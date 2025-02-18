"I feel really weak and powerless" — BLACKPINK Rosé reveals the dark side of being a global star, facing online bullying & protecting loved ones

In a candid and heartfelt interview with The New York Times on February 18, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé shed light on the often overlooked challenges of global fame. She focused particularly on the emotional toll of online bullying and its impact on her loved ones.

Despite her strong-minded and positive demeanor, Rosé revealed the vulnerability she experiences when negative comments extend beyond her to affect those close to her. Rosé discussed her approach to handling personal attacks, stating that she maintains resilience even when faced with harsh criticisms about her appearance or talent.

However, she expressed deep distress when such negativity began to impact her family and friends, leaving her feeling weak and powerless. This emotional burden highlights the far-reaching consequences of cyberbullying, extending beyond the individual to their personal relationships.

"I don't think I would protect it if people would be mature about it. But there are some very immature people out there, so it can get a bit abusive. I have a strong mind. You can say I'm ugly, you can say I'm whatever—I will survive it. But once it's hurting the people around me, I feel really weak and powerless. That's when I crumble…"

BLACKPINK's Rosé channels her personal experiences and pain to create music

On February 18, 2025, for The CUT magazine's Spring 2025 cover issue, the singer opened up about her experiences with a private Instagram account she created under the moniker Vampirehollie. Intended as a personal space away from the public eye, Rosé was disheartened when fans discovered the account, leading to an influx of negative comments.

"I'm starting to cry as I say it. That's why I fear putting my family on the internet. The first song I wrote on Rosie was "Vampirehollie. " It was based on one of many nights where I felt like the internet was just kids trying to stress me out. And I could tell there was bad intention behind it."

The Rosie singer-songwriter continued:

"They would prey on anything they could imagine would mean something to me. And they got to me. I never felt like I let it get to me until that night. I felt like I had lost everything because I'd let them get to my heart."

Rosé channeled her emotions into her music, finding solace and healing through songwriting. She shared that embracing her feelings and expressing them in a creative space allowed her to process the hurt and begin to forgive herself. This approach not only aided her healing but also resonated with fans who have faced similar struggles, fostering a sense of connection and understanding.

In December 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé unveiled her debut solo album, Rosie, offering an intimate glimpse into her experiences and artistic evolution. The 12-track album, released through The Black Label and Atlantic Records, marks a significant departure from the high-energy electro-pop synonymous with BLACKPINK, delving into themes of heartache, personal growth, and the complexities of young adulthood.

The title Rosie stems from Rosé's nickname, a moniker used by close friends and family. This choice reflects her desire to present a more authentic and unguarded version of herself to her audience.

In an interview with PAPER Magazine, she elaborated on the album's thematic focus, stating,

"[Your] 20s is not an easy time to live through. It's when you're very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That's what I wanted to sing about."

The album serves as a sonic journal, chronicling Rosé's navigation through the tumultuous terrain of her twenties. Tracks like Two Years and toxic till the end delve into the emotional aftermath of failed relationships, capturing feelings of betrayal and longing.

In toxic till the end, she poignantly addresses the lingering pain of a tumultuous relationship, a narrative drawn from her real-life experience.

Rosie includes tracks like APT. (with Bruno Mars), number one girl, drinks or coffee, and gameboy, among others, and is available on all music streaming platforms.

