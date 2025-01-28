“I SEE THOSE HAND PLACEMENTS” — Netizens react to Single's Inferno 4 casts’ ELLE Korea photoshoot behind-the-scene moments

On January 28, 2025, ELLE Korea posted an Instagram reel showing behind-the-scenes moments of the cast of Netflix's hit dating show, Single's Inferno 4.

In the recently released behind-the-scenes video, the cast of Single's Inferno 4 can be seen showcasing their camaraderie and individual charm during their ELLE Korea photoshoot. The footage reveals playful interactions, candid moments, and chemistry among the participants.

The playful banter between contestants during the ELLE Korea photoshoot went viral online. Furthermore, during the photoshoot, cast member Lee Si-an was seen standing beside Jang Theo, which led to a wave of admiration from fans.

The online community was quick to express their delight. One fan noted how Si-an's hands were around Theo's shoulders, as they tweeted,

"I SEE THOSE HAND PLACEMENTS SIAN."

Fans took X by storm and highlighted how good the Single's Inferno 4 cast looked during the photoshoot.

"STOPPP THAT SIAN & THEO DUO!! People’s hearts need to be checked!!!" a fan wrote.

"DAMN THEO SIAN LOOKS REALLY GOOD TOGETHSFRRJJSHDJSJJDJ," another fan commented.

"Si an - theo the visual couple. Dongho - arin my ship PLEASE SAILING IN REAL LIFE TOOO. Look at junseo & minseol, i think junseo back to minseol after si an reject him, si an and him become friend," one fan remarked.

Others expressed their assumptions about which couple could be the endgame, based on their interactions in the clip.

"Even outside inferno junseo still avoiding youjin???? (Don't mind me being petty and doing assumptions here)," one fan said.

"What i love about season 4, which was missing in the previous season, is the mid-season promotion featuring everyone together. it adds so much more energy and excitement!" another fan wrote.

"SIAN LOOKS SO HOT OMG…no actually the whole cast eating this up," a fan added.

Single's Inferno 4: Recap of episodes 1 to 6

Up until January 21, 2025, Single's Inferno 4 aired its first six episodes, offering viewers a mix of romance, tension, and unexpected twists.

Episodes 1-2: The season kicked off with the introduction of six women (Si-an, You-jin, Hye-jin, Min-seol, Ji-yeon, and A-rin) and five men (Theo, Dong-ho, Jun-seo, Tae-hwan, and Jeong-su).

Early connections began to form, with Yuk Jun-seo winning the first game and choosing Jung You-jin for a trip to "Paradise," the show's luxurious getaway. Meanwhile, Kim Jeong-su, the runner-up, selected Lee Si-an, leading to intriguing developments.

Episodes 3-4: New dynamics emerged as the contestants participated in challenges that tested their physical and emotional strengths. The arrival of new participants—Park Hae-lin and Ahn Jong-hoon—added fresh energy and stirred existing relationships.

In the preview of episode 5, Hae-lin's straightforwardness and confident attitude quickly made her a standout. Jeong-su immediately approached her and told her she was her actual "ideal type." Meanwhile, new guy Jong-hoon's entry in the episode 5 preview usurped the old couple dynamics.

Episodes 5-6: The introduction of latecomer Hae-lin brought a new layer of complexity. Her interactions with the male contestants, especially during one-on-one chats in the "Inferno," provided deeper insights into individual intentions and desires. She was then sent to "Paradise" on a date with Jeong-su and Dong-ho.

The group also enjoyed moments of relaxation, with poolside activities allowing for lighter interactions amidst the brewing tensions. Furthermore, Si-an goes with Jun-seo for her "Paradise" date, leaving Theo, Jong-hoon, and Jeong-su confused.

Single's Inferno 4 aired episodes 7 and 8 on January 28, 2025, on Netflix.

