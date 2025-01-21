“He was so on point!” — Fans react to GOT7's Mark imitating BamBam from trainee days when he had a crush on TWICE’s Nayeon

In a heartwarming reunion, GOT7 delighted fans with their appearance on 1theK's YouTube channel on January 20, 2025. The interview was filled with laughter and nostalgia, but a standout moment was when Mark playfully imitated BamBam's well-known trainee days crush on TWICE's Nayeon.

The camaraderie among GOT7 members was evident throughout the interview, but it reached its peak when the topic of BamBam's past affection for Nayeon surfaced. Mark's lighthearted impersonation of BamBam's youthful infatuation had both the members and fans in stitches. Mark said:

"Yeah, we all knew about this. It was famous. When Nayeon entered the practice room, BamBam would suddenly get embarrassed and freeze."

Trending

BamBam's admiration for Nayeon isn't news to fans. In March 2023, during an episode of his show, BamBam Home, he candidly discussed with TWICE's Jihyo about his one-sided crush on Nayeon. Reflecting on those days, BamBam shared,

"I think I actually talked to Nayeon more often than you [when I was a trainee]. I used to love Nayeon one-sidedly, remember?"

The recent 1theK interview not only rekindled these memories but also showcased the members' ability to laugh at their past experiences. Mark's playful imitation was a testament to their deep-rooted friendship and the mutual respect they have for each other.

Fans took to social media to express their joy, with many reminiscing about the group's journey and the bonds they've formed over the years.

One fan hilariously reacted to Mark's "on point" imitation of BamBam and wrote:

"He was so on point!!!! I loved it."

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the viral clip from the 1TheK interview.

"I need got7 day6 and twice in a show spilling the teas during their trainees era," a fan wrote.

"I love that they can comfortably talk about this sort of thing," another fan wrote.

"Funny lil bambam. He's just like any other ordinary kid lol," one other fan added.

Others mentioned that BamBam will forever get teased by his bandmates and fans for his old crush on TWICE's Nayeon.

"They need to spill Yugyeom's tea next," a fan said.

"They were teasing Bambam if he was Jealous because of Mark & Nayeon “Ex-JYPnation”," another fan joked.

"Bambam is forever gonna be teased about the very obvious crush he used to have on nayeon," one other fan added.

More about GOT7 leaving JYP Entertainment and releasing their group comeback album in 2025

In January 2021, the renowned K-pop group GOT7 concluded their seven-year tenure with JYP Entertainment. The agency officially announced on January 11, 2021, that following in-depth discussions, both parties agreed not to renew their contracts, which were set to expire on January 19, 2021.

This decision marked the end of an era that began with GOT7's debut in January 2014. Despite parting ways with their original agency, the members of GOT7 remained committed to their fans and the group's future.

On January 20, 2025, GOT7 made a highly anticipated return with their 13th EP, Winter Heptagon. This release marked their first full-group comeback in three years, generating significant excitement among fans worldwide.

The EP features nine fresh tracks, with the title song PYTHON. Member BamBam played a pivotal role in the composition and writing of the song.

PYTHON is available for streaming on music streaming platforms and the official MV is available on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback