained attention, becoming the most-watched Korean original on the platform within 12 days and securing the second spot overall for the year. All eight episodes are available for streaming on Disney+.

For her future role, Park Bo-young takes on the lead role in the upcoming film Melo Movie, set to premiere on Netflix on February 14. The film delves into themes of love, ambition, and the complexities of human relationships. It follows the journey of Ko Gyeom and Mu-bi as they search for someone to rely on in an unpredictable world.

Mu-bi, played by Park Bo-young, works as an assistant director with dreams of becoming a filmmaker, inspired by her late father, who was part of the movie industry. Ko Gyeom, portrayed by Choi Woo-shik, once pursued acting but later found his true calling as a film critic.

Their first encounter happens during a film interview, leading to an unexpected connection. However, Ko Gyeom suddenly disappears, leaving Mu-bi to move forward on her own. Years later, their paths cross again when Mu-bi releases her own film, forcing them to confront the emotions left unresolved.

The romantic comedy television film is directed by Oh Choong-hwan, known for his work on Hotel Del Luna (2019), Startup (2020), Big Mouth (2022), and Castaway Diva (2023). The script is written by Lee Na-eun, who brought youthful romance to life in That Year Us (2021).

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Park Bo-young’s upcoming projects, excited to see what she takes on next, Melo Movie and beyond.

