"Hospital Playlist is still alive"— Fans celebrate Yoo Yeon-seok and Jung Kyung-ho's reported cameos in tvN's upcoming spin-off Resident Playbook

Yoo Yeon-seok and Jung Kyung-ho will reportedly make special appearances in tvN’s upcoming medical drama Resident Playbook, the highly anticipated spin-off of Hospital Playlist. According to a Star News report on February 6, 2025, both actors will have cameo roles in the new series, which is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2025.

Resident Playbook, created by Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung, follows the lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at Jongno Yulje Hospital, a branch of Yulje Hospital—the central setting of Hospital Playlist. While the main story shifts to a new group of doctors, the presence of Yoo Yeon-seok and Jung Kyung-ho is expected to bring a nostalgic connection to the original series.

Following reports that Yoo Yeon-seok and Jung Kyung-ho will make special appearances in Resident Playbook, fans of Hospital Playlist are in celebratory mode. The news has sparked a wave of nostalgia, with many expressing excitement over seeing familiar faces return to the beloved Yulje Hospital universe.

Trending

"How I’ll sleep tonight knowing Hospital Playlist is still alive and relevant in 2025," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"The soulmates appear as a duo, as they should," says another fan of Hospital Playlist.

"BRO! Adding it to the list of the only few things I am excited for in resident playbook, there is only 3 more left bring them as well," writes a netizen.

"YYS getting the chance to cameo for both DR3 and Resident Playbook like yes how to be the favorite child 😭😭" reads a comment on X.

"AKKKKHHHHHHH IS THIS MEAN I WILL GET TO SEE YOO YEONSEOK AND GO YOUNJUNG TOGETHER??????? PLISS LET IT HAPPEN" comments one individual on X.

Some people are also manifesting for season 3 of Hospital Playlist, while others are hoping for more appearances from the original cast.

"I know this is spinoff for hospital playlist but...shin wonho PDnim, can we get season 3? I need all of them 99z!🙏" says this fan.

"🫂🫂 best news I heard in recent days oh my god I m so happy so excited 😭🥺🥺🥺😭😭🥳 my #wintergarden & 99s I know it's just a cameo still I m so happy Manifesting #hospitalplaylist season 3" shares one individual on X.

"I just need the whole complete lacking 5 to make cameos… jebal 🙏" adds this person on X.

Resident Playbook: The Hospital Playlist spin-off set to continue the Yulje legacy in April

Expand Tweet

Resident Playbook, reportedly premiering in April, will explore the lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents at Jongno Yulje Hospital. While introducing a new cast of doctors, the spin-off maintains a strong connection to Hospital Playlist, reassuring fans that the beloved Yulje universe continues.

Like its predecessor, the drama promises a realistic portrayal of medical professionals navigating their careers and personal relationships.

Hospital Playlist (2020-2021) followed five longtime friends—played by Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do. It depicted their story as they balanced their work at Yulje Medical Center with their enduring friendship. Resident Playbook shifts the focus to a younger generation of doctors, offering a fresh perspective on hospital life.

In Hospital Playlist, Yoo Yeon-seok portrayed Ahn Jeong-won, a pediatric surgery professor, while Jung Kyung-ho played Kim Jun-wan, an associate professor of thoracic surgery. Their characters were part of the beloved "99s" friend group alongside Jo Jung-seok, Jeon Mi-do, and Kim Dae-myung.

News of their return, even in brief roles, has sparked excitement among fans, who see it as proof that the spirit of Hospital Playlist continues.

Originally slated for release in May 2024, Resident Playbook faced multiple delays due to industry challenges, including a medical residents’ strike and concerns over medical-themed dramas. These setbacks led to production adjustments and script revisions, ultimately pushing the premiere to 2025.

The drama stars Go Youn-jung in the lead role, alongside Kang You-seok, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Joon-won. As part of tvN's anticipated lineup, Resident Playbook is expected to capture the same emotional depth and camaraderie that made Hospital Playlist a hit.

Resident Playbook is directed by Lee Min-soo and written by Kim Song-hee, with CJ ENM STUDIOS planning the project and EggisComing producing. The drama is reported to air on tvN as a Saturday-Sunday series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback