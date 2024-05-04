“I only made it just for her” — Thai actress Nattasha Bunprachom talks about friendship with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and gifting her swimsuit

Thai actress and model Nattasha Bunprachom recently revealed that she presented BLACKPINK's Lisa with a swimsuit as a "birthday present." Bunprachom further said that the swimwear was from her own brand, TANTAN, and she had meticulously colored it for the K-pop idol.

Meanwhile, Lisa uploaded new images on her Instagram handle on May 2, 2024. In one of the images posted in the carousel, the Money singer was seen sporting a new parrot green swimsuit with pink borders.

In a YouTube interview shared by Thailand's Morning News TV on May 3, 2024, Nattasha said:

"I gave the swimsuit to her as a birthday gift at her birthday party. It was a special color and I only made it just for her. I didn’t think that she would post photos wearing it. I am glad she liked it. It is my brand. Special color for Lisa is not for sale but you can buy other color-ways." (as translated by @LiliesHome_)

Nattasha Bunprachom also mentioned that fans can buy other color variations of the same swimsuit, but the exclusive hue for the rapper is not available for purchase.

"She told me how I inspired her" — Nattasha shares how a text from Lisa was the beginning of their friendship

In the recent interview, Nattasha Bunprachom was further asked about her equation with the BLACKPINK star. The actress recounted how she initially got to know Lisa through the latter's mother, and how LLOUD's founder and CEO texted her. It was when Bunprachom's father passed away during COVID-19, and she was in a bad place.

The Pink Venom singer sent a note to Nattasha to support her and told her how the actress' resilience and action had inspired her.

"I knew Lisa through her mom…I met her mom at home. First time I talked to Lisa was when my dad passed from COVID, she sent a text message to me. I was shocked to receive her message and that was the beginning of our ongoing conversation," mentioned Nattasha.

Nattasha continued:

"Lisa invited me to her birthday party to cheer me up and live it up. She sent me a message not just to give me encouragement but she told me how I inspired her with the action I took. I was immensely touched and thankful for her kind words.”

Nattasha talked about how she slipped into depression after her father's demise. She found solace in the rapper who encouraged her a lot. She said that she will always remember how Lisa helped her get through a difficult moment in her life.

The Thai actress and model was also invited to the birthday party of Lisa. It took place in Bangkok's Renaissance Hotel House of HEALS on March 27, 2024. The K-pop star's parents and close friends attended the event.

Her fellow Thai K-pop idols, Sorn, a former member of CLC, and Minnie of (G)I-DLE, showed support for Lisa by attending her party and posting pictures to social media. Moreover, (G)I-DLE Minnie performed a duet with a well-known Thai artist NONT TANONT.

Nattasha Bunprachom later took to Instagram on March 31, 2024, and wished Lisa on her birthday. The actress mentioned her friendship anecdote in the caption and expressed gratitude to the rapper.

"Your words really give a big support, big positive thought, big motivation I have no question why you have come this far/ why people love you," Nattasha wrote in caption.

On the work front, the BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to release her debut solo album by the end of 2024. She also reportedly completed filming for her debut series, HBO's The White Lotus season 3 in Phuket, Thailand.