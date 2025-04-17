"I hope you understand" — NewJeans' Hanni leaves a heartfelt letter on Instagram, seemingly hinting at the future amidst legal cases

On April 17, 2025, NewJeans member Hanni Pham posted a heartfelt letter on the group's Instagram account @mhdhh_friends. The account was initially called @njz_official but was renamed to @mhdhh_friends after the group announced their hiatus at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23, 2025.

The ongoing tension between the Super Shy girl group and its overseeing label, ADOR, has reached a stalemate, where neither party is ready to bow down. ADOR recently won the court injunction restricting the group from engaging in independent activities.

This was then objected to by NewJeans, but the objection to the court's verdict regarding the group's independent activities was rejected again on April 16.

The same day, Hanni wrote a letter online acknowledging the girl group's 1000th day anniversary. She also updated fans about her "doing well" and taking some time off to "recharge" amid ongoing legal battles. Meanwhile, Hanni and Minji were recently spotted in Italy.

"I’ll be honest, I’m cautious and not too sure what to say, but I promise you we will all be able to celebrate these types of days in the way they should be later on! I’m doing well!" Hanni wrote on Instagram Stories.

Hanni further asked her fans to understand her plight and allow her some time to recharge and rejuvenate so that she can come back stronger and reunite with the fandom.

"I’m a little sorry because I’ve not been able to update you guys frequently as I spend my days, but I’m spending this time recharging myself as a person, although this might be selfish, it feels somewhat very much needed and I hope you understand," she added.

Seoul court upholds injunction against NewJeans; group files appeal amid ongoing dispute with ADOR

On April 16, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed NewJeans' motion to overturn an injunction filed by their agency, ADOR, effectively maintaining restrictions on the group's independent activities. In response, NewJeans filed an appeal, continuing their legal battle over contract disputes and management rights.

The conflict began in November 2024 when NewJeans—comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—announced their departure from ADOR, citing breaches of contract and a breakdown of trust. They subsequently rebranded as NJZ and sought to continue their musical endeavors independently.

Following this, ADOR filed an injunction to stop the group from taking any further actions on their own without the agency's consent, as the girl group's exclusive contract was still not ruled out by the court.

In March 2025, the court originally granted ADOR's injunction by stopping NewJeans from engaging in independent promotions, including advertising contracts and the release of new music. The group opposed the ruling as they alleged that the agency had not performed its obligations, entitling the group to terminate the contract.

However, the court's latest decision to dismiss NewJeans' objection reinforces ADOR's position as the group's exclusive management. Notably, such injunctions are typically granted only when the plaintiff presents compelling evidence, suggesting the court found merit in ADOR's claims.

In a statement following the ruling, ADOR expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, emphasizing its commitment to supporting the group's activities under the existing contractual framework.

Expand Tweet

Conversely, the girl group acknowledged the court's ruling but maintained that it failed to address the fundamental issues underlying their departure, including alleged mismanagement and a hostile working environment.

On April 16, 2025, Hanni further wrote in her letter that the group members are grateful to their fans for "standing by their sides" amid the ongoing legal feud.

"I can promise you with confidence that later on, we will be the ones to greet you guys the brightest and the happiest. I always say this, but it is not easy to find people like our Bunnies. I’m really so, so thankful that you guys are standing by our sides, and waiting for us even in such a difficult situation," she wrote.

Talking about the future, she continued,

"Although we lost out on some time together, we will be able to fill up future days with better memories, so I hope that you can look forward to that. I’ll be doing just that!"

On March 12, 2025, The Korea Herald reported that a coalition of NewJeans' fans, known as "Team Bunnies," submitted a petition with over 30,000 signatures to the court, urging to dismiss ADOR's injunction request.

The petition argued that forcing the group to remain with an agency they no longer trust would be detrimental to their well-being and artistic integrity.

