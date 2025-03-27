"Hybe is sending paid trolls" — Fans suspect bot usage under NJZ and BBC interview comment section

The K-pop industry is currently gripped by a contentious dispute between entertainment giant HYBE Corporation and its subsidiary label ADOR, home to the popular girl group NewJeans (NJZ). The conflict took a new turn with allegations surfacing that HYBE is employing paid online trolls or bots to manipulate public sentiment against NewJeans and ADOR.

These allegations gained traction among fans following comments observed on the recent BBC interviews featuring the members of NewJeans. Following the release of BBC interviews with NewJeans on March 26, 2025, fans took to social media platforms like X and Reddit to express concerns about the nature of the comments appearing under these videos.

noticed a significant number of comments appearing rapidly after the interview was uploaded. Specifically, they mentioned observing "12K comments" on a BBC News Korea interview within six hours of upload, noting that the majority of the comments were full of hate towards the group.

This rapid influx of negative comments raised questions among fans regarding their authenticity, suggesting a coordinated influx of biased comments rather than an organic public reaction.

This observation pointed to the possibility of automated accounts or a coordinated liking campaign designed to push negative comments to the top of the comment section, thereby influencing public perception.

Fans also claimed that if a reputable news organization like the BBC were indeed actively deleting a large number of negative comments, it could indicate that these comments were violating their community guidelines.

One fan wrote on X:

"Hybe is sending paid trolls to BBC YouTube video, Every time you refresh, there’s a flood of new hate korean comments, they’re trying to make westerners believe the girls are being boycotted in Korea"

Fan suspicions regarding online manipulation did not emerge in isolation but are rooted in the broader context of the escalating conflict between Hybe's subsidiary ADOR and the girlgroup.

"Just to add on this, there are also lots of trolls in their TIME interview on YT. BNZ, if possible, please like the video and leave more positive comments on there. Don’t waste time arguing with their trash opinions. Just focus on spreading positivity and support to NJZ," another fan noted.

"Also there are a lot of mentions to political issues, like impeachment and dongdeok case. Clearly there is malicious intention here, njz are hated by the far right party," another fan added.

A fan wrote, "It can't be more obvious" while sharing a screenshot of a YouTube comment that was reportedly posted 55 seconds ago but already had multiple likes.

Some fans urged Bunnies or BNZ aka NJZ's fandom, to keep "calling out the media play" that is allegedly trying to target the girl group.

"One day, when the same thing happen to their faves each and everyone of us will ask why we didn't support these girls enough. We heard this abuse about idol situations before from Gen 1-3 and now that everyone got a chance to fight back a lot folded back," a fan remarked.

"Like I need you all to stoppp saying koreans r turning against them bc they very much are not.. it’s all an illusion to rock the boat like be calm and keep calling out the media play," another fan said.

Fan suspicions rise as HYBE faces allegations of online attacks on NJZ amidst the ADOR legal battle

NewJeans fans, known as "Bunnies," had previously voiced concerns and accused HYBE's public relations team of employing negative media tactics to downplay NewJeans' success.

This accusation stemmed from a reported recording where a HYBE PR officer was allegedly heard minimizing NewJeans' achievements in Japan and suggesting that their debut was not as successful as perceived by the public.

Furthermore, fans had also expressed outrage over alleged private investigations conducted by HYBE into the identities of NJZ fans.

The legal battle between HYBE and ADOR's former CEO Min Hee-jin, became public knowledge in April 2024 when HYBE announced an audit. The company suspected her of an attempt to gain independent control of ADOR. HYBE accused Min Hee-jin of organizing a hostile takeover that would dissolve ADOR and NewJeans from the parent company.

They presented digital evidence, including alleged KakaoTalk messages, purportedly showing Min Hee-jin instructing ADOR executives to find ways to pressure HYBE to sell its stake in ADOR.

In response, Min Hee-jin ardently rejected both allegations, claiming that HYBE was betraying her and sabotaging her work with NewJeans. She then accused HYBE of prioritizing profits over artistry and allowing NewJeans' overall concept to be reproduced by another group, ILLIT.

The key issue at stake was Min Hee-jin's purported efforts to gain independence from the parent company HYBE which maintains an 80% ownership of ADOR. HYBE also accused Min Hee-jin and other ADOR executives of breach of trust and misappropriation of confidential information.

Simultaneously, Min Hee-jin accused HYBE's sub-label BELIFT LAB of copying NewJeans' concept and aesthetics to make ILLIT. Adding another layer to the conflict, NewJeans members themselves voiced concerns about unfair treatment, discrimination, and workplace harassment by HYBE and expressed support for the former ADOR CEO Min.

Ultimately, NewJeans unilaterally declared contract termination with ADOR in November 2024, citing breaches of contract and a lack of trust. Meanwhile ADOR argued that the exclusive contract remains intact.

The legal battle involved multiple court filings and hearings as both ADOR and NewJeans (NJZ) sought legal remedies. In February 2025, NewJeans announced its new group name, NJZ, without ADOR's permission.

On March 7, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ordered NJZ to revise and resubmit their reasons for terminating their contract with ADOR, requiring more concrete evidence to support their claims of workplace harassment and mistreatment.

This ruling indicated that the court found NewJeans' initial arguments for contract termination insufficient, suggesting a cautious approach to contract disputes within the K-pop industry.

On March 21, 2025, the same court granted an injunction requested by ADOR, preventing NewJeans from engaging in independent commercial activities, including song releases and advertising deals, under their rebranded name NJZ.

This ruling was a significant legal victory for HYBE and ADOR, reinforcing ADOR's rights to manage NewJeans under their existing contract.

Despite this setback, NewJeans did file an objection to the court ruling against their independent activities, indicating that the group is continuing to fight for their right to operate outside of ADOR. The group also performed under their new name NJZ at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23 and then announced a haitus.

