HI-BOYZ's reunite for first and last performance in 12 years: Topkey named leader, Shin Si-ah & Han Ye-ji make surprise appearance

On May 22, 2025, the fictional K-pop group HI-BOYZ from tvN’s drama Resident Playbook made a special appearance on Mnet’s M! Countdown. It marks their first music show performance in 12 years. The group, originally portrayed as having disbanded in 2013, reunited for a one-time stage performance of their hit track When the Day Comes, with support from notable actors and fans of the series.

HI-BOYZ is a seven-member fictional idol group consisting of Um Jay, Topkey, D.I., Leeho, Million, Junhee, and Sungtan. The main vocals of the group include Um Jay (played by Kang You-seok), Topkey (played by TXT’s Yeonjun), and D.I. (played by TXT’s Soobin). Topkey, the group's main dancer, is revealed as the leader of the band during the M! Countdown.

Before the performance, a lighthearted interview of members TOPKEY, D.I, and Umjay was taken by the hosts Zerobaseone's Hanbin and BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun. During this, the group introduced themselves with the greeting,

“Hi~ jump! HI-BOYZ! Hello, this is HI-BOYZ.”

The trio also did a challenge on the song When The Day Comes with the two hosts. D.I declared TXT to be among his favourite juniors in K-pop, specifically Soobin.

During the M! Countdown performance, the fictional K-pop group appeared in coordinated blue and white outfits, delivering a nostalgic stage for When the Day Comes. The track was officially released as part of the drama’s soundtrack on May 11 and performed by TXT's Yeonjun, Soobin, and actor Kang You-seok.

Following the recording as per the X user @politesoobin, Soobin commented,

“We won’t see each other anymore… this is our last stage,” prompting a humorous exchange with a staff member who replied, “See you at HI-BOYZ’s next comeback.”

Adding to the excitement, actresses Shin Si-ah and Han Ye-ji, were present at the recording. The two actresses portrayed first-year residents in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department and colleagues of Um Jae-il in Resident Playbook. Han Ye-ji, in particular, drew attention for her enthusiastic cheers, repeatedly shouting “Topkey oppa!” from the audience.

The group HI-BOYZ’s storyline in Resident Playbook reveals that they debuted on February 4, 2011, achieved their first music show win on June 9, 2012, and disbanded on December 28, 2013. Their official fandom is known as Hello Girls. In episode 9 of Resident Playbook, which aired on May 10, Soobin and Yeonjun made special cameos as members of the group.

The music video of their only famous song When The Day Comes, reflects the group’s fictional peak era. The video for the song features all 7 members dancing in early 2010s-inspired outfits and choreography, further immersing fans in the band’s imagined past.

Within the drama’s narrative, Um Jae-il played by Kang You-seok, is a first-year resident at Yulje Medical Center’s Jongro branch. In the first episode, he is revealed to have once been part of HI-BOYZ before entering the medical field.

His past as an idol has become a key topic of interest among fans. The addition of Yeonjun and Soobin as his former bandmates in the drama has contributed significantly to the show's popularity and generated buzz across social media.

With their brief reunion on M! Countdown, HI-BOYZ brought their story full circle—bridging fiction and reality in a special stage that captivated viewers and fans of both K-dramas and K-pop.

Resident Playbook is a 2025 South Korean drama, directed by creators Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung from a script by Kim Song-hee. Starring a cast of Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Joon-won, the series is a spin-off of Hospital Playlist (2020–2021).

The drama focuses on a team of young doctors assigned to the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of Yulje Medical Center's Jongno branch. It shows them balancing their careers and relationships amid a falling birth rate. All the episodes of the drama are available for streaming on Netflix in certain regions.

