"Her unintentional selling power goes crazy" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Amiri Furry White Top on ‘AMORTAGE’ poster sells out within minutes

On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made headlines after the Amiri Furry Mock Neck White Top worn by her on the official AMORTAGE album post reportedly sold out within minutes.

Following the release of the title poster on January 30, 2025, for her upcoming solo mini-album, AMORTAGE, fans were quick to notice her striking ensemble, particularly the white furry halter-neck top. Media outlet Buzzing Pop reported that this specific piece reportedly sold out within minutes across various online platforms.

In the title poster, unveiled on January 3, 2025, the BLACKPINK singer paired the white furry halter-neck top with black lowers, accessorized with hoop earrings and a unique hand accessory. She also used blue contact lenses and palm cuffs as additional accessories.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike scrambled to purchase the piece, leading to its swift depletion from online stores.

AMORTAGE, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025, under her label BLISSOO, is the singer's second solo mini-album, following her successful debut with ME in 2023.

The title poster's release elicited enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide. Social media platforms were abuzz with comments such as:

"Her unintentional selling power goes crazy."

Fans praised the ME singer's influential fashion statements to her musical prowess.

"and this is why dior and cartier ain't letting her go," wrote a fan.

"it's amiri?? omg tbz and blackpink crumbs idc," said another fan.

"Mothersoo did it again," commented a netizen.

Similar fan reactions filled social media platforms like X.

"Jisoo fashion power is unmatched..." wrote a user.

"Thats the it girl jisoo everyone," said another user.

"Yes I bought one, very snuggly," commented a fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo establishes her own label and signs with Warner Records

In December 2023, BLACKPINK's Jisoo departed from YG Entertainment to establish her own label, BLISSOO. According to industry sources, Jisoo founded BLISSOO in February 2024 to manage her solo endeavors, following her decision not to renew her individual contract with YG Entertainment.

This move mirrors similar steps taken by her fellow BLACKPINK members, Jennie and Lisa, who have also established their own agencies such as ODDATELIER and LLOUD, respectively.

After launching BLISSOO, the BLACKPINK star signed an all-encompassing global solo deal with Warner Records in January 2025. In a statement released by Warner Records, the ME singer expressed her enthusiasm and said,

“I’m excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey. I feel like I’m just getting started and I’d like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records.”

Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairman and CEO of Warner Records, also shared his excitement about the partnership, stating,

“There is no question that Jisoo is one of the biggest stars in the world, and we have no doubt that her solo career will be even more impactful. The energy, passion, and artistry Jisoo brings to her music is on another level.”

In other news, the BLACKPINK singer's upcoming zombie-thriller K-drama, Newtopia, starring alongside Park Jeong-min, will be released on Disney+ on February 7, 2025.

Additionally, her upcoming Korean movie, The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, directed by Kim Byung-woo, will be released sometime in 2025. The film will also star Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and Nana.

