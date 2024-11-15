"HIS LEGACY COULD NEVER BEEN UNDONE!!!"— Fans celebrate as Jimin's "Who" becomes the fastest K-Pop solo song to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams

BTS' Jimin continues to make waves in the global music scene with his single Who. On November 14, the song reportedly surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Since its release on July 19, 2024, Who has achieved notable success, reaching several milestones across various music charts. The track has tied with Harry Styles' As It Was as the fastest solo song by a male artist to reach 1 billion Spotify streams.

Fans worldwide have celebrated Jimin's achievement, taking to social media to express their admiration and excitement. The track's milestone of 1 billion Spotify streams in record time has drawn widespread praise, with ARMYs emphasizing the song's global appeal. One enthusiastic fan tweeted:

Trending

"HIS LEGACY COULD NEVER BEEN UNDONE!!!"

Expand Tweet

Several other fans echoed similar sentiments and praised the idol.

"FIGHTING WITH INDUSTRY GIANTS WITH A SONG HE RELEASED WHILE BEING ENLISTED 😭 JIMIN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS," one fan stated.

"MY BRAND, BOTH MY BELOVEDS, congratulations to the love of my life💖💖💖," posted another fan.

"I knew this song will dominate, such a superhit 🔥," another netizen commented

Many fans have also pushed back against negative reactions to the news, defending Jimin's success.

"why is people hating?? I’ve heard this song literally everywhere and I love it. US people need to realize not everything is about them cause I can’t find another reason of why are the replies like this. I know BTS members gets hate just because but isn’t this reaching?" one netizen commented.

"kpop stans hated on this so much that it became a hit 😭 hybe promotes, but kpoppies promote better," one ARMY wrote.

Jimin’s Who surpasses 1 billion streams and breaks records on Billboard and Spotify

Jimin's Who has made a strong comeback on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, climbing to No. 44 in its 16th week. The track rose 11 spots from the previous week, maintaining a streak of 16 consecutive weeks on the chart. This makes Who the only Korean solo song since 2013 to stay in the top 60 of the Hot 100 for such an extended period. Upon its release, the track debuted at No. 14 and peaked at No. 12, showcasing consistent performance on the chart.

Additionally, the song has performed well internationally. On Billboard's Global 200, it ranked No. 13, up three spots from the previous week. On the Global (Excl. US) chart, it held steady at No. 12 for 16 consecutive weeks. On Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, it surged 16 places to No. 30, making it the second longest-charting song by a Korean artist on the chart since 2013.

Who has further propelled Jimin onto the Billboard Artist 100 chart, where he re-entered at No. 91. His album MUSE (2024) climbed to No. 137 on the Billboard 200. The album also rose to No. 2 on the Billboard World Albums chart, maintaining its global appeal.

On Spotify, Who reached 1 billion streams in just 118 days, tying Harry Styles' As It Was. This feat makes the track the fastest solo song by a K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone. In South Korea, Jimin now holds the top two spots for the longest-running No. 1 hits on Spotify. His previous release, Like Crazy, dominated for 268 days, followed by Who with 117 consecutive days at the top.

Expand Tweet

The song’s success is part of the broader impact of MUSE. The album explores themes of self-discovery and longing, with tracks like Smeraldo Garden Marching Band also resonating with fans. Beyond Spotify, Who achieved notable rankings on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, Spotify's Global Songs Chart, and iTunes Top Songs.

Who served as the lead single from Jimin's second studio album Muse under Big Hit Music. The track was written and composed by Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi, Tenroc (Jason Cornet), Pdogg, and Ghstloop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback