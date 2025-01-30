"Hope they’ll get on stage really soon " — Fans react as Hanni gets emotional at 2024 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon amidst NewJeans’ ongoing contractual dispute

On January 30, 2024, during the 2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon WANNABE, NewJeans delivered a performance, and following their set, member Hanni looked visibly emotional. This display of emotion came amidst the group's ongoing contractual dispute with their agency, ADOR, adding layers of significance to the event.

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon, an annual music festival, is renowned for showcasing top K-pop talents. The event was supposed to be held on December 31, 2024. However, it got postponed due to the tragic Jeju plane crash that occurred on December 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, NewJeans' participation was highly anticipated, especially given the turbulence surrounding their relationship with ADOR. As they concluded their performance on January 30, 2025, Hanni's attempt to hold back tears did not go unnoticed.

Fans have been vocal in their support for NewJeans throughout this ordeal. Hanni's emotional display at the MBC Gayo Daejejeon WANNABE further galvanized the fanbase, leading to an outpouring of messages expressing solidarity and concern. One fan tweeted,

"Hope they'll get on stage really soon"

Fans expressed their hope to see the girls re-debut amidst their ongoing contract feud with ADOR and HYBE. Many interpreted Hanni's emotional reaction as a result of the stress the group has been under during this tumultuous period.

"Hoping and praying for the industry to just give these girls a platform to perform the art that they genuinely love to do," a fan wrote.

"Every video of her on my feed she always cryin , will she be deported?" another fan wrote.

"she deserves only good things," another fan added.

Several fans praised the girls for their performance at the 2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon WANNABE.

"How can you not be excited for their future they outdo themselves every time," a fan wrote.

"This will be the tone of their redebut btw," another fan added.

"I'm confused I thought they finished their contracted events with ador??" another fan remarked.

More about NewJeans' contract dispute with HYBE and ADOR

The backdrop to this emotional moment is a complex and public dispute between NewJeans and ADOR. In November 2024, the group announced the termination of their exclusive contract, citing mistreatment by ADOR. They emphasized that this decision was made after careful consideration and was in line with the terms outlined in their agreement.

ADOR, however, refuted these claims, asserting that the contract remains valid until 2029. The agency expressed regret over the group's decision and was willing to resolve the issues amicably. Despite these assurances, the dispute escalated, with both parties seeking legal avenues to assert their positions.

In a significant escalation of their ongoing dispute with their agency, ADOR, NewJeans appointed the prominent law firm Shin & Kim LLC to represent them in forthcoming legal proceedings.

In response, ADOR filed a lawsuit seeking judicial confirmation of the contracts' validity and obtained an injunction to prevent the members from engaging in independent advertising activities. Forbes reported that ADOR filed a lawsuit against the girl group on December 3, 2024.

On January 23, 2025, NewJeans released an official statement detailing their decision to engage legal representation. They expressed that, given ADOR and HYBE's retention of the law firm Kim & Chang, they needed to secure a firm capable of effectively countering their opponents' legal strategies.

They emphasized that Shin & Kim LLC was well-acquainted with the issues and alleged wrongdoings of ADOR and HYBE, making them a suitable choice for this legal battle.

In their statement, the members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—asserted,

"We intend to clearly expose the wrongdoings of Ador and Hybe through legal procedures and to fight confidently in court to reveal the truth."

They also declared,

"We want to make it clear that we have no plans to return to Ador and Hybe, organizations where even the most basic trust cannot be expected. After terminating our contracts, we tried to fulfill our remaining obligations amicably to avoid causing harm to any involved parties."

On January 23, 2025, NewJeans announced a public contest to decide on a temporary group name. They invited fans to submit suggestions, indicating a desire to continue their activities independently while the legal proceedings are underway.

