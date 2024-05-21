HYBE employees allegedly caught mocking the label’s girl groups’ talents

HYBE's girl groups became a sensational topic on the online internet forums once again. However, this time it is due to the remarks left by the company employees in an online community called Blind. The online community Blind has been a popular forum among employees that requires logging in with their work emails to verify profiles.

On the platform, a few HYBE employees left comments inquiring about whether ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin is truly responsible for NewJeans' success and what the company would look like without her. In response, several staff members made references to other girl groups that fall under the parent company's umbrella, such as girl group LE SSERAFIM.

This came to light due to the ongoing public conflict between ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin and the label's parent company, HYBE Corporation. The feud became public on April 21, 2024, when HYBE came across incriminating evidence against Min Hee-jin's alleged attempt at a company takeover and intentions of canceling NewJeans contracts with the parent company.

One employee with the username (zn2uie) wrote,

"I want to see NewJeans without Min Hee Jin to see if Min Hee Jin is really irreplaceable. As someone who works here, I'm so curious." (as reported and translated by Allkpop)

Netizens note HYBE employees' curiosity and statements regarding the girl groups allegedly lacking skills

Allkpop reported that another original poster (OP) replied to the initial remark left by the employee. The username (@ncjiermtn) underscored how Source Music's girl group LE SSERAFIM (under HYBE) got roped in singing controversy and plagiarism. This is in reference to the group's live performance at the Music Bank in February 2024, followed by their Coachella performance in April.

Netizens criticized LE SSERAFIM for lacking vocal skills despite being an idol group under such a huge company. Moreover, the Blind user questioned if the girl group could call it "producing" after they allegedly plagiarized Cliché by artist Velous (2017) for their latest February release, EASY.

"If you look at all the girl groups who've debuted until now, isn't the answer obvious? LE SSERAFIM's skill controversy, plagiarism controversy... Can that still be called producing? Can they even develop further? If it's possible, why doesn't it apply to existing groups? I'm saying this because I'm really curious." (as commented by @ncjiermtn)

In response, the original poster (@zn2uie) stated that the corporation's original main lineup includes big boy bands such as BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), and ENHYPEN, among others. The user further indicated that the company is currently experimenting with its girl group lineups.

As a trial, the girl groups are being tested on how well they would appeal to the audience with their music and asserted how far NewJeans would fare without Min Hee-jin. However, the employee mentioned improving schedules for girl groups so that they can rest properly and have the energy to practice more.

"Regardless of the label's position, the girl groups you mentioned do need practice. We need to improve scheduling and other systems, so they have the energy and stamina to practice. However, HYBE's mains are not girl groups technically. Basically, I think this is a testing period. That's why I want to see NewJeans without Min Hee Jin so much."

HYBE Corporation versus Min Hee-jin had its inaugural hearing at Seoul's Central District Court on May 17, 2024. Throughout the feud, which is still ongoing, the ADOR CEO accused the parent corporation of mistreatment, discrimination, and plagiarizing NewJeans' concept to promote and debut the new girl group ILLIT.

In exchange, HYBE provided the court with chat logs, evidence, and other materials that purportedly revealed Min Hee-jin's alleged attempt to take over the company, purposefully crash HYBE's share prices in the market, meet with Dunamu and Naver, and attempt to prevent the parent corporation from exercising its right to vote in the upcoming shareholders' meeting on May 31, and more.

The company had previously asked Min Hee-jin to step down from her CEO position once their internal audit revealed that she had allegedly traded business and stock market secrets illegally. Additionally, the company also accused her of planning to turn ADOR into a shell company after completely taking it over. Consequently, the company filed an FIR against her and called for an emergency shareholders' meeting.

The second injunction hearing of the HYBE versus Min Hee-jin will accept evidence from both parties until May 24, as stated by Seoul's Central District Court. The case is anticipated to be concluded with a verdict on whether the parent company can exercise its voting rights in the upcoming shareholders' meeting to remove the ADOR CEO from the position.