"HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" — Fans slam the label for allegedly failing to promote and recognize 'WHO' Billboard achievements

On January 29, 2025, the hashtag "HYBE RESPECT JIMIN" gained significant traction across social media platforms, as fans of the BTS idol expressed their dissatisfaction with HYBE Corporation's perceived lack of support and recognition for the artist's solo achievements.

The catalyst for this movement centered around the musician's solo track, WHO, which became the third longest-charting song on Billboard Hot 100 by charting for 26 weeks. His song, Like Crazy, also became the longest-charting song on Billboard Artist 100 as the song charted for 34 weeks straight.

Released on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from the singer's second solo album, MUSE, WHO has demonstrated impressive longevity on the Billboard charts. Notably, the song re-entered the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100, securing the No. 28 position nearly two months post-release.

Despite these accomplishments, fans voiced concerns over what they perceive as HYBE's insufficient promotion of the singer's solo endeavors. A fan wrote:

"HYBE @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC. Once again you've failed to promote the historic achievements of Jimin and "Who" on Billboard. Even non-HYBE articles do better. Publish Jimin's achievements as you do for other artists. HYBE RESPECT JIMIN. HYBE DO YOUR JOB"

Fans lashed out at HYBE for their alleged ignorance towards the Grammy-nominated artist.

"The way bighit and hybe can't brag about Jimin's billboard success because they have no efforts on it. Even the producers KNOW as much," a fan wrote.

"And this why we need to be really loud about jimin's achievements because @HYBEOFFICIALtwt , @BIGHIT_MUSIC. Don't wanna move their a&&es," another fan wrote.

"Hybe's team is useless atp, they don't even hide it," another fan wrote.

Several other fans urged the BTS fandom to trend the related hashtags on X to make the company take notice of it.

"Let's not keep silent, they will keep ignoring his huge success and achievements," a fan commented.

"Jimin truly deserves a better agency than Hybe, it is beyond disgusting to continuously witness them to intentionally sabotage him, downplaying his achievements, it’s honestly so saddening & frustrating," another fan wrote.

More about BTS' Jimin's solo album releases

The BTS idol's solo ventures included the release of his two acclaimed albums: FACE in 2023 and MUSE in 2024. Released on March 24, 2023, FACE marked Jimin's debut as a solo artist. The album comprises six tracks:

Face Off Interlude: Dive Like Crazy Alone Set Me Free Pt. 2 Like Crazy (English Version)

FACE delves into themes of personal growth and introspection. The lead single, Like Crazy, opened at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The idol became the first K-pop solo act to top the chart. Additionally, the album, FACE, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart, making Jimin the first Korean solo artist to achieve such a high position.

Building on his previous success, the BTS idol released his second album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024. This seven-track collection includes:

Rebirth (Intro) Interlude: Showtime Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson) Be Mine WHO Closer Than This

MUSE reflects themes of love, fantasy, and emotional freedom. Meanwhile, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) became the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify in 2024.

The song, WHO, also became the fastest song in Spotify history to amass over 700 million streams. Commercially, MUSE debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, mirroring the success of FACE. This achievement made the BTS singer the first Korean solo artist to have multiple albums reach the top two positions on the Billboard 200.

In other news, the WHO singer-songwriter enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jeon Jungkook. After their enlistment, HYBE dropped their travel reality show, Are You Sure?! on Disney+ in August 2024. The two BTS members will return from the military in June 2025.

