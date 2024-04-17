“I think we did the best performance”: LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura shares a heartfelt letter on Weverse addressing the group’s 2024 Coachella stage

Sakura of LE SSERAFIM recently touched on the backlash her group faced following their Coachella 2024 live performance. The rookie girl group from Source Music (operated under HYBE) received massive backlash for their lack of vocal skills during the 2024 Coachella performance on April 14, 2024.

On April 15, 2024, LE SSERAFIM member Sakura briefly referenced the criticism, writing a long letter on Weverse in Japanese and stating that contrary to netizens' opinions of their performance, she was pleased with her team's effort. However, the singer added in her Weverse letter that they would keep working hard to give it their all and expressed gratitude toward her fans for supporting them.

"I think we did the best performance. It's been less than two years since we debuted, and we've only done one tour, so we've put all our heart and soul into this stage with a stage called Coachella...What you gain by comparing yourself with others, and what you gain by comparing yourself with your past self, are entirely different," she wrote.

"Please, even if just living normally is hard, find something you truly love in this difficult world, and focus only on the good, the things you like. Focusing only on the good is not indulgence — it’s your life, and you have the right to live it the way you want,” she continued. (as translated by Koreaboo)

Additionally, Sakura also highlighted the numerous parallels following her group's inaugural Coachella show on April 14, 2024. Several online users compared LE SSERAFIM's performance with the previous Coachella stages held by BLACKPINK and aespa. However, Sakura clearly stated that she believed that her team put their hearts and souls into their live performance.

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura stands tall in her firm support for her team and expresses gratitude to her fans

This is not the first time that LE SSERAFIM has found themselves at the receiving end of criticism regarding their vocal prowess. Earlier, during their live performances at the KBS music show in February 2024, the group faced backlash for their poor singing skills.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM's Japanese vocalist Sakura addressed the heart of what it means to play on such a famous platform in her message, which was first written in Japanese on Weverse. Making their show interesting and unforgettable was the idol's main objective, specifically for people unfamiliar with LE SSERAFIM's music.

In her post, she shared how she had been wondering about performing on a legendary stage like Coachella and the meaning of it. Sakura continued by saying that she was earnest to perform on stage without a single error and be there for her members. Even though the singer understood that standards may vary individually, she emphasized having the spirit to give one's best till the end.

"Standards may vary from person to person. It may also depend on what kind of stage it is. I wanted to create a stage that even those who didn’t know us, those hearing our songs for the first time, would find incredibly fun! she said.

A stage that would make them feel that today was a wonderfully unforgettable day. And I believe that my determination came through, and we were able to deliver the best performance,” the singer continued. ((as translated by Koreaboo)

Sakura pointed out that opinions on performance quality might differ greatly as she was well aware of the online comments that the group received, especially on her vocal delivery. Nonetheless, she stated in her letter that she and her members—Chaewon, Yunjin, Eunchae, and Kazuha—put up a strong, enjoyable show.

The vocalist elaborated in her letter on how important the Coachella stage has been for LE SSERAFIM since they debuted "two years ago" and had been on a single tour since 2022. She tried to underline the fact that, despite being a fairly young group in the K-pop scene, it was a huge achievement for them to be the first fourth-generation girl group to headline the Coachella festival.

"We, who debuted less than two years ago and have only toured once, stood proudly on the Coachella stage, enjoyed ourselves, and gave our all to this performanc." Sakura added.

The LE SSERAFIM vocalist continued by highlighting that "no one is perfect" and underlined the value of accepting flaws and taking lessons from difficulties, showcasing the group's perseverance and development during the showcase.

Furthermore, the singer elaborated that she had worked hard and prepared wholeheartedly for their Coachella act on April 14.

She mentioned that she strongly believes that among all their performances and shows, their Coachella stage was to date the best among them all. She underlined the value of having faith in oneself and expressed her appreciation for the crowd and fans at the 2024 Coachella.

Sakura concluded by sharing the positive comments she received from festival attendees, which stood in stark contrast to the negative comments she read online. She also praised the crowd for showing solidarity and everyone who contributed to putting together the set.

LE SSERAFIM captivated the audience with an energetic repertoire that included ten songs in only forty minutes on April 13 at the Coachella stage in Sahara. They combined live band compositions with their flair and adlibs.

Wearing glamorous attire in black and silver, the group performed fan favorites including ANTIFRAGILE, EASY, Smart, and FEARLESS as they headlined the show as the first fourth-generation K-pop girl group.

